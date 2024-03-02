Rihanna Performs First Full Concert in 8 Years at Billionaire Ambani Family’s Pre-Wedding Event in India

Rihanna just put in some major work, work, work, work, work, work.
The "Umbrella" singer performed her first full concert in nearly a decade at a private pre-wedding party for the family of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.
"The show was the best," she told fans after the March 1 performance. "I haven't done a real show in eight years."
Rihanna, donning a sparkling sheer green dress and layers of ornate necklaces, performed a complete set, including "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Diamonds" and "All of the Lights," on a massive stage alongside a team of dancers in Gujrat, India.
The three-day extravagant event—will welcome guests including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton and major Bollywood celebs, according to Reuters—celebrates the marriage of the billionaire's youngest son Anant Ambani and businesswoman Radhika Merchant, the daughter of pharmaceutical CEO and billionaire Viren Merchant. The couple's official wedding festivities will take place over the summer.
"In honor of Anant and Radhika, thank you for having me here," the Grammy winner said amid her set. "God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations!"
Mukesh, the 10th richest man in the world, serves as the chairman of a massive conglomerate and India's highest-valued company Reliance Industries. And the father of three has always gone all out for his kids' weddings. In fact, Beyoncé performed at daughter Isha Ambani's pre-wedding party in 2018, while Coldplay's Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed for his eldest son Akash Ambani's event in 2019.
And while the Ambanis persuaded Rihanna to complete her first full show in years, she did recently hit the stage for a brief set at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show. Although it was only about 10 minutes long, it was still a night to remember as the 36-year-old announced she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.
And she couldn't help but reflect on how monumental her show would be to look back on with her kids RZA Athelston, 23 months, and Riot Rose, 6 months.
"The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world," Rihanna explained at a press conference in February 2023. "So, as scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."
Don't want the DJ to stop the music? Keep reading to look back at Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl performance.