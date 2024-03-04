The 18 Best High-Waisted Bikinis To Make You Feel Confident and Chic- Amazon, SKIMS, Target & More

As temperatures rise and beach days beckon, it's time to refresh your swimwear collection with pieces that blend style, comfort, and confidence. High-waisted bikinis have become a staple in every fashionista's wardrobe because they deliver flattering silhouettes and retro-inspired vibes that will never go out of style.

Whether you're lounging by the pool, catching waves, or soaking up the sun, you can never go wrong with a high-waisted bikini. From timeless classics to trendy designs, I've got you covered with the best high-waisted bikinis that are sure to make a splash with styles from Amazon, SKIMS, Cupshe, Target, Good American, Free People, Soma, and Bare Necessities.

Amazon High-Waisted Bikinis

Pink Queen Removable Strap Wrap High Waist Bikini Set

Neon hues are always a fun choice for summer. This swimsuit comes in 39 colors and patterns. This suit has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$31
Amazon

Suuksess Wrap Bikini Set

Get some lift from this push-up top and some tummy control from the ruched bathing suit bottoms. This suit has 18,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$32-$33
Amazon

CharmLeaks Women's Halter Bikini

Go for a sporty look with this high-coverage top and high-waisted bottoms. This suit comes in 12 colors.

This suit has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$32
Amazon

Tempt Me Women Two Piece High Waisted Bikini Set

You're going to want one of these off-the-shoulder swimsuits in every color. There are 38 to choose from.

This suit has 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30-$36
Amazon

Tempt Me Women Two Piece Vintage Swimsuit

This ruched swimsuit adds a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe. It comes in 43 colors and patterns. This suit has 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23-$33
Amazon

Mooslover Women One Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

Redefine chic in this black, side-tie swimsuit. The other colorways are just as beautiful.

This suit comes in 24 colors and it has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$24-$29
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set

This is just a classic look: a high-waisted bikini bottom with a bow-adorned top. Choose from 20 colors.

This suit has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$30
Amazon

SKIMS High-Waisted Bikinis

SKIMS Signature Swim High Waisted Full Brief

This SKIMS bikini bottom has a high-waisted silhouette, which provides coverage and comfort. Crafted from premium materials, this swim bottom hugs your curves in all the right places, flattering your figure effortlessly. The neon orchid hue adds a pop of color to your beach or poolside look, but there are 4 additional colorways to choose from.

$38
SKIMS
Matching
Tops

Good American High-Waisted Bikinis

Good American Always Fits Bikini Brief

This bikini bottom features a flattering high-cut leg and a timeless silhouette that perfectly accentuates your curves. The Glass Leopard print adds a touch of wild sophistication to your swimwear collection, so you will turn heads wherever you go.

Sizes range from XXS-5X. Choose from 2 colors.

$69
Good American
Matching
Tops
Good American Always Fits Bikini Brief

Say hello to instant confidence and sleek elegance with this high-waisted wonder. Crafted to sculpt and support, its innovative design cinches at the waist, creating a dreamy hourglass silhouette you'll adore. Choose from

Sizes range from XXS-5X. There are 5 colorways.

$59
Good American
Matching
Tops

Cupshe High-Waisted Bikinis

Cupshe Marsala Twist High Waisted Bikini

This is one of Cupshe's best-selling styles. The top is twisted at the front and it has adjustable straps. The high-waisted bottom delivers flattering coverage. This suit comes in five colors. You can also get this at Amazon.

Choose from 4 colors.

$30
Cupshe
$34
Amazon

Cupshe Sunny Blue Colorblock Bralette & Banded High Waist Bikini Set

Dive into summer with confidence in chic colorblocked bikini, which accentuates your curves and elongates your legs. Its matching top is a comfortable bralette top which offers stylish support.

$30
Cupshe

Cupshe Tie-Dye Wash Textured Scoop Neck Top & High Waist Bikini Set

Embrace beachy vibes and boho chic style with this mesmerizing tie-dye bikini.

$28
Cupshe

Target High-Waisted Bikinis

Shade & Shore High Waist Cheeky Wide Band Bikini Bottom

Featuring a timeless black and white design, this bikini bottom effortlessly combines sophistication with a touch of playfulness. The high-waist silhouette offers both coverage and comfort, while the cheeky cut adds a flirty flair to your look. 

You can also get this suit in yellow.

$22
Target
$22
Matching Top

Shade & Shore Medium Coverage High Waist Extra High Leg Bikini Bottom

This is the style you need to channel your inner beach goddess.The high-waisted bottom delivers a flattering fit and medium coverage while elongating your legs. Choose from 2 colorways.

$20
Target
$24
Matching Top

Free People High-Waisted Bikinis

Kya Reversible Camilia Bikini Bottoms and Kya Reversible Coco Bikini Top

Reversible swimsuits are everything. Who doesn't want two suits in one (essentially)? This chic set has a high-rise bottom with an incredibly supportive waistband. The matching top makes this so high fashion.

$89
Top- Free People
$89
Bottom- Free People

Soma High-Waisted Bikinis

Soma Bleu Rod Ring Master High-Waist Bottoms

Dive into sophistication with this timeless bikini bottom, which has a flattering high-waisted design that elongates your silhouette and provides comfortable coverage. The eye-catching ring detail adds some glamour, while the premium fabric ensures a luxurious feel against your skin. Perfect for mixing and matching with your favorite bikini tops, these bottoms effortlessly blend style and versatility.

$67
$50
Soma
$67
$50
Matching Top

Bare Necessities High-Waisted Bikinis

Birdsong Ruched High-Waist Bikini Bottom

Flatter your figure and exude timeless charm in this bikini bottom. The ruched detailing creates a stunning visual appeal that sets you apart from the crowd. It has a comfortable fit and its fabric ensures durability for endless summers to come. Choose from 6 colorways.

$20-$65
Bare Necessities
$29-$95
Matching Top

If you're looking for more swimsuits, you'll love the size-inclusive collection designed by Iskra Lawrence.

