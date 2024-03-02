Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen Prove They Have Passports to Paris With Rare Outing

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen enjoyed a family night out with younger sister Elizabeth Olsen following their label The Row's Paris Fashion Week runway show. See photos of the trio.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 02, 2024 1:31 AMTags
FamilySightingsMary-Kate OlsenCelebrity FamiliesAshley OlsenElizabeth OlsenCelebrities
Watch: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Spotted With Sister Elizabeth

The Olsen family is in the house.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen stepped out for a dinner with their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and brother-in-law Robbie Arnett on Feb. 29. After dining at Caviar Kaspia in Paris, the group were seen bundled up as they hopped into their ride, with Elizabeth, 35, sweetly holding onto her husband's hand.

For the occasion, the Olsen twins, both 37, donned their usual head-to-toe black getups. Mary-Kate completed her look with a headscarf, while Ashley kept warm in an oversized floral scarf that she took off once inside the car.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth opted to keep things casual with a brown corduroy jacket, dark pants, colorful striped scarf and black loafers. 

The rare sighting came a day after Mary-Kate and Ashley—who have largely remained out of the spotlight since shifting their focus from acting to fashion—debuted their luxury apparel label The Row's Fall 2024/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week. In keeping with their discreet fashion, the Full House alums requested no phones or cameras be present at the runway show.

photos
The Official Ranking of All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movies

"'The Row looks forward to having you at the Winter 2024 Collection Presentation on Wednesday, February 28th at 12pm. We kindly ask that you refrain from capturing or sharing any content during your experience,'" New York Times fashion editor Vanessa Friedman seemingly quoted the event's invitation in a message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Oh. Ok."

Nassou.fr/BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Rumors With Tribute

2

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

3

Gwyneth Paltrow's 17-Year-Old Son Moses Is All Grown Up in Rare Photo

So, why no social media? As Ashley previously explained, "We've never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We've stayed quite sheltered."

"We don't dive into that world," she told Net-a-Porter in 2017. "We don't have Instagram or Facebook."

Nassou.fr/BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID

In fact, the former child stars have stayed mum on many major milestones in their personal lives, including the birth of Ashley's first baby with husband Louis Eisner last year.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate noted in a 2021 interview with i-D, with Ashley explaining how the mindset has seeped into their fashion sense. "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference."

Nassou.fr/BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID

However, Ashley added, "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."

For more star sightings at Paris Fashion Week, keep reading.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham

Barbara Palvin

At Victoria Beckham show.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez

At Vetements show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

J Balvin

At Vetements show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul Forman & Ashley Park

At Giambattista Valli show.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Paris Jackson

At Roger Vivier show.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jameela Jamil

At Nina Ricci show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller

At Chloé show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka

At Chloé show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

At Off-White show.

Peter White/Getty Images

Alexander Edwards and Cher

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

At Balmain show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Ashley Park

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Alix Earle

At Balmain show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Willow Smith

At Acne Studios show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

At Acne Studios show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Elsa Hosk

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rosé

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Georgia May Jagger

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lily Collins

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Diane Kruger

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Moss

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Olivia Wilde

At Saint Laurent show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

At Christian Dior show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior

Rosalía

At Christian Dior show.

photos
View More Photos From Paris Fashion Week Fall 2024/Winter 2025: Star Sightings
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Rumors With Tribute

2

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

3

Gwyneth Paltrow's 17-Year-Old Son Moses Is All Grown Up in Rare Photo

4

Titan Sub Tragedy: New Documentary Features Banging Sounds Amid Search

5

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber