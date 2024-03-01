Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Son Moses Looks So Grown Up in Rare Photo

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Plans to Quit Hollywood

After all, Gwyneth Paltrow treated fans with a rare glimpse at her and ex Christ Martin's all grown up son, Moses Martin.

When a fan asked her Feb. 29 to share her favorite photo of her and and the 17-year-old, the Goop founder responded with a selfie of duo looking adorable and fresh faced, writing, "Not fave but recent" with a double heart emoji.

Though the 51-year-old often keeps her children—she and the Coldplay frontman are also parents to Apple Martin, 19—out of the public eye, but like any parent she loves to celebrate them when the opportunity arises.

Take, for instance, in April, when she celebrated Moses' birthday.

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," Gwyneth, married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, captioned a sweet selfie of them. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies."