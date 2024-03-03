RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Admits Ozempic Use Made Her Realize Body Positivity Was a "Lie"

Watch : Every Real Housewife Who Has Weighed in on Ozempic

Heather Gay is coming clean about her health.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got candid on using Ozempic to lose weight, addressing critics saying she "sold out" on the body positivity movement.

"I've given up the banner of relatable, accept yourself, love yourself," Gay told ABC News March 1. "It's disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie, because it's better to not be overweight."

The 49-year-old explained that taking the type 2 diabetes medication—which some in Hollywood are using for weight loss—felt like a "last hope" to feel better about herself.

"I've been called a manatee. I've been called Shrek," she noted. "I've been called horrible things in private and public by my costars and by the general public."

So, Gay felt a "pressure" to try taking Ozempic, especially when those in her inner circle were also experimenting with the drug.