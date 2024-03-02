Have the Courage To Wear a Full Denim Look This Spring With Coach’s New Jean-Inspired Drop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Our new motto: Life's too short to wear boring denim—and with it making a major comeback this season as we've seen across many fashion shows, now's especially the time to play with how you style your denim clothes and accessories. In our opinion, denim is here to stay. And no we're not talking about simple jeans, we seriously can't get enough of denim bags, shoes, hats, and more. Lucky for us, we can't see the trend disappearing any time soon—and with the western cowgirl trend reaching an all-time peak across social media, and of course who can forget festival season, the moment to sport denim galore is now or never bestie.

Whether it's your blessed genes or literal jeans that make the denim look work on you, one thing is for sure—you can't go wrong with a denim bag. It's an accessory anyone can rock and can be paired with basically anything (no joke). The only thing missing is finding the right one that's really worth investing in. Well, we're here to tell you that Coach just dropped their new denim world collection as part of their Find Your Courage campaign. Featuring Chinese actress, Wu Jinyan, you can expect to find jaw-dropping denim pieces like their classic Tabby bag, Soho bag, card holders, and even sandals that are so cute, you'll be dressed up in a full denim look at your next event. But if you're a girlie on the budget, don't fret because Coach Outlet also has you covered with their own denim blue-inspired collection available at an affordable price (like their famous Nolita bag for only $79!!). So, if you're ready to shop Coach's denim world collection, keep scrolling for all our top picks from both their sites.