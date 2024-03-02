Have the Courage To Wear a Full Denim Look This Spring With Coach’s New Jean-Inspired Drop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Our new motto: Life's too short to wear boring denim—and with it making a major comeback this season as we've seen across many fashion shows, now's especially the time to play with how you style your denim clothes and accessories. In our opinion, denim is here to stay. And no we're not talking about simple jeans, we seriously can't get enough of denim bags, shoes, hats, and more. Lucky for us, we can't see the trend disappearing any time soon—and with the western cowgirl trend reaching an all-time peak across social media, and of course who can forget festival season, the moment to sport denim galore is now or never bestie.
Whether it's your blessed genes or literal jeans that make the denim look work on you, one thing is for sure—you can't go wrong with a denim bag. It's an accessory anyone can rock and can be paired with basically anything (no joke). The only thing missing is finding the right one that's really worth investing in. Well, we're here to tell you that Coach just dropped their new denim world collection as part of their Find Your Courage campaign. Featuring Chinese actress, Wu Jinyan, you can expect to find jaw-dropping denim pieces like their classic Tabby bag, Soho bag, card holders, and even sandals that are so cute, you'll be dressed up in a full denim look at your next event. But if you're a girlie on the budget, don't fret because Coach Outlet also has you covered with their own denim blue-inspired collection available at an affordable price (like their famous Nolita bag for only $79!!). So, if you're ready to shop Coach's denim world collection, keep scrolling for all our top picks from both their sites.
Get the Denim Look at Coach & Coach Outlet
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
Embrace sustainable chicness with Coach's Tabby shoulder bag, a contemporary rendition of a 1970s Coach classic. Crafted from quilted denim sourced from regenerative cotton farms and adorned with Signature hardware, it epitomizes style with a conscience, while its versatile leather-laced chain strap offers both elegance and practicality.
Nolita 19
Looking for a more budget-friendly option? Opt for the Blue Nolita 19 instead, it goes with everything and is the perfect size to carry all your essentials—snacks included.
Soho Bag In Upcycled Repurposed Denim
Rediscover the timeless allure of Coach's Soho bag, reintroduced with modern flair and eco-conscious craftsmanship. With its detachable strap, ample storage, and repurposed denim adorned with recycled leather trim, it's the epitome of style and sustainability. Trust us, this one will sell out quickly!
Aria Shoulder Bag
If you're looking to get something similar to the Soho bag, the Aria shoulder bag is sure to be a head turner. We love its crescent-like silhouette, effortlessly elevating any ensemble. It also boasts an interior multifunction pocket and a detachable strap, offering versatility for both shoulder and crossbody styling.
Essential Card Case With Quilting
When rocking your full denim look, why stop at accessories when you can also get a chic denim card case? Featuring four convenient card slots and a central compartment for additional cards or cash, effortlessly slip it into your pocket or tuck it away inside your bag for easy access on the go.
Large Corner Zip Wristlet
Get the same denim-blue look and feel at the low price of $39 with this zip wristlet from Coach Outlet. It offers just the right amount of room for your cash and cards. Plus, there's even space for your lipstick and snacks (night out essentials obvi).
Rogue 25 In Signature Denim
Crafted from signature denim and glovetanned leather, Coach's Rogue bag combines style with functionality. With multiple pockets, compartments, and detachable straps for versatile wear, it's the perfect accessory for any fabulous on-the-go lifestyle.
Nina Small Tote
Similar in size to the Rogue bag, the Nina small tote is one of Coach's new styles to drop in their spring collection. We love this small version to use as an everyday bag, but if you're looking for a little extra space, it also comes in a larger size.
Holly Sandal With Quilting
Effortlessly chic, the Holly sandal seamlessly blends a casual vibe with sophisticated flair, boasting quilted denim and contrast stitching reminiscent of beloved jeans. Complete with a plush leather footbed and durable rubber outsole, it ensures both comfort and style, accented with Coach's iconic Signature detail for a timeless finish.
Evy Sandal
Since we already know the Holly sandal is going to sell out QUICK, you can always opt for these blue Evy sandals that are just as cute. They feature a man-made leather lining and footbed, and are very easy to pair with any outfit. Did we mention they're less than $100 right now?
Looking for more great deals? Here are the new finds & hidden gems from Lululemon's We Made Too Much section.