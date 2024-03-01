Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence After Accusing Sober Ex Carl Radke of Doing Cocaine

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Radke Orchestrated Breakup

Lindsay Hubbard is addressing the eyebrow-raising allegations she made on Summer House.

After the Bravo star accused her then-fiancé Carl Radke—who recently celebrated three years of sobriety—of doing drugs on the reality series' Feb. 29 episode, the publicist is now explaining her state of mind during the shocking fight.

"After watching back this week's episode, I wish I had used better wording," Hubbard wrote on Instagram March 1 in response to their drama playing out on TV. "I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends."

She further insisted that when it came to Radke—who called off their engagement last August—she always had his back.

"I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter," the 37-year-old continued. "I have always been transparent on the show about my feelings and leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here."