Elle King Returns to the Stage After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute Incident

Watch : Dolly Parton Reveals What She Told Elle King After Birthday Tribute Drama (Exclusive)

Elle King is back to workin' 9 to 5.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer returned to the stage for the Extra Innings Festival in Arizona March 1, over a month after her drunken performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in honor of Dolly Parton's 78th birthday.

King—who postponed several shows following the debacle—hit the mic at Tempe Beach & Arts Park wearing a red long sleeve top, a scarlet snake print miniskirt and dark sunglasses covering her eyes for the show.

Back on Jan. 19, the 34-year-old faced backlash for admitting she was "f--king hammered" onstage, even forgetting the words to Parton's songs while honoring the country legend, who was not in attendance.

"Don't tell Dolly," King told the audience in a video seen online. "Holy s--t. I swear if any of you guys tell Dolly."

"I'm not even gonna f--king lie. Y'all bought tickets for this s--t?" she continued. "You ain't getting your money back."

The iconic venue later spoke out to apologize for the expletive-filled show, saying in a statement, "We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance."