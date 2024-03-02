Big Brother’s Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Break Up After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are making a big change.
The Big Brother stars are breaking up after less than two years of marriage, with Memphis filing for divorce, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.
Neither star has publicly commented on the filing, but Christmas shared a cryptic message on Instagram March 2 by posting a photo of a truck reading, "The best is yet to come." The 42-year-old captioned it, "When life shows you it has your back."
The pair went from competitors to lovers soon after season 22 of Big Brother: All Stars ended, confirming their romance to E! News in December 2020.
"My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am," Christmas shared at the time. "He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home. I also love his wild, unapologetic self. He is who he is."
It was just six months later that Memphis, 41, got down on one knee at the Little Palm Island Resort and Spa in Florida—and she said "yes."
"I was 100 percent surprised," Christmas—who shares 5-year-old son Loyal Atticus Abbott with ex Benjamin Bunn—told E! after her engagement in June 2021. "He's so great at making me feel like I'm the most special person in the world every day, and this day was the most of all."
By May 2022, she was heading down the aisle, tying the knot with the businessman during a romantic wedding ceremony at the State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Ga.
"We can continue to build our relationship and grow together," Memphis told E! following their wedding. "We have so much fun together and we complement each other. When you find something like that, you don't ever want to let that go. She is my forever girl."