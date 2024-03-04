Lululemon Leaps into the Balletcore Trend with New Dance Studio Pants & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are a few aesthetic trends out there that are worth paying attention to. There's the easy-going decor of coastal cool, the Cali meets Wild West vibe of coastal cowgirl, the quirky fashion of eclectic grandpa, and, of course, the trend that seems to show no signs of slowing down — balletcore. It started as an extension of the Coquette aesthetic, but leaned more into the comfortable, yet feminine, fashion of it all, featuring key pieces that represent the dancer's life, on and off stage. It's girly and powerful, graceful and comfortable, and best represented by lululemon's latest Dance Studio Cargo Pants. Just as dancer's need to move and stretch, these pants move with you, while remaining breathable, flexible, and delivering an ultra-relaxed silhouette.

With a variety of colors and sizes, plus plenty of pockets (and cargo pockets), you can carry all your essentials on you. A hidden sleeve in the front can even keep cards and smaller items secure. The ribbed waistband has got you covered through every plie and the pants feature a roomier fit than the last version of the Dance Studio pants. Plus, there's cinchable hems so you can go with a straight leg or a more jogger-esque fit, depending on your mood. You can also get them without cargo pockets, cropped, as shorts, as joggers, and more. Lululemon, known for their quality and luxe-feeling fabrics, nailed the trend, and we're here for it.

So, scroll down and add these Dance Studio pants into first position in your cart, or any of the other finds below that nail the aesthetic. Balletcore is here to stay, so step up to the barre.