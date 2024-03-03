16 Products That Will Help You Easily Tackle Your Mile-Long List of Chores While Making Them Fun

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If life is one big adventure, then there sure seem to be a lot of metaphorical mountains we have to overcome. From steep cliffs that require a leap of faith like going in for your dream job interview or welcoming your first little one into the world to smaller hills like drinking enough water every day or just trying to make it through the morning without crawling back into your cozy bed, it's understandable that things can get kind of overwhelming at times. Of course, while we may want to just hit pause on it all and spend our free time daydreaming about our next vacay or watching reruns of our fave comfort show, we unfortunately don't possess Hermione's Time-Turner necklace and the world keeps spinning.
The more we ignore our to-do list, the longer it gets, to the point where mundane tasks like washing the dishes or sweeping the floor can seem like the Mount Everest of chores. With spring cleaning coming up, we thought this would be the perfect time to help you turn your procrastination into productivity, and what better way to help you tackle your mile-long list of errands than to make them as hassle-free and enjoyable as possible? From genius time-saving solutions like a blind duster brush & desktop vacuum cleaner to bestselling finds that shoppers can't stop raving about (like these dishwasher cleaning tablets & grocery bag carriers), we've got you covered.
Your home is about to enter a new era of easily maintained cleanliness and order — are you ready for it?
Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine
Organize the clutter in your home and have a little creative fun while you're at it with this bestselling label maker that has 11,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon. There's no need to worry about ink running out — the machine uses thermal inkless technology to make colorful label tapes, which you can custom design through the app for hassle-free, productive fun.
One shopper raved, "I have two Brother P-Touches, which do the job, but this label maker blows them out of the water! So easy to set up, so convenient with the extra tape rolls and carrying case I bought, so many creative options! Add a photo! Create a QR code! Change fonts! Have multiple objects on one label! I seriously can't stop playing with this thing. Total bargain compared to my crusty old oversized p-touches!"
Mammoth Grip Grocery Bag Carrier - Pack of 2
There's an inexplicable sense of accomplishment you get when you're able to carry all the groceries into the house in a single trip. Achieve that feeling without throwing out your back with this genius bag carrier, which comes in a pack of two. According to the brand, the carrier is durable enough to carry two propane tanks per hand, and it's also great for carrying other items like paint cans, buckets, hangers & more.
Multiple shoppers call these carriers a "game changer(s)," with one explaining, "No more will my arms suffer welts from loading way too many grocery bags on each because I refuse to make more than one trip. These are magical! They support it all easily, and I can even carry more than I could before."
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner - 6 Tablets
Cleaning your dishwasher is one of those chores that you know you should do but just feels like such a big mountain of a task that becomes more of a hassle every time you think about it. Beat the procrastination without actually having to put in tedious effort thanks to these shopper-loved cleaning tablets with over 53,000 five-star Amazon reviews. Not only do they provide a deep cleaning to your entire machine — including the parts you can't see or reach — they also work to remove limescale and mineral buildup for a sparkling clean finish.
According to one shopper, these $9 tablets "Saved me from buying a new dishwasher!" They added, "I have to admit that I was skeptical that this product was actually going to do anything. I've noticed my dishwasher wasn't cleaning dishes very well lately, and I did everything I could to get it working properly again, but was ready to finally give up and buy a new dishwasher. I bought these tablets thinking they were designed to eliminate odors, but I was willing to give them a shot before buying a whole new dishwasher. I put one in the bottom of the dishwasher last night per the instructions and woke up to completely clean dishes for the first time in weeks. They look perfect. I don't know why these tablets work but they absolutely did and I am a happy customer!"
Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Turn the chore of cleaning your desk full of crumbs & dust into a fun hobby with this adorable (yet super effective) vacuum cleaner. Featuring a 360° rotatable design and high-suction nozzle, the cleaner is great for picking up annoying messes in even the smallest corners.
With over 10,100 five-star reviews on Amazon, this mini vacuum cleaner is a shopper fave. According to one review, "I never really wrote reviews for anything but I'm really amazed with this product. I bought to it to clean up my desk from crumbs, when I do scratch offs and it leaves a mess, or when my cats walk on it and there is cat litter. This product has exceeded expectations. I have used it to clean my daughters pack and play from crumbs after she has a teether snack. I've used it to get litter off my couch, and to clean my bed as well. Could I do that with a regular vacuum? Yes. Do I hate pulling out the whole thing and taking it to where I need it? Very much. It is small and light and easy to take with me. Now instead of putting off messes, they are cleaned with very little effort!!!"
Sonic Power Electric Scrubber
Meet your new "work smarter not harder" cleaning bestie: the Sonic Power Electric Scrubber. Lightweight, portable, waterproof, and oh-so-powerful, this scrubber comes with two cleaning speeds to choose from, as well as a variety of brush heads for whatever cleaning task lies ahead of you.
According to one shopper on Amazon, "I bought this as a birthday gift for my sister. She saw it on TikTok and wanted it. She has a new house that needs a lot of work and the bathroom is pretty bad. I was happy to indulge her for her birthday and Amazon has such an easy returns process, just in case TikTok lied to her. I'm happy to report the hype is real and she texted me after using it, claiming "This scrub brush is the best thing I've ever owned.""
FurZapper Pet Hair Remover for Laundry
If you have a fur baby in your house, you're probably all-too-familiar with the disheartening struggle of going through the entire list of chores that constitutes "Laundry Day," only to still find stray hair on your clean clothes — meaning, you have to then take on the extra step of lint-rolling the clothes you just washed. Enter the FurZapper, a nifty reusable tool that you just pop into your washer & dryer with your clothing to gently remove pet fur, hair, dander, lint & more from your load of laundry.
The FurZapper has 22,200+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper raving, "Meow! so as you can tell, I have cats, and wearing dark clothes is a pain especially when washing due to all the hair being stuck. Both during the wash and drying process, this product has removed at least 90% of the cat hair. I have tried this with blankets and it also does an incredible job too. I would recommend this product."
Common Good Cedar Ball Satchet
Speaking of clothing-related chores, it's almost that time of year when we retire our winter coats & sweaters to the backs of our closets for the foreseeable future (aka until we once again start seeing pumpkin spice-everything everywhere). Keep your precious clothes & fabrics protected from pests — yes, we're looking at you, moths — with this handy dandy satchet of natural cedar balls. Each bag comes with 12 balls, and they can be used together in your drawer, closet, etc., or separately.
Coway Airmega 100
Your home is your personal sanctuary, and you deserve to relax in a clean, comfortable environment without constantly engaging in a stressful battle against dust, bacteria, mold, pollen — you get the idea. The Coway Airmega 100 will take care of all of that for you; its 3-in-1 filter reduces 99.999% of 0.01-micron particles in spaces up to 810 square feet (in just 60 minutes!), according to the brand. The fan features an intuitive 360° air intake design to maximize coverage, along with a particle sensor & smart technology that precisely scans and regulates real-time air quality.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "The Coway Airmega 100 True HEPA Air Purifier is an amazing product and has improved the air quality in my small living area. I have 4 cats and a giant dog. Sometimes the smells can be overwhelming. This device helps to keep that to a minimum. I love that I can check the status and air quality, by glancing at the bright easy to read display on the top of the machine. I run it constantly so I haven't used the sleep timer. It is very sturdy and works very well. It doesn't take up a huge space and that is a plus. It is very sturdy and well built. Great product."
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Chop, slice, and dice your way to effortless cooking perfection with this internet-beloved veggie chopper that has an astounding 78,900+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The chopper includes four blades (fine & medium dicer, julienne, and ribbon spiralizer) that will help you save time on whatever recipe you're working on — plus, it's equipped with a soft grip handle for better control, a non-skid rubberized bottom for stability, and a compact, nested design for space-friendly storage.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I bought this to chop onions, primarily, because we eat a lot of onions! We have a mandolin, but it's cumbersome and hard for me to use. This chopper turned out to be a lifesaver! It easily chops onions, but I also use it for potatoes, zucchini, carrots, cabbage, cauliflower and chicken (when it's slightly frozen). It does take a hard push to actually cut the vegies, but it's not impossible (it's fun!). Clean up is easy as I pop it in the dishwasher or wash it by hand depending on my time. Just be wary of the blades. Buy it!"
Fresh Wave Odor Eliminator Spray & Air Freshener
Odor-removing sprays are a quick, hassle-free fix for freshening up your home, but they sadly don't always live up to the hype (coming from someone who has an entire basket full of fabric & room sprays she's collected over past three years). I've found that they either 1.) last two seconds, 2.) don't actually remove odors but instead just add on to the existing scents in the room, or 3.) both. That is, until I came across Fresh Wave's odor-removing spray, which is currently my favorite thing in my home. I love that it's made from natural, plant-based ingredients that leave a light, refreshing scent, and it actually neutralizes odors. I use it everywhere in my home, from the kitchen & bathroom to my bedroom & living room (where my dog's training pad is — it's been as much of a lifesaver as you'd think).
One Fresh Wave shopper raved, "I received this about a week ago, and I love it! We have 4 sons and 2 stinky dogs and you would never know it by walking in my house. I've sprayed just about everything, the lavender makes the room smell great and it's also relaxing. The dog beds smell like they haven't even been used. I love this spray, we dont have to worry about any harsh chemicals and its totally safe for use around pets. I will definitely be buying more!"
Boon Cacti Bottle Cleaning Brush Set
Washing your bottles can be such a prickly chore, but it becomes less so when you're using these adorable cactus brushes. Don't let the cuteness fool you though — the set of brushes is actually super practical, featuring a bottle brush, straw brush, nipple brush, and a detail brush that will help you thoroughly clean your entire bottle collection with ease. As a bonus, the aesthetic vase catches drip inside for quick cleaning/emptying and mess-free storage.
The brushes have 23,200+ five-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "I love this set! The different size brushes really come in handy. I can get the tall protein shake cups clean and get into the nooks and crannies of my water bottle top and straw. But, the cuteness factor is through the roof. I'm so happy I bought it! It makes me smile."
Common Good Dustpan & Brush Set
I've never been a fan of chores (yes, I eventually get them done, but it takes a lot of coffee & a hype throwback pop playlist). I share that to give you an idea of just how game-changing this dustpan & brush set is, as it's so good at sweeping up stray hairs, crumbs, dust, etc., that I will actively scan my floors whenever I'm walking around in my home in hopes of finding something to clean up. The brush is made from oil beechwood & horsehair, while the pan is made from bio-polyethylene — both are lightweight yet ultra-durable, and the premium quality/design is evident every time I get to sweep. If I had to describe this dustpan & brush set in a single sentence, I'd say it ate and left no crumbs (pun intended).
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer
As fun as cooking can be, there are those days when it seems like a big chore, especially when you consider all the cleaning up you'll have to do afterwards. With the innovative ChefMaker, you can quickly create a Michelin star-worthy meal in just a few simple steps and minimal clean-up. The appliance has three modes that will help you achieve perfect results every time with varying degrees of hands-free cooking: Chef Mode, Classic Mode, and Probe Mode. But wait, there's more — you can track the cooking process from anywhere with your smartphone, receive notifications when meals are finished cooking, and save your favorite recipes for later.
Multiple Amazon reviews note that while the ChefMaker is on the pricier side, it's completely worth it. One such shopper wrote, "I am a retired Executive Chef of about 30 years. I had no desire for a air fryer. My daughter got me one for Christmas a couple years ago so I found it useful for somethings. When I replaced it, I decided to try the DREO Chefmaker and I love this thing. With some thought and patience I can cook just about anything in it. Meats are it's specialty and it works beautifully. If your a professional chef or a home cook you will appreciate the way it makes your life easier. It's worth spending a bit more, you will be happy if you do."
Dawn Powerwash Spray Starter Kit
If you've ever used the excuse of letting pots & pans "soak" in order to put off the tiring task of scrubbing away all the grease & food stains until your arms feel like jelly, you're going to love Dawn's Powerwash Spray. All you have to do is spray, wipe, and rinse — seriously, this thing is like kitchen magic. According to the brand, you can even use it as a greasy tool & wheel cleaner, stainless steel cleaner & more.
According to one of the 32,900+ five-star Amazon reviews, "This spray is like actual magic; spritz and grease disappears!! I was planning to replace my cooktop ($400+) because I--despite repeated efforts of scrubbing and bleaching--could not get rid of the built-up grease. As a last-ditch effort (based on reviews I read on Amazon), I tried the Dawn Powerwash spray. The baked-on grease melted. I was sincerely amazed; it didn't even take that long! I've now started giving a light spritz to my every greasy pot, pan, and plasticware lunchbox with salad dressing, and am constantly wowed at how this product cuts the oil. I'm a clean freak and massive fan. Try this product...I will be shocked if you don't love it."
Lysol Power Foaming Cleaning Spray for Bathroom
On the topic of magic-like cleaning tools, this Lysol foaming spray with 9,900+ five-star Amazon reviews will turn your bathroom into a sanitary oasis. According to the brand, the spray works in just 30 seconds to clean & brighten your shower doors, bathtubs, tiles, countertops, vinyl shower curtains & more.
One shopper reported, "Tried this and 3 other brands of foaming cleaner. My bathtub got grimy, and I decided I needed to find a better way to clean then what I was doing. So grabbed 4 highly rated foaming cleaners. And honestly..the other 3 brand did almost nothing. This one actually worked. And when it cleaned its 1/4th I ended up using it on all the other 3 areas because the other brands just didnt measure up."
Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster Brush with 5 Microfiber Sleeves
Cleaning your blinds is a chore, through and through. Not only is it hard to reach into those corners and small spaces, the dust that accumulates on each blind can be horrifying. Cut down on both time & effort while achieving a deeper clean with this genius blind duster brush, which comes with five washable microfiber sleeves. The cloths work great for regular maintenance, but if it's been a while since you've cleaned your blinds, you can pair them with a cleaning spray for optimal results. This set is also wonderful for use on air conditioner blinds, car blinds & more.
The brush bundle has 10,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon. According to one shopper, "I love this product!! It works fantastic! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job . . . cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not any more! With this product you can clean two slats at once and it cleans them the first swipe! The micro fiber is the key to getting all the dust and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal "mini" blinds. Additionally, the micro fiber "sleeve" that fits on the tool is washable and it comes with five of them so its a real value, being reusable and with so many to use it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!"
Now that you've achieved a squeaky clean home, here's how to transform your living space into your dream destination (think spring resort getaway).