Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen Prove They Have Passports to Paris With Rare Outing

Watch : Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Spotted With Sister Elizabeth

The Olsen family is in the house.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen stepped out for a dinner with their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and brother-in-law Robbie Arnett on Feb. 29. After dining at Caviar Kaspia in Paris, the group were seen bundled up as they hopped into their ride, with Elizabeth, 35, sweetly holding onto her husband's hand.

For the occasion, the Olsen twins, both 37, donned their usual head-to-toe black getups. Mary-Kate completed her look with a headscarf, while Ashley kept warm in an oversized floral scarf that she took off once inside the car.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth opted to keep things casual with a brown corduroy jacket, dark pants, colorful striped scarf and black loafers.

The rare sighting came a day after Mary-Kate and Ashley—who have largely remained out of the spotlight since shifting their focus from acting to fashion—debuted their luxury apparel label The Row's Fall 2024/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week. In keeping with their discreet fashion, the Full House alums requested no phones or cameras be present at the runway show.