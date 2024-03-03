RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Admits Ozempic Use Made Her Realize Body Positivity Was a "Lie"

Heather Gay is coming clean about her health.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got candid on using Ozempic to lose weight, addressing critics saying she "sold out" on the body positivity movement.
"I've given up the banner of relatable, accept yourself, love yourself," Gay told ABC News March 1. "It's disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie, because it's better to not be overweight."
The 49-year-old explained that taking the type 2 diabetes medication—which some in Hollywood are using for weight loss—felt like a "last hope" to feel better about herself.
"I've been called a manatee. I've been called Shrek," she noted. "I've been called horrible things in private and public by my costars and by the general public."
So, Gay felt a "pressure" to try taking Ozempic, especially when those in her inner circle were also experimenting with the drug.
"Everyone I knew was taking this GLP-1 medications, losing weight and just bragging about how great it was and magical," Gay explained. "I didn't want to show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful."
In the end, Gay spoke with her doctor and got her first dose of semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic.
Now, the reality star—who first shared she was taking Ozempic in November—has been getting complimented on her thinner appearance.
"I was being valued by my castmates, by the public, in a way that I had never been valued before," she continued, "and that felt, to me, sad."
In fact, her decision to use injectables has caused a bit of a moral dilemma on how she'll explain the "nuance" of body positivity to her daughters Ashley, Georgia and Annabelle, who she shares with ex Bill Gay.
"I want them to feel empowered," Gay shared, "[but] I don't want to lie to them and say, ‘It doesn't matter. What matters is on the inside.' But it does matter. I don't know why that's the way it is in the world, but that has been my experience."
The Bad Mormon author added, "I have beautiful, vibrant, empowered daughters—and I would hate for them to think their value is limited to their dress size."
