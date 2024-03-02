You'll Want to Check Out Justin Bieber's New Wax Figure More Than One Time

Watch : Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

There's gonna be one less lonely wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

After all, Justin Bieber's look from his 2021 "Peaches" music video was immortalized in wax in honor of his 30th birthday.

The statue—which was unveiled on March 1—donned a replica of his puffer jacket, neon pants and white beanie. Though the wax figure even included Justin's signature neck tattoos and facial hair, fans were split on whether it truly resembled the birthday boy.

"How does it look a lot like him and not much like him at the same time?" one fan wrote on Instagram, while another quipped, "But why does he look like Brooklyn Beckham."

The "What Do You Mean" singer was first immortalized in wax when he was just 17-years-old by Madame Tussauds in London. However, his statue was infamously removed from the museum's New York outpost in 2014 after fans would not stop touching it.

But Madame Tussauds isn't the only one celebrating Justin on his special day.