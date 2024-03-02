Stop Right Now and See Victoria Beckham’s Kids Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz at Paris Fashion Week Show

David Beckham and kids Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper Beckham came out to support Victoria Beckham’s Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 02, 2024 9:29 PMTags
Fashion 2024FamilyCelebrity FamiliesVictoria BeckhamDavid BeckhamCeleb KidsKidsParis Fashion WeekHarper BeckhamSpice GirlsCelebritiesBrooklyn BeckhamRomeo BeckhamNicola Peltz Beckham
Watch: Victoria Beckham Spotted on Crutches Ahead of Paris Fashion Week Show

The Beckhams know a thing or two about fashion.

After all, nearly the entire family came out to support Victoria Beckham at her Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Her husband David Beckham and kids Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 19, and Harper Beckham, 13, looked chic as ever while sitting front row during the fashion event March 1. 

Cruz opted for a more formal vintage look, rocking a black pinstriped suit and accessorized with black and white wingtip shoes and a red tie. His little sister Harper kept it classic with a black ankle-length bodycon dress and white sneakers. 

As for Brooklyn, he looked casual with baggy black slacks and a white tank top worn underneath a black zip-up jacket, while his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham was by his side in a red dress, white fishnet tights and white platform heels.

Victoria—who also shares son Romeo, 21, with the retired soccer star—chose to wear all black to the event but came with an unexpected accessory: The 49-year-old arrived with crutches after having an accident prior to fashion week.

photos
Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments

"Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break," David wrote in a Feb. 29 Instagram Story, per screenshots shared by People. Wishing her a speedy recovery, he added a Snoopy GIF telling her to "Feel Better."

But the Spice Girl's injury didn't stop her from slaying at the runway event, where her husband of 24 years gave her a sweet kiss after her final bow.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Trending Stories

1

A Guide to Hailey Bieber's Complicated Family Tree

2

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

3

King Charles' Wife Queen Camilla Taking a Break From Royal Duties

David, 48, also shared a loving post to show his support, writing, "So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best."

And the Beckhams weren't the only icons looking like goals at Paris Fashion Week. Keep reading to see more celebrities in the front row:

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Barbara Palvin

At Victoria Beckham show.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez

At Vetements show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

J Balvin

At Vetements show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul Forman & Ashley Park

At Giambattista Valli show.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Paris Jackson

At Roger Vivier show.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

At Nina Ricci show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller

At Chloé show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka

At Chloé show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

At Off-White show.

Peter White/Getty Images

Alexander Edwards and Cher

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

At Balmain show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Ashley Park

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Alix Earle

At Balmain show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Willow Smith

At Acne Studios show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

At Acne Studios show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Elsa Hosk

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rosé

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Georgia May Jagger

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lily Collins

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Diane Kruger

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Moss

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Olivia Wilde

At Saint Laurent show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

At Christian Dior show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior

Rosalía

At Christian Dior show.

photos
View More Photos From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024/Winter 2025: Star Sightings
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

A Guide to Hailey Bieber's Complicated Family Tree

2

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Rumors With Tribute

3

King Charles' Wife Queen Camilla Taking a Break From Royal Duties

4

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

5

Lindsay Hubbard Speaks Out After Accusing Ex Carl Radke of Doing Drugs