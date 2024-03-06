Andre Agassi Serves Up Rare Insight Into His and Steffi Graff’s Winning Marriage

Watch : How Venus & Serena Williams' Tennis Revolution Changed Sport Forever

Andre Agassi has found his perfect match.

In something that feels like it came straight out of a sports fairytale, in 2001 the eight-time Grand Slam winner married fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf, who collected a whopping 22 Grand Slam titles throughout her career. Now, having been married for over 20 years, their partnership thrives on and off the court—literally.

In fact, the pair were recently crowned pickleball champions at a tournament in Florida, beating out fellow all-star opponents John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

"Well, it's easy to be champions when you choose your opponents," the 53-year-old quipped in an exclusive interview with E! News ahead of The Netflix Slam March 3. "But no, it was a great outlet for us. We do love doing it, we love doing it together."

And it turns out the racket sport is just one of the many mundane activities the two—who share kids Jaden, 22, and Jaz, 20—make a point to do as a couple.

"We love cooking together," Andre added. "We love hiking together. We love even grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed."