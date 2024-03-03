Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Boy Rocky Follows in Dad's Footsteps in Rare Photo

Like father, like son.
As Blink-182 concluded the Australia and New Zealand leg of their world tour, drummer Travis Barker marked the occasion by sharing several photos from the band's visits, including a rare pic of his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky Thirteen Barker, 4 months. The baby boy's bare foot, peeking out from beige sweatpants, is shown resting on one of his dad's drums.
"Tour was over, we'd survived," Travis captioned his March 2 Instagram post, which also included a photo of himself and Kourtney posing in a photo cutout board during a day trip.
Blink-182 had begun this most recent leg of their tour Feb. 8. In addition to Rocky—her first child with Travis, Kourtney also brought along her two middle kids Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9. The mother of four had shared a few pics of them from their trip to Australia last month, including photos from their stay at a lavish Airbnb.
"Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish," she wrote in a Feb. 23 Instagram post. "Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!"
Blink-182 is now on a break for more than a week before they are set to head to Lima, Peru to begin a South American leg of their tour, which will run through March 24.
Kourtney, also mom to Mason Disick, 14, has occasionally joined Travis—dad to Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 18, and stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24—on tour over the years.
See Travis and Kourtney's latest photos of their kids and look back at more pics of their blended family: