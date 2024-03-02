Elle King Returns to the Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

Elle King hit the stage for the Extra Innings Festival in Arizona March 1, her first show since her drunken performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in honor of Dolly Parton.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 02, 2024 7:56 PMTags
MusicDolly PartonCelebrities
Watch: Dolly Parton Reveals What She Told Elle King After Birthday Tribute Drama (Exclusive)

Elle King is back to workin' 9 to 5.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer returned to the stage for the Extra Innings Festival in Arizona March 1, over a month after her drunken performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in honor of Dolly Parton's 78th birthday.

King—who postponed several shows following the debacle—hit the mic at Tempe Beach & Arts Park wearing a red long sleeve top, a scarlet snake print miniskirt and dark sunglasses covering her eyes for the show. 

Back on Jan. 19, the 34-year-old faced backlash for admitting she was "f--king hammered" onstage, even forgetting the words to Parton's songs while honoring the country legend, who was not in attendance.

"Don't tell Dolly," King told the audience in a video seen online. "Holy s--t. I swear if any of you guys tell Dolly."

"I'm not even gonna f--king lie. Y'all bought tickets for this s--t?" she continued. "You ain't getting your money back."

The iconic venue later spoke out to apologize for the expletive-filled show, saying in a statement, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance."   

photos
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's Love Story

While King hasn't addressed the flub publicly, Parton has shown her grace

"Elle is really a great artist, she's a great girl," the "Jolene" singer told ExtraTV in an interview published Feb. 9. "She's been going through a lot of things lately, and she just had a little too much to drink."

John Medina/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

A Guide to Hailey Bieber's Complicated Family Tree

2

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

3

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Rumors With Tribute

Parton also encouraged fans to move past it, noting, "Let's just forgive that and forget that and move on 'cause she felt worse than anybody ever could."

In fact, she revealed that she personally reached out to King over the incident. 

"Elle King is a doll," Parton told E! News Feb. 14. "I called her, and I said, ‘You know, there are many F-words. Why don't we use the right one? Forgiveness, friends, forget it.'"

Mike Marsland/WireImage / Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Acknowledging King "made a mistake," Parton added, "She's going through some hard times... We need to get over that because she's a great artist and a great person." 

For more proof on why we'll always love the singer, read on to see her shine through the years:

Ed Caraeff/Getty Images
1977
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
1978
Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
1978
Sipa/Shutterstock
1980
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
1983
Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock
1988
Kevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
1988
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1989
Shutterstock
1993
McCoy Cox/Shutterstock
1993
Bei/Shutterstock
1995
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
2005
Greg Mathieson/Shutterstock
2006
Sipa/Shutterstock
2009
Sipa/Shutterstock
2010
Sipa/Shutterstock
2011
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
2011
Broadimage/Shutterstock
2012
Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
2014
JB Lacroix/WireImage
2015
David Becker/Getty Images
2016
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
2017
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2019
Shahar Azran/Shutterstock
2019
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2019
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
2020
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2021
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

2022

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2023

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

A Guide to Hailey Bieber's Complicated Family Tree

2

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

3

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Rumors With Tribute

4

Lindsay Hubbard Speaks Out After Accusing Ex Carl Radke of Doing Drugs

5

Millie Bobby Brown Puzzles Fans With Her New Accent