Rihanna Performs First Full Concert in 8 Years at Billionaire Ambani Family’s Pre-Wedding Event in India

Rihanna just put in some major work, work, work, work, work, work.

The "Umbrella" singer performed her first full concert in nearly a decade at a private pre-wedding party for the family of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

"The show was the best," she told fans after the March 1 performance. "I haven't done a real show in eight years."

Rihanna, donning a sparkling sheer green dress and layers of ornate necklaces, performed a complete set, including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Diamonds" and "All of the Lights," on a massive stage alongside a team of dancers in Gujrat, India.

The three-day extravagant event—will welcome guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton and major Bollywood celebs, according to Reuters—celebrates the marriage of the billionaire's youngest son Anant Ambani and businesswoman Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical CEO and billionaire Viren Merchant. The couple's official wedding festivities will take place over the summer.

"In honor of Anant and Radhika, thank you for having me here," the Grammy winner said amid her set. "God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations!"