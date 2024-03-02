Stop Right Now and See Victoria Beckham’s Kids Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz at Paris Fashion Week Show

Watch : Victoria Beckham Spotted on Crutches Ahead of Paris Fashion Week Show

The Beckhams know a thing or two about fashion.

After all, nearly the entire family came out to support Victoria Beckham at her Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Her husband David Beckham and kids Brooklyn, 24, Cruz, 19, and Harper Beckham, 13, looked chic as ever while sitting front row during the fashion event March 1.

Cruz opted for a more formal vintage look, rocking a black pinstriped suit and accessorized with black and white wingtip shoes and a red tie. His little sister Harper kept it classic with a black ankle-length bodycon dress and white sneakers.

As for Brooklyn, he looked casual with baggy black slacks and a white tank top worn underneath a black zip-up jacket, while his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham was by his side in a red dress, white fishnet tights and white platform heels.

Victoria—who also shares son Romeo, 21, with the retired soccer star—chose to wear all black to the event but came with an unexpected accessory: The 49-year-old arrived with crutches after having an accident prior to fashion week.