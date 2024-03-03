Sydney Sweeney Revisits Glen Powell Affair Rumors on SNL Before He Makes Hilarious Cameo

Watch : Glen Powell Addresses Affair Rumors With Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney was joined by a familiar face during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

After readdressing rumors about an affair with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell during her monologue, the actor himself made a hilarious cameo.

"While I'm up here, I do want to talk about some stuff I've seen about me online," Sydney said on the NBC show. "The craziest rumor is that I was having an affair with my costar Glen Powell. That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?"

The camera then panned to the audience, which showed Glen sitting and smiling at the Euphoria star.

"That's not my fiancé," Sydney continued. "He's in my dressing room!"