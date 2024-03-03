Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Boy Rocky Follows in Dad's Footsteps in Rare Photo

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reveal Where They Conceived Rocky

Like father, like son.

As Blink-182 concluded the Australia and New Zealand leg of their world tour, drummer Travis Barker marked the occasion by sharing several photos from the band's visits, including a rare pic of his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky Thirteen Barker, 4 months. The baby boy's bare foot, peeking out from beige sweatpants, is shown resting on one of his dad's drums.

"Tour was over, we'd survived," Travis captioned his March 2 Instagram post, which also included a photo of himself and Kourtney posing in a photo cutout board during a day trip.

Blink-182 had begun this most recent leg of their tour Feb. 8. In addition to Rocky—her first child with Travis, Kourtney also brought along her two middle kids Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9. The mother of four had shared a few pics of them from their trip to Australia last month, including photos from their stay at a lavish Airbnb.