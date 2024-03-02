Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Break Up After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Watch : "Big Brother's" Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Are Married

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are making a big change.

The Big Brother stars are breaking up after less than two years of marriage, with Memphis filing for divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Neither star has publicly commented on the filing, but Christmas shared a cryptic message on Instagram March 2 by posting a photo of a truck reading, "The best is yet to come." The 42-year-old captioned it, "When life shows you it has your back."

The pair went from competitors to lovers soon after season 22 of Big Brother: All Stars ended, confirming their romance to E! News in December 2020.

"My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am," Christmas shared at the time. "He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home. I also love his wild, unapologetic self. He is who he is."