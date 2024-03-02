Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea’s Comparison

Watch : Love Is Blind's Chelsea Said This to Megan Fox Post-Show

Brian Austin Green isn't blind to the controversy surrounding his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Social media users have been going wild after Love Is Blind contestant Chelsea Blackwell admitted to her pod date Jimmy Presnell that she's been told she resembles the Transformers actress, with some fans calling that a stretch.

However, Brian is sympathetic to the reality star, telling TMZ on March 2 that "people should cut her some slack."

"Megan is a very one of a kind beauty," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor explained. "It's why a lot of people say she's possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. She has a very incredible look to her, so that's a tough comparison I think for anyone to make."

And Brian—who shares children Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with Megan—doesn't believe the actress would mind the comment, noting, "I think Megan would be flattered."

And considering Chelsea has dark hair and blue eyes, he could see how "on certain days" she could have been told she looks like the bombshell.