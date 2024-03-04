The 18 Best High-Waisted Bikinis To Make You Feel Confident and Chic- Amazon, SKIMS, Target & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As temperatures rise and beach days beckon, it's time to refresh your swimwear collection with pieces that blend style, comfort, and confidence. High-waisted bikinis have become a staple in every fashionista's wardrobe because they deliver flattering silhouettes and retro-inspired vibes that will never go out of style.
Whether you're lounging by the pool, catching waves, or soaking up the sun, you can never go wrong with a high-waisted bikini. From timeless classics to trendy designs, I've got you covered with the best high-waisted bikinis that are sure to make a splash with styles from Amazon, SKIMS, Cupshe, Target, Good American, Free People, Soma, and Bare Necessities.
TL;DR:
- The Most Affordable High-Waisted Bikini: Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit ($23)
- The Most Popular High-Waisted Bikini: Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set ($32)
Amazon High-Waisted Bikinis
Pink Queen Removable Strap Wrap High Waist Bikini Set
Neon hues are always a fun choice for summer. This swimsuit comes in 39 colors and patterns. This suit has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set
Get some lift from this push-up top and some tummy control from the ruched bathing suit bottoms. This suit has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CharmLeaks Women's Halter Bikini
Go for a sporty look with this high-coverage top and high-waisted bottoms. This suit comes in 12 colors.
This suit has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set
You're going to want one of these off-the-shoulder swimsuits in every color. There are 38 to choose from.
This suit has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit
This ruched swimsuit adds a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in 43 colors and patterns. This suit has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini
Redefine chic in this black, side-tie swimsuit. The other colorways are just as beautiful.
This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set
This is just a classic look: a high-waisted bikini bottom with a bow-adorned top. Choose from 20 colors.
This suit has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SKIMS High-Waisted Bikinis
SKIMS Signature Swim High Waisted Full Brief
This SKIMS bikini bottom has a high-waisted silhouette, which provides coverage and comfort. Crafted from premium materials, this swim bottom hugs your curves in all the right places, flattering your figure effortlessly. The neon orchid hue adds a pop of color to your beach or poolside look, but there are 4 additional colorways to choose from.
Good American High-Waisted Bikinis
Good American Always Fits Bikini Brief
This bikini bottom features a flattering high-cut leg and a timeless silhouette that perfectly accentuates your curves. The Glass Leopard print adds a touch of wild sophistication to your swimwear collection, so you will turn heads wherever you go.
Sizes range from XXS-5X. Choose from 2 colors.
Good American Always Fits Bikini Brief
Say hello to instant confidence and sleek elegance with this high-waisted wonder. Crafted to sculpt and support, its innovative design cinches at the waist, creating a dreamy hourglass silhouette you'll adore. Choose from
Sizes range from XXS-5X. There are 5 colorways.
Cupshe High-Waisted Bikinis
Cupshe Sunny Blue Colorblock Bralette & Banded High Waist Bikini Set
Dive into summer with confidence in chic colorblocked bikini, which accentuates your curves and elongates your legs. Its matching top is a comfortable bralette top which offers stylish support.
Cupshe Tie-Dye Wash Textured Scoop Neck Top & High Waist Bikini Set
Embrace beachy vibes and boho chic style with this mesmerizing tie-dye bikini.
Target High-Waisted Bikinis
Shade & Shore High Waist Cheeky Wide Band Bikini Bottom
Featuring a timeless black and white design, this bikini bottom effortlessly combines sophistication with a touch of playfulness. The high-waist silhouette offers both coverage and comfort, while the cheeky cut adds a flirty flair to your look.
You can also get this suit in yellow.
Shade & Shore Medium Coverage High Waist Extra High Leg Bikini Bottom
This is the style you need to channel your inner beach goddess.The high-waisted bottom delivers a flattering fit and medium coverage while elongating your legs. Choose from 2 colorways.
Free People High-Waisted Bikinis
Kya Reversible Camilia Bikini Bottoms and Kya Reversible Coco Bikini Top
Reversible swimsuits are everything. Who doesn't want two suits in one (essentially)? This chic set has a high-rise bottom with an incredibly supportive waistband. The matching top makes this so high fashion.
Soma High-Waisted Bikinis
Soma Bleu Rod Ring Master High-Waist Bottoms
Dive into sophistication with this timeless bikini bottom, which has a flattering high-waisted design that elongates your silhouette and provides comfortable coverage. The eye-catching ring detail adds some glamour, while the premium fabric ensures a luxurious feel against your skin. Perfect for mixing and matching with your favorite bikini tops, these bottoms effortlessly blend style and versatility.
Bare Necessities High-Waisted Bikinis
Birdsong Ruched High-Waist Bikini Bottom
Flatter your figure and exude timeless charm in this bikini bottom. The ruched detailing creates a stunning visual appeal that sets you apart from the crowd. It has a comfortable fit and its fabric ensures durability for endless summers to come. Choose from 6 colorways.
If you're looking for more swimsuits, you'll love the size-inclusive collection designed by Iskra Lawrence.