Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence After Accusing Sober Ex Carl Radke of Doing Cocaine

Lindsay Hubbard is addressing the eyebrow-raising allegations she made on Summer House.
After the Bravo star accused her then-fiancé Carl Radke—who recently celebrated three years of sobriety—of doing drugs on the reality series' Feb. 29 episode, the publicist is now explaining her state of mind during the shocking fight.
"After watching back this week's episode, I wish I had used better wording," Hubbard wrote on Instagram March 1 in response to their drama playing out on TV. "I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends."
She further insisted that when it came to Radke—who called off their engagement last August—she always had his back.
"I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter," the 37-year-old continued. "I have always been transparent on the show about my feelings and leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here."
The controversial comments about Radke's sobriety emerged after he and Hubbard got into an argument in an Uber on their way to a night out while she was stressed about their female costars thinking negatively of her.
"She looked at me, we're like this close, she's like, 'What are you on?'" Rake recounted during a confessional. "I'm like, 'Nothing, what are you talking about?'"
However, the awkward rideshare experience wasn't the end of the accusations as Hubbard later expressed to BFF Gabby Prescod, "Something's going on with him. The way he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of Carl on cocaine. I don't know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight."
For Radke, who has been open about his sobriety journey, revealed why her suspicion was especially so hurtful given they were in the process of planning their life together.
"My heart's racing as I say this and I'm shaking from it because it's beyond hurtful," the 39-year-old admitted in a confessional, "it's f--ked up and that's the person I'm supposed to marry? It pains me deep down the accusation or insinuation that I'm on something. That kills me."
And things boiled over the following morning, when Radke confronted Hubbard. "I'm f--king sober!" he yelled at Hubbard. "In that moment you were not. You drank all day long and were rude and aggressive to me when I'm trying to be supportive. You shut me down and tell me I'm fighting you. That is so f--ked up!"
See how the drama plays out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's relationship pre-breakup.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)