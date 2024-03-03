Tennis' Rafael Nadal Gives Rare Insight Into His Life as a New Dad

Tennis' Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, gave an inside look into his fatherhood journey ahead of his March 3 match against fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in The Netflix Slam.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Mar 03, 2024 3:42 PMTags
BabiesSportsCeleb KidsCelebritiesTennis
Watch: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Fatherhood is an easy ace for Rafael Nadal

The 22-time Grand Slam winner and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2022. And though he's mastered many shots and perfected quite the serve, fatherhood is still teaching Rafael something new every day. 

"Everything surprises you because everything is new," he told E! News during a press conference ahead of The Netflix Slam on March 3. "Especially the first kid you have, everything is 100 percent new for my wife and for me. So you learn everyday, and every day is unexpected."

Yet despite the learning curve, becoming a parent is an adventure the 37-year-old always wanted to have in his playbook. 

"I have always been a kids guy," he reflected. "I always enjoyed spending time with the kids, I had plenty of smaller cousins than me so I had a lot of fun with them when they were babies."

And for the Spanish player—whose career is often surrounded by questions of retirement these days—he's focused on enjoying this stage of his life, tennis, diapers and all.

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

"I can say nothing negative," he added. "I am lucky that for the moment the baby is doing very well. We are happy."

But while Rafael is mastering the game of fatherhood, there is another who has spent a lifetime learning from his professional career: fellow Spaniard and Rafael's opponent during the March 3 exhibition match, Carlos Alcaraz.

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

2
Exclusive

Why Joey Graziadei Is Defending Sydney After Bachelor Drama

3

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

In fact for the 20-year-old, who is currently ranked number two in the world, Rafael's tenacity on the court has served as one of his greatest inspirations. 

"For me, every time that he stepped on the court," Carlos said of Rafael, "[it's been] that fighting spirit. That he never gives up on the ball, and the way he finds solutions when things are not going well."

He added, "I think that's incredible, and I think that's the thing I learned from him and tried to put it in my own way."

And the matchup between the two Spanish players promises to be, likewise, nothing short of incredible.

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Take it from Andre Agassi—another tennis player whose career became that of legend—one of the commentators for the match which is streaming live from his hometown of Las Vegas.

"It's going to be a good one, because what we're seeing is amazing," Andre told E! News ahead of the big game. "You got two of the greats, a historical legend and future legend of the game, meeting at a really interesting time in their career. And so I can't think of a better way to introduce tennis to Vegas."

So be sure not to miss The Netflix Slam, which streams live on the platform at 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 3. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind

2
Exclusive

Why Joey Graziadei Is Defending Sydney After Bachelor Drama

3

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

4

King Charles' Wife Queen Camilla Taking a Break From Royal Duties

5

Heather Gay Admits Body Positivity Was a "Lie" After Taking Ozempic