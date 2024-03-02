Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Reacts to Love Is Blind Star Chelsea’s Comparison

Megan Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green revealed the actress would be "flattered" by comparisons to Love Is Blind season six star Chelsea Blackwell.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 02, 2024 5:56 PM
Brian Austin Green isn't blind to the controversy surrounding his ex-wife Megan Fox

Social media users have been going wild after Love Is Blind contestant Chelsea Blackwell admitted to her pod date Jimmy Presnell that she's been told she resembles the Transformers actress, with some fans calling that a stretch.

However, Brian is sympathetic to the reality star, telling TMZ on March 2 that "people should cut her some slack." 

"Megan is a very one of a kind beauty," the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor explained. "It's why a lot of people say she's possibly the most beautiful woman in the world. She has a very incredible look to her, so that's a tough comparison I think for anyone to make." 

And Brian—who shares children Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with Megan—doesn't believe the actress would mind the comment, noting, "I think Megan would be flattered."

And considering Chelsea has dark hair and blue eyes, he could see how "on certain days" she could have been told she looks like the bombshell. 

photos
Megan Fox's Riskiest Looks

"Stay in your lane, Chelsea. Keep your head up," he advised. "Don't listen to everybody else. Be proud of yourself and move on."

Furthermore, Brian—who got engaged to Dancing With the StarsSharna Burgess last year—said there's no need for Chelsea to apologize over her words.

Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023 / Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

However, the Love Is Blind star already confessed to sliding into Megan's DMs.

"I reached out to Megan," Chelsea exclusively told E! News, "and I just apologized to her, like 'I'm so sorry I included you in this mess.'"

Getty Images

While she didn't share if Megan replied, the flight attendance has been trying to brush off the drama with a smile, joking last month that she's being "dragged" for her offhand comment.

"I do feel bad. Everyone's like ‘You catfished him!' Man, I didn't mean to," Chelsea told Access Hollywood. "I do regret having that conversation with him. Why'd we have to do that?"

E! News has reached out to Megan's rep for comment on the show but hasn't heard back.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Want to see more celebrities who look like other Hollywood stars? Read on.

Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for ABA

Jared Leto & Scott Disick

In a November 2023 Sirius XM interview, Leto was asked his thoughts on being compared to the Kardashians star, to which he said, "Really? Lucky me," and after a pause, added, "Thank you."

He also noted that if they were actually related, "Then I would have a rich relative. Because he's very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."

Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage

Amy Adams & Isla Fisher

The Nocturnal Animals costars are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Getty Images

Margot Robbie & Emma Mackey

It was no coincidence the actresses were both cast in Barbie

"I've been getting told for years that I look like the girl from Sex Education, who is Emma Mackey," Robbie told BuzzFeed in a July video. "She plays one of the Barbies in the movie pretty much because [director] Greta [Gerwig] and I thought it would be funny. We were gonna do like this whole joke about us looking similar."

She continued, "Then once we got all dressed up as our Barbies, we were kind of like, 'We don't actually look that similar.'' When she's got her brown hair and I've got my blonde hair, we don't look that similar. So we didn't put that joke in the movie. But when people come up and say, 'I loved you in Sex Education,' I just say, 'Thank you. Thank you so much.'"

Getty Images
Margot Robbie & Jaime Pressly

"The celebrity I am mistaken for is Margot Robbie," the My Name Is Earl actress told Us Weekly in 2022. "It happens all the time."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

The Help co-stars look so alike that director Ron Howard mistook Chastain for his own daughter.

At an Apple Store, "I was, like, walking by, I was like, 'Oh, that's Ron Howard,'" Chastain recalled. "And then my friend was with me (and) said he turned to someone, he goes, 'I think I just saw Bryce.' We look so much alike."

Bryce confirmed that the story was "legit" in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying her dad "was, like, shook. He really was."

"At first he was like, 'You really look so much alike,' " she said. "And I mean, obviously, I'm incredibly flattered, so it's great."

Vera Anderson/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood

Neither celeb was upset when a social media user thought Witherspoon was Underwood.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Legally Blonde star tweeted, "You officially made my day."

The Grammy winner quickly responded, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

Getty Images
Mark Ruffalo & Noah Centineo

"He's way better-looking than I was," Ruffalo said on the Tonight Show in March 2019. "Are you kidding me? I wish I looked like that, I swear to God."

Shutterstock
Daniel Radcliffe & Elijah Wood

Harry Potter and Frodo are well aware fans confuse them.

"Though we are both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say we don't actually look alike," Radcliffe said in a joint interview with Empire magazine. "But the idea of us is exactly the same."

In fact, while in Japan, Radcliffe was even asked to autograph a photo of Wood.

"So the quickest way to deal with it was to just write, 'I am not Elijah Wood, signed Daniel Radcliffe,'" he explained, "and then hope someone translated that for him later."

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock
Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The former Dancing With the Stars pro looks like Wonder Woman herself.

Shutterstock
Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

The Gossip Girl and Friday Night Lights actresses look so similar that they were cast as the leads in 2011's The Roommate, a Single White Female-esque horror flick.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look they may have been separated at birth.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight star and Hunger Games alum share dark locks and glowing skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

The Saturday Night Live alum and Oscar-winner could be confused as cousins, at the least.

Getty Images
Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them.

"When we were at the White House Correspondents' dinner," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately. "Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like the Harry Potter actor.

Getty Images, FilmMagic
Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the singer and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

These actors certainly both have a similar sense of style.

Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

The New Girl actress has been mistaken for the singer, who even played into their resemblance. In her "Not the End of the World" music video, Deschanel accidentally gets abducted by aliens who mistake her for the American Idol judge.

Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev & Victoria Justice

"Dude! You don't understand, I get this every single day," Justice told MTV News of her resemblance to The Vampire Diaries star. "Everyone always confuses me for her." 

