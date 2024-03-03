Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Baby Boy Rocky Follows in Dad's Footsteps in Rare Photo

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Son Rocky appears in a rare photo shared by his dad, who just finished touring in Australia and New Zealand with band Blink-182.

Like father, like son.

As Blink-182 concluded the Australia and New Zealand leg of their world tour, drummer Travis Barker marked the occasion by sharing several photos from the band's visits, including a rare pic of his and Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky Thirteen Barker, 4 months. The baby boy's bare foot, peeking out from beige sweatpants, is shown resting on one of his dad's drums.

"Tour was over, we'd survived," Travis captioned his March 2 Instagram post, which also included a photo of himself and Kourtney posing in a photo cutout board during a day trip.

Blink-182 had begun this most recent leg of their tour Feb. 8. In addition to Rocky—her first child with Travis, Kourtney also brought along her two middle kids Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9. The mother of four had shared a few pics of them from their trip to Australia last month, including photos from their stay at a lavish Airbnb.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Valentine's Day Weekend 2024

"Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish," she wrote in a Feb. 23 Instagram post. "Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!"

Blink-182 is now on a break for more than a week before they are set to head to Lima, Peru to begin a South American leg of their tour, which will run through March 24.

Kourtney, also mom to Mason Disick, 14, has occasionally joined Travis—dad to Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 18, and stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24—on tour over the years.

See Travis and Kourtney's latest photos of their kids and look back at more pics of their blended family:

Instagram / Travis Barker

Like Father, Like Son

Rocky Thirteen makes a cameo in his dad's photos from the Australia/New Zealand leg of Blink-182's world tour in March 2024.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Mom & Me Mirror Selfie

Penelope Disick appears with her mother on their family trip to Australia, during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Australian Summer

Reign Disick and Penelope Disick enjoy some fun in the sun during their family trip to Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram / Travis Barker

Kravis Down Under

Kourtney and Travis enjoy some touristy activities in Australia during Blink-182's tour in February 2024.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shares a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis is joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis take Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snaps a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney takes a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker take daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tags along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shares a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign pose at Disneyland in April 2022 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spend the day at the Happiest Place on Earth in April 2022 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney strike a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him in March 2022.

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve 2021, the Kardashian-Jenners join the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoy a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watch the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprise her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. Her dad writes in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appears with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama writes on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrate their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joins his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween 2021 fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruits her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama in 2022.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya pose as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocks a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew heads to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captures Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walks around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July 2021.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July 2021 than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opts to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

