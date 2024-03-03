RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Admits Ozempic Use Made Her Realize Body Positivity Was a "Lie"

RHOSLC star Heather Gay—who said she felt "pressure" to use Ozempic—learned that the body positivity movement "was all a big lie" once she lost weight.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 03, 2024 12:26 AMTags
HealthCelebritiesThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityOzempic
Watch: Every Real Housewife Who Has Weighed in on Ozempic

Heather Gay is coming clean about her health.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got candid on using Ozempic to lose weight, addressing critics saying she "sold out" on the body positivity movement.

"I've given up the banner of relatable, accept yourself, love yourself," Gay told ABC News March 1. "It's disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie, because it's better to not be overweight."

The 49-year-old explained that taking the type 2 diabetes medication—which some in Hollywood are using for weight loss—felt like a "last hope" to feel better about herself.

"I've been called a manatee. I've been called Shrek," she noted. "I've been called horrible things in private and public by my costars and by the general public."

So, Gay felt a "pressure" to try taking Ozempic, especially when those in her inner circle were also experimenting with the drug.

photos
Stars Who Have Sounded Off on Ozempic

"Everyone I knew was taking this GLP-1 medications, losing weight and just bragging about how great it was and magical," Gay explained. "I didn't want to show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful."

In the end, Gay spoke with her doctor and got her first dose of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic. 

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

King Charles' Wife Queen Camilla Taking a Break From Royal Duties

2

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

3

Brittany Cartwright Posts Cryptic Message After Jax Taylor Separation

Now, the reality star—who first shared she was taking Ozempic in November—has been getting complimented on her thinner appearance. 

"I was being valued by my castmates, by the public, in a way that I had never been valued before," she continued, "and that felt, to me, sad."

Cindy Ord/Bravo

In fact, her decision to use injectables has caused a bit of a moral dilemma on how she'll explain the "nuance" of body positivity to her daughters Ashley, Georgia and Annabelle, who she shares with ex Bill Gay

"I want them to feel empowered," Gay shared, "[but] I don't want to lie to them and say, ‘It doesn't matter. What matters is on the inside.' But it does matter. I don't know why that's the way it is in the world, but that has been my experience."

The Bad Mormon author added, "I have beautiful, vibrant, empowered daughters—and I would hate for them to think their value is limited to their dress size."

See more Real Housewives who've spoken out about Ozempic:

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Kyle Richards

Since giving up alcohol and beginning an intense fitness journey in 2022, Kyle Richards has repeatedly denied Ozempic use accusations.

"I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star replied to an Instagram user in January. "I did have a breast reduction in May. I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister."

The Halloween Ends actress reiterated to another follower, "I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Dolores Catania

After revealing in April that she's been using Ozempic, Dolores Catania shared an update on her weight loss journey in July.

"I'm down 20 pounds," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told The U.S. Sun, adding that her goal "is to be in the low 130s."

The 52-year-old explained she began taking Ozempic several years ago on the advice of her doctor before switching to similar injectable anti-diabetic medication Mounjaro.

"I was medically prescribed for both because I am insulin resistance/pre-diabetic and have a thyroid issue," the Bravolebrity explained. "It's questionable—what are the repercussions of this when everyone's done? Is there side effects? All the doctors that I spoke to said 'no.'"

However, the reality star reminded fans the weight "doesn't come off easy," adding, "I work out regularly. There is no easy fix for weight loss and I have to watch what I eat."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Emily Simpson

Once filming season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped, Emily Simpson was advised to use the Type-2 diabetes medication by her physician.

"The doctor was just like, ‘There's this new weight loss drug and it's just been FDA approved and it's great. I think it would really help you lose some weight and you'll feel better and you'll be able to get working out again and feeling more like yourself,'" she shared in July. "And I was like, ‘OK, sounds great.' I did that in December. It was great for my diet. It really just kickstarted me into eating better and eating healthier 'cause it makes you feel like crap 'cause nothing tastes good."

But Emily noted she only took the medication for a short period of time. Now, she credits hitting the gym seven days a week for her new slimmed-down look.

"The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic,'" she explained. "And it's like, yes, I did use that nine months ago, but I don't like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. At least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day."

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Jackie Goldschneider

Jackie Goldschneider, who has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, spoke out against Ozempic use.

"You should know that I can talk about Ozempic all day. It gets me so fired up," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February 2023. "I'm horrified by it."

"There's going to be a lot of people with eating disorders," she continued. "You start dropping massive amounts of weight. That's so addicting. That's how I spiraled into anorexia." 

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Margaret Josephs

In March, Margaret Josephs confessed to using Ozempic-like injections to help shed pounds.

"I take them as a shot once a week, and that helps you lose weight and improves your metabolism," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Insider. "Everyone is like, ‘Marge, you look great,' although some of my costars think some of my weight loss is not a great idea. But I think it's ridiculous. I think it's whatever works for me."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina Kirschenheiter weighed herself in a May TikTok video to prove to fans she wasn't using Ozempic.

"I'm a size 6. If i wasnt eating i would be a 2. Go kick rocks. I'm weighing myself to silence the noise," The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who revealed she weighed 155.9 pounds, wrote at the time. "I am very healthy, very average. Like all of us, I try to take my pictures at good angles [and] I stopped drinking a year and a half ago. I'm not on a weight loss drug and it's not my fault that you want to try and make something that's not there, my friend."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Erika Jayne

During a July appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen pointed out that Erika Jayne looked like a "whisper of herself."

When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed, "Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally," Andy quipped, "Not Ozempic-ally?"

The singer then clarified the reason for her slimmed-down appearance. "I was going through menopause," Erika, who was also rehearsing for her new Las Vegas residency at the time, explained. "I went to the doctor and I said get it off me."

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel called out Bravo stars for using Ozempic for weight loss.

"If someone is struggling with obesity and working with a doctor, that is one thing (and this is all new in this application) but thin rich country club cul de sac Americans, buying this online and at Mexican pharmacies is another thing," The Real Housewives of New York City alum wrote on Instagram in April. "I'm hearing stories about it affecting people's personalities. Mark my words, we're not going to hear about this s--tshow for months and years to come."

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Crystal Kung Minkoff

Having battled an eating disorder most of her life, Crystal Kung Minkoff got candid about why she's never considered using the drug.

"It's not a good place for me, personally for my recovery," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Page Six in April. "I've never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss]. I would be lying if [I said] I haven't thought about it. And then I have to check myself if that's right for my recovery, and I'm in a very specific situation."

Aaron Davidson/Peacock
Alexia Nepola

Alexia Nepola denied getting injected with Ozempic on camera in March, clarifying it was actually a B-12 shot.

"It's for energy, and it has, like, other nutrients," The Real Housewives of Miami star told Page Six. "The doctor had given it to Marysol [Patton] because she felt weak and lethargic, and [it] maybe had to do something with her diet, but the B-12 always adds to anybody's health."

Andrew Eccles/Bravo
Jennifer Fessler

In March, Jennifer Fessler hinted at Ozempic use without actually saying the word.

"I did lose a lot of weight," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed on Watch What Happen Live. "I took peptides and I don't know if you've heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight."

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

King Charles' Wife Queen Camilla Taking a Break From Royal Duties

2

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

3

Brittany Cartwright Posts Cryptic Message After Jax Taylor Separation

4

Heather Gay Admits Body Positivity Was a "Lie" After Taking Ozempic

5

See Millie Bobby Brown in Jon Bon Jovi’s New Family Pic