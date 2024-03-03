Sydney Sweeney Revisits Glen Powell Affair Rumors on SNL Before He Makes Hilarious Cameo

Sydney Sweeney was joined by a familiar face during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
After readdressing rumors about an affair with her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell during her monologue, the actor himself made a hilarious cameo.
"While I'm up here, I do want to talk about some stuff I've seen about me online," Sydney said on the NBC show. "The craziest rumor is that I was having an affair with my costar Glen Powell. That's obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?"
The camera then panned to the audience, which showed Glen sitting and smiling at the Euphoria star.
"That's not my fiancé," Sydney continued. "He's in my dressing room!"
The actress' real fiancé is Jonathan Davino, her partner at her Fifty-Fifty Films production company. The two have been engaged since 2022. In addition to joining her behind the scenes at SNL, Jonathan also later accompanied the 26-year-old to the cast's after-party.
Also during the episode, the Top Gun: Maverick actor made another cameo in a sketch that saw Sydney playing a woman who tells her boyfriend during dinner at a restaurant that she cheated on him with her boss—portrayed by Glen.
"Hey, babycakes," the 35-year-old said to her as he interrupted the pair. "You wanna get out of here?"
Both Sydney and Glen, who filmed Anyone But You in Australia in 2023, have previously responded to rumors of an affair before.
"It's a rom-com," Sydney told Variety in an interview published last August. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."
The actor, who split from girlfriend Gigi Paris in early 2023, addressed the romance rumors with Sydney the following November.
"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," Glen told Men's Health. "But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now."
Meanwhile, Sydney is not ruling out plans to make an Anyone But You sequel with Glen.
"I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff," she told E! News in February, cryptically adding, "You never know, you'll have to wait and see."
And Glen commented on E! News Instagram post of Sydney's interview with emojis of a zipped mouth, a heart, prayer hands and sunglasses.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Look back at past most memorable hosts of Saturday Night Live over the years: