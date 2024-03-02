Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen Prove They Have Passports to Paris With Rare Outing

The Olsen family is in the house.
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen stepped out for a dinner with their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and brother-in-law Robbie Arnett on Feb. 29. After dining at Caviar Kaspia in Paris, the group were seen bundled up as they hopped into their ride, with Elizabeth, 35, sweetly holding onto her husband's hand.
For the occasion, the Olsen twins, both 37, donned their usual head-to-toe black getups. Mary-Kate completed her look with a headscarf, while Ashley kept warm in an oversized floral scarf that she took off once inside the car.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth opted to keep things casual with a brown corduroy jacket, dark pants, colorful striped scarf and black loafers.
The rare sighting came a day after Mary-Kate and Ashley—who have largely remained out of the spotlight since shifting their focus from acting to fashion—debuted their luxury apparel label The Row's Fall 2024/Winter 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week. In keeping with their discreet fashion, the Full House alums requested no phones or cameras be present at the runway show.
"'The Row looks forward to having you at the Winter 2024 Collection Presentation on Wednesday, February 28th at 12pm. We kindly ask that you refrain from capturing or sharing any content during your experience,'" New York Times fashion editor Vanessa Friedman seemingly quoted the event's invitation in a message shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Oh. Ok."
So, why no social media? As Ashley previously explained, "We've never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We've stayed quite sheltered."
"We don't dive into that world," she told Net-a-Porter in 2017. "We don't have Instagram or Facebook."
In fact, the former child stars have stayed mum on many major milestones in their personal lives, including the birth of Ashley's first baby with husband Louis Eisner last year.
"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate noted in a 2021 interview with i-D, with Ashley explaining how the mindset has seeped into their fashion sense. "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference."
However, Ashley added, "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."
