Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Son Moses Looks So Grown Up in Rare Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare glimpse into motherhood when she posted a "not fave but recent" picture with her and Chris Martin's 17-year-old Moses Martin.

By Sabba Rahbar Mar 01, 2024 9:39 PMTags
FamilyGwyneth PaltrowCeleb KidsChris MartinInstagram
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Plans to Quit Hollywood

You'll want to end the week with something just like this.

After all, Gwyneth Paltrow treated fans with a rare glimpse at her and ex Christ Martin's all grown up son, Moses Martin.

When a fan asked her Feb. 29 to share her favorite photo of her and and the 17-year-old, the Goop founder responded with a selfie of duo looking adorable and fresh faced, writing, "Not fave but recent" with a double heart emoji.

Though the 51-year-old often keeps her children—she and the Coldplay frontman are also parents to Apple Martin, 19—out of the public eye, but like any parent she loves to celebrate them when the opportunity arises.

Take, for instance, in April, when she celebrated Moses' birthday.

"@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being," Gwyneth, married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, captioned a sweet selfie of them. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies."

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow Through the Years

Sure, he can do impressions and harmonize, but don't expect Moses to enter the family business.

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

Trending Stories

1

Gwyneth Paltrow's 17-Year-Old Son Moses Is All Grown Up in Rare Photo

2

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

3

Lindsay Hubbard Speaks Out After Accusing Ex Carl Radke of Doing Drugs

"My kids have never seen me in a movie," she revealed on Shop TODAY with Jill Martin in 2021. "I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In fact, Apple "thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen," the actress added, before pointing to her heart. "She says she likes me here."

And we like to do a double take whenever they're in the same room. And you can, too. Read on for proof Gwyneth cloned herself…

Instagram
A Fashionable Duo

Gwyneth and Apple showed off their matching green Hunter boots in this "OOTD summer roundup" on Instagram.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

Instagram
Ski Bunnies

Hitting the slopes! The mother-daughter pair take in the sights during a winter getaway.

Instagram
Two Of a Kind

Gwyneth and Apple strike a sassy pose—effortless beach waves included. 

Instagram
All Grown Up

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," the proud mama wrote in 2019. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Family Is Forever

The Oscar winner gathers her daughter Apple and son Moses Martin, for a mid-vacation snapshot. 

Instagram
Boo!

In 2015, the duo dresses up in matching skeleton costumes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Time Flies

On Apple's 14th birthday, Paltrow shared via Instagram, "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Instagram
Mwah

There's no bond like that of a mother and daughter.

Instagram
Inseparable

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Gwyneth gushed on International Day of the Girl. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gwyneth Paltrow's 17-Year-Old Son Moses Is All Grown Up in Rare Photo

2

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

3

Lindsay Hubbard Speaks Out After Accusing Ex Carl Radke of Doing Drugs

4

Bethany Joy Lenz Reveals Alleged "Cult" She Says She Belonged To

5

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested After Bar Fight