16 Products That Will Help You Easily Tackle Your Mile-Long List of Chores While Making Them Fun

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If life is one big adventure, then there sure seem to be a lot of metaphorical mountains we have to overcome. From steep cliffs that require a leap of faith like going in for your dream job interview or welcoming your first little one into the world to smaller hills like drinking enough water every day or just trying to make it through the morning without crawling back into your cozy bed, it's understandable that things can get kind of overwhelming at times. Of course, while we may want to just hit pause on it all and spend our free time daydreaming about our next vacay or watching reruns of our fave comfort show, we unfortunately don't possess Hermione's Time-Turner necklace and the world keeps spinning.

The more we ignore our to-do list, the longer it gets, to the point where mundane tasks like washing the dishes or sweeping the floor can seem like the Mount Everest of chores. With spring cleaning coming up, we thought this would be the perfect time to help you turn your procrastination into productivity, and what better way to help you tackle your mile-long list of errands than to make them as hassle-free and enjoyable as possible? From genius time-saving solutions like a blind duster brush & desktop vacuum cleaner to bestselling finds that shoppers can't stop raving about (like these dishwasher cleaning tablets & grocery bag carriers), we've got you covered.

Your home is about to enter a new era of easily maintained cleanliness and order — are you ready for it?