Andre Agassi Serves Up Rare Insight Into His and Steffi Graff’s Winning Marriage

Andre Agassi has found his perfect match.
In something that feels like it came straight out of a sports fairytale, in 2001 the eight-time Grand Slam winner married fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf, who collected a whopping 22 Grand Slam titles throughout her career. Now, having been married for over 20 years, their partnership thrives on and off the court—literally.
In fact, the pair were recently crowned pickleball champions at a tournament in Florida, beating out fellow all-star opponents John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.
"Well, it's easy to be champions when you choose your opponents," the 53-year-old quipped in an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of The Netflix Slam March 3. "But no, it was a great outlet for us. We do love doing it, we love doing it together."
And it turns out the racket sport is just one of the many mundane activities the two—who share kids Jaden, 22, and Jaz, 20—make a point to do as a couple.
"We love cooking together," Andre added. "We love hiking together. We love even grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."
Because even after two decades of marriage, the Las Vegas native counts himself lucky—so much so that he used the word "blessed" twice to describe his and Steffi's partnership, noting they "cherish it every day."
But whether there is any one secret Andre can point to as the key to marital success, he says it's instead all about playing the long game.
"Choose wisely," he joked, before adding, "No, I mean, I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't. But not leaving anything in the tank when you can give it right."
Andre—who was previously married to Brooke Shields for two years in the late '90s—continued, "There's a respect, there's a discipline, there's a commitment. And then you need two that are doing that, everything else will get in balance. And we work on it every day, and I'll never stop."