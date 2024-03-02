Here’s How You Can Get 85% off Anthropologie and Score Secret Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring will be here before you know it. A transitional season is the perfect moment to refresh both your wardrobe and living space because there are so many good deals and sales. It may feel like winter where you are, but stores are already in spring mode, which means one thing: major discounts at Anthropologie. You just need to know where to look and how to read the fine print.
There are an abundance of irresistible deals waiting for you in the Anthropologie sale section. It gets even better than that because you can get an EXTRA 40% off sale items (discount applied at checkout).
Hurry and shop because these coveted finds won't linger for long. Here are the standout Anthropologie deals that are all E! Shopping Editor-approved. Reminder: prices are not as they appear. Your picks will cost 40% less than the marked prices, so keep that in mind.
By Anthropologie Seamless One-Shoulder Bodysuit
This versatile bodysuit effortlessly elevates any ensemble with its timeless design and flattering silhouette. Designed for comfort and style, it seamlessly transitions from day to night, making it perfect for any occasion. Its one-shoulder detail adds a touch of elegance, while its seamless construction ensures a smooth and flattering fit. Pair it with your favorite jeans for a casual-chic look or dress it up with a skirt for a night out.
This is a 69% discount.
WeWoreWhat Vegan Leather Stirrup Leggings
These leggings offer a sleek and edgy look that's perfect for any occasion. The stirrup detail adds a secure fit and an extra dose of style. Whether you're dressing them up with heels and a top or keeping it casual with sneakers and a sweater, these leggings work.
Don't miss this 85% discount.
By Anthropologie Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings, Set of 2
This set features two pairs of earrings: classic huggie hoops and chic chain huggie hoops. Whether you're looking to add a touch of elegance with the huggie hoops or make a statement with the chain earrings, this set has you covered. Available in both silver and gold finishes, you can easily mix and match to complement any outfit or occasion.
You can score this set at a 59% discount.
The Restored Vintage Collection Grooved Drop Earrings
Inspired by vintage aesthetics, these earrings exude elegance and sophistication with their grooved design and classic drop silhouette. Whether you're dressing up for a formal event or adding a touch of flair to your everyday look, these earrings effortlessly elevate any ensemble. Available in both silver and gold finishes, you can choose the perfect accessory to complement your personal style.
You'll regret sleeping on this 59% off deal
By Anthropologie Lace Bodysuit
Here's a timeless classic with endless styling possibilities. Dare to be bold by wearing it with just a bralette underneath, or opt for a more subtle look by layering it with a cami. For a sophisticated ensemble, pair it under a blazer and let the lace peek through. For anyone craving a different hue, it's also available in a chic navy blue. With sizes ranging from standard to plus, finding your perfect fit is effortless.
A 62% off deal on a bodysuit you'll wear for years is a must-have, no doubt.
Pilcro Collared Half-Zip Pullover
Embrace preppy style with this red and white stripe pullover. I love this because it's a timeless piece with a hint of vintage charm. Whether you're going for a casual weekend look or dressing for a relaxed outing, this pullover ensures you feel both comfortable and put together. If you prefer a more neutral option, explore there's another color featuring ivory and tan fabrics.
It's available in standard, petite, and plus sizes. Don't sleep on this 62% discount.
Bagatelle High-Waisted Vegan Leather Slit Leggings
Embrace effortless style and undeniable versatility with these Bagatelle leggings, which are a wardrobe essential for the modern fashionista. The leggings offer a sleek silhouette with a contemporary twist thanks to those slits at the legs. This is the perfect piece for seamlessly transitioning from day to night. When you wear these leggings, you are sure to make a statement wherever you go.
You can get these leggings for 71% off this weekend.
By Anthropologie Silky Iridescent Buttondown Shirt
Embrace your inner fashionista with this vibrant pink hue, perfect for embracing the Barbiecore trend with confidence. Its iridescent sheen adds a touch of glamour to any ensemble. It's also available in a chic green shade.
It comes in standard, petite, and plus sizes and it is 63% off right now.
Sunday in Brooklyn Quilted Pullover
This is reminiscent of a puffer coat thanks to its quilted material. Despite its cozy appearance, it's surprisingly lightweight, making it ideal for layering during transitional seasons. The bold and intriguing color adds a pop of personality to any outfit.
Don't skip this 60% off deal.
Pilcro Long-Sleeve V-Neck Top
Here's your new wardrobe essential for year-round versatility. It is made from lightweight fabric that offers comfort and breathability without compromising on style. With its flattering V-neckline and timeless silhouette, it effortlessly transitions from day to night, making it a must-have for any occasion. It's available in five colors, ranging from bold and bright to understated neutrals. There are standard, petite, and plus size options.
Right now, this top is 66% off.
Maeve The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Faux Leather Pants
Indulge in luxurious comfort and effortless style with these versatile faux leather pants in a delectable chocolate brown. These pair perfectly with a multitude of tops already in your closet. Whether you're seeking a chic alternative to denim or classic black trousers, these pants offer a refreshing twist on everyday dressing. Available in five captivating colors and a range of sizes including standard, tall, petite, and plus, these pants promise a tailored fit for every body type.
Save 56% on these pants when you shop this sale.
Maeve Cropped Turtleneck Sweater
This sweater is destined to become a timeless staple in your closet. Its versatile design allows for endless styling possibilities, whether paired with jeans for a casual outing or layered under a blazer for a polished look. Available in both standard and plus sizes, and featuring five stunning colors to choose from, this sweater ensures a perfect fit for every body type and a hue to suit every mood.
Right now, this sweater is 69% off.
Pilcro Gem High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Elevate your denim game with these high-rise jeans, designed to flatter your figure and provide all-day comfort. These black jeans feature subtle gemstone embellishments throughout, adding a hint of sparkle to your everyday look.
A 63% discount is a must-shop situation, for sure.
Mali + Lili Gwen Crossbody Bag
This bag adds a touch of texture and sophistication to any outfit. Whether you prefer to wear it as a crossbody or a shoulder bag, you'll embrace cozy elegance wherever you go.
You won't be able to get this for 58% off after this sale.
By Anthropologie The Restored Vintage Collection Two-Tier Drop Earrings
This pair of earrings is a stunning addition to your jewelry collection. They bring a touch of vintage-inspired glamour to any outfit. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, they feature intricate embellishments that catch the light beautifully and make a fashionable statement.
Don't miss this 59% discount.
By Anthropologie Braided Bangle Bracelet
You just found your new go-to accessory for effortless style. This bracelet effortlessly complements any outfit. Its bold design stands out beautifully on its own, but it also pairs seamlessly with your favorite bracelets for a stacked look. Plus, its convenient hinge closure makes it easy to put on and take off, ensuring hassle-free accessorizing.
You'll save 56% if you buy this bracelet today.
What are the current discounts at Anthropologie?
Currently, Anthropologie is offering an extra 40% off the sale section. No promo code is needed. Your discount will automatically apply at checkout.
What is Anthropologie's returns policy?
For Anthropologie merchandise returned within 30 days of the purchase date, a refund will be issued to the original form of payment at the original selling price. If returned after 30 days, a merchandise credit will be issued at the original selling price.
Does Anthropologie have free returns for online orders?
You can return or exchange online orders by mail or at an Anthropologie store. For mailed returns, a $5.95 fee will be deducted from your refund for most mailed returns. If you prefer to return your order at a store, you can find your nearest Anthropologie store location here.
Are there any Anthropologie promo codes?
At the moment, there are no Anthropologie promo codes. However, you can get an extra 40% off the sale section. No promo code is needed. Your discount will automatically apply at checkout.
How much is Anthropologie shipping?
Anthropologie orders ship for free when you spend $50+. Otherwise, shipping costs vary by order total. Anthropologie standard shipping ranges from $6.95-$15.95.
