Jennifer Dulos Case: Michelle Troconis Found Guilty of Conspiring to Murder

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Five years after Jennifer Dulos' shocking disappearance, a jury has reached a verdict of one of those involved in her murder.

Michelle Troconis, who was accused of helping Jennifer's late estranged husband Fotis Dulos cover up the Connecticut mom's 2019 murder, was found guilty on all charges after a seven-week trial.

The 49-year-old was convicted on several charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and hindering prosecution in the second degree.

"I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of Jennifer Farber Dulos, particularly her five children, who had their mother violently taken from them on May 24, 2019," Connecticut State Attorney Paul J. Ferencek said in a statement following the verdict. "While it's our hope that today's verdict brings Jennifer's family and friends some peace, we also hope that someday we can provide resolution to the still unanswered question of where Jennifer rests. I assure you the State of Connecticut and this office will never stop looking."

Michelle's sentencing is set to take place May 31 in the Stamford Superior Court in Connecticut and, according to NBC Connecticut, she could face up to 50 years in prison if her sentencing is served consecutively. The judge set her bond at $6 million.