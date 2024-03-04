Lululemon Leaps into the Balletcore Trend with New Dance Studio Pants & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are a few aesthetic trends out there that are worth paying attention to. There's the easy-going decor of coastal cool, the Cali meets Wild West vibe of coastal cowgirl, the quirky fashion of eclectic grandpa, and, of course, the trend that seems to show no signs of slowing down — balletcore. It started as an extension of the Coquette aesthetic, but leaned more into the comfortable, yet feminine, fashion of it all, featuring key pieces that represent the dancer's life, on and off stage. It's girly and powerful, graceful and comfortable, and best represented by lululemon's latest Dance Studio Cargo Pants. Just as dancer's need to move and stretch, these pants move with you, while remaining breathable, flexible, and delivering an ultra-relaxed silhouette.
With a variety of colors and sizes, plus plenty of pockets (and cargo pockets), you can carry all your essentials on you. A hidden sleeve in the front can even keep cards and smaller items secure. The ribbed waistband has got you covered through every plie and the pants feature a roomier fit than the last version of the Dance Studio pants. Plus, there's cinchable hems so you can go with a straight leg or a more jogger-esque fit, depending on your mood. You can also get them without cargo pockets, cropped, as shorts, as joggers, and more. Lululemon, known for their quality and luxe-feeling fabrics, nailed the trend, and we're here for it.
So, scroll down and add these Dance Studio pants into first position in your cart, or any of the other finds below that nail the aesthetic. Balletcore is here to stay, so step up to the barre.
Shop lululemon's Balletcore Aesthetic
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Pant
Available in 9 colors, in sizing from X-Small to X-Large, the Dance Studio Cargo Pants have pockets to spare. They've got that cinchable hem, so you can wear them as joggers or as a straight leg, plus they're sporty and lightweight. One reviewer reported, "This relaxed cargo version is absolutely amazing. They are just the right amount of oversized."
Align Tank Top
Buttery soft with light support, the Align tank top is perfect for ballet or anything, really. It's stretchy and reviewers report that you don't have to wear a bra with it. Best of all, this light mint version is currently in lululemon's We Made Too Much Section.
Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargo Jogger
Featuring a jogger hem, a relaxed fit, and cargo pockets, these Dance Studio pants are another great balletcore option. They're available in 7 colors, plus they're flexible and lightweight. This fan noted, "I am not a dancer, I am a Mom. I own three pairs of the regular dance studio, but I always felt my cell phone in my pocket bothered me. These ones are perfect because I can keep my cell phone in one of the large pockets and chase my kid around without worrying about losing my phone or keys."
Dance Studio High-Rise Short 3.5-Inch
Keep your legs cool and comfy with these Dance Studio high-rise shorts. You can grab them in 7 colors and one shopper wrote, "Really like these shorts, perfect fit for a variety of uses: hiking, walking, running errands, even training." They're available in sizing from 0 to 14.
Cotton French Terry + Swift T-Shirt
Made of soft cotton French terry and featuring a cropped fit, this t-shirt is trendy and on pointe. It's also breathable with a relaxed fit and the color matches the cool neutrals that define balletcore.
Dance Studio Mid-Rise Cropped Pant
After barre, you'll want to slip on these Dance Studio cropped pants. Or wear them anywhere, really. They're lightweight, stretchy, sweat-wicking, and the cropped fit is ideal for warmer temps. This shopper raved, "These pants are amazing. They fit so wonderfully and have become my new favorite pants."
Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe
These sneakers are designed for jumping, cutting, and lifting, but they're just as ideal for keeping your feet comfortable after the studio or just going for a coffee run. They're also specially formulated to fit a woman's foot for just the perfect feel. Best of all, if you're not satisfied after 30 days, you can return them for a full refund.
Align V-Neck Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Reviewers rave that this Align bra is so soft and cute. You'll rave that it's in the We Made Too Much section. It's designed for yoga, but wear it anywhere you need some stretchy, sweat-wicking, lightweight support.
Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
With an oversized fit and a cropped design, this crew sweatshirt is trendy, modern, and fits the vibe of the balletcore aesthetic. Plus, it's so so soft and comes in 6 colors, and sizing from 0 to 14.
Dance Studio Mid-Rise Pant Regular
If you want the Dance Studio pants without the cargo pockets, then these mid-rise pants are for you. They're available in short, regular, and tall, plus 11 colors and sizing from 0 to 14. You'll also find them to be lightweight, stretchy, and feature drawcords at the hem for the perfect fit.
Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
It wouldn't be balletcore without a pink option. This super soft cropped hoodie has got you covered from the studio to the street. It offers lightweight warmth, thumbholes, and looks perfect with high waisted pants. One reviewer raved, "it's so cute looks good with everything."