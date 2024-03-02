You'll Want to Check Out Justin Bieber's New Wax Figure More Than One Time

There's gonna be one less lonely wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
After all, Justin Bieber's look from his 2021 "Peaches" music video was immortalized in wax in honor of his 30th birthday.
The statue—which was unveiled on March 1—donned a replica of his puffer jacket, neon pants and white beanie. Though the wax figure even included Justin's signature neck tattoos and facial hair, fans were split on whether it truly resembled the birthday boy.
"How does it look a lot like him and not much like him at the same time?" one fan wrote on Instagram, while another quipped, "But why does he look like Brooklyn Beckham."
The "What Do You Mean" singer was first immortalized in wax when he was just 17-years-old by Madame Tussauds in London. However, his statue was infamously removed from the museum's New York outpost in 2014 after fans would not stop touching it.
But Madame Tussauds isn't the only one celebrating Justin on his special day.
His wife of five years, Hailey Bieber, shared a heartfelt tribute in celebration of the milestone birthday.
"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," the model wrote on Instagram March 1 alongside a series of romantic photos and video of the couple. "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are."
The post came days after Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin publicly sought prayers for the 27-year-old and Justin, who tied the knot in 2018 before saying "I do" at a second wedding in 2019.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey take a moment to offer a little prayer," the Instagram Reel he shared said in part, "for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."
While Stephen did not clarify what the prayers were for, Hailey's birthday tribute to suggested that the couple's marriage is stronger than ever.
"Happy Birthday to you," Hailey continued on Instagram to Justin, "love of my life, for life."
