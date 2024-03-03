Organization & Storage Solutions That Are So Much Better Than Shoving Everything In Your Entryway Closet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you clicked on this story, chances are you know exactly what we're referring to by "that one space" in your home. Maybe it's the closet right in your entryway, or your garage, or your basement, or even just a designated corner of your living space that makes you feel like young Simba hesitantly venturing into the Elephant Graveyard every time you go over there. In essence, it's that one space where you shove all your miscellaneous items in the household that you can't find a permanent, designated spot for with all your other things — either because a.) it ruins the aesthetic, b.) it doesn't physically fit with your other stuff, or c.) you don't have a proper vessel to store & organize it in. If any of these descriptions made a particular place in your home pop up in your mind, you're in the right place. And, if you're just scrolling to see if there are any home organization solutions that pique your interest, we've got you covered, too.
At first, the "out of sight, out of mind" mentality may have worked pretty well, but if your little pile of things has grown into a clutter monster over time, we've come to help you rescue your home from impending visual disaster. From creative storage solutions like these underbed storage boxes or this light-up jewelry cabinet that's also a full-length mirror to shopper-approved faves with over 99,000 five-star reviews like this hanging shoe organizer or this shelving unit, these picks will help you sort through the mess in no time. We've even rounded up picks that will help you elevate your home decor while you're at it, such as this flippable wall coat rack, accent cabinet, and wicker basket set. All in all, these finds will help you declutter your way to a problem-free (storage) philosophy.
Madesmart 2-Tier Plastic Multipurpose Organizer with Divided Slide-Out Storage Bins
Kitchen, bathroom, office — these versatile storage bins are a perfect start for tackling clutter, especially with those tricky-to-organize items like electronic cords, medicine, and cleaning supplies. The space-saving design features two removable baskets for easy access to your essentials, along with two adjustable dividers for further organization.
These organizers have 34,700+ five-star reviews on Amazon. According to one shopper, "I got these for my bathroom cabinets so I could try to get some sort of organization with all of the stuff piled in them. These are great! I got one that was half the width of the cabinet and one that was a quarter so there's a little room between them and lets them slide easily. All of my gifted soaps, perfumes and scrunchies finally have an organized home! I plan on buying more"
Songmics 6 LEDs Mirror Jewelry Cabinet
There are a lot of TikTok-viral products out there nowadays, but trust us when we say this multi-functional jewelry cabinet is one that lives up to the internet hype. The exterior full-length mirror opens up to reveal a spacious jewelry armoire with one large ring cushion, one bracelet rod, two bottom drawers, five shelves, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes, and 90 earring slots. In addition to jewelry, the organizer is great for storing other items like perfumes, lipsticks, scrunchies, makeup palettes & more — all while saving space & keeping things oh-so-aesthetically pleasing.
The mirror-cabinet has 14,000+ five-star Amazon reviews. One shopper raved, "I love it! I have all of jewelry visible at one time. You don't have to look through drawers or boxes hunting for the jewelry I want to wear. I chose to hang mine on the wall to save space in my room. It was very easy to hang. It really looks nice. I'm 100% satisfied for the price and size."
Umbra Sticks 5 Wall Hook
Hang your totes, coats & more on this wall hanger that looks just like a modern-chic piece of home decor. The clever design features five hidden hooks that can be flipped down for use, and each hook can hold up to five pounds per load. The rack is available in four gorgeous, neutral colors (black, white, grey, espresso).
According to one Umbra shopper, "This is so unique. Everyone that sees it comments on what an interesting art piece it is and when shown the functionality absolutely loves it. This is one of my favorite finds."
StorageWorks Underbed Storage Box - Pack of 2
if you're looking for a discreet way to store miscellaneous things like out-of-season clothes, shoes, blankets, toys, holiday decorations, memorabilia & more, these dust-proof underbed storage boxes are perfect. They're designed with a large transparent plastic lid and built-in label holder so you can instantly identify the contents, and they're also equipped with thick handles on three sides for easy transporting.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Using these for under the bed storage for a 10 y/o's clothes. They hold up well if you put clothes in them. They will not stand up as straight if they are nearly empty.. just fyi. They hold just as much as her old dresser and I like how you can over fill them and they will still zip, unlike a dresser drawer. We are also using some for my daughters school, arts, and crafts memorabilia and we have 3 years of stuff in there and I can still zip it!! We have bought 3 rounds of these for our house. Their under everyone's beds! Highly recommend if your looking for a quick easy storage solution. I also like how I can keep spiders and bugs out of these!"
Cozy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags
These top-rated vacuum storage bags with 37,100+ five-star reviews are another ergonomic space-saving storage option — not to mention, they're great for travel. They're designed with a triple-seal turbo valve & double-zip seal, and they come with a hand pump for easy use. There are a variety of sizes & bundles to choose from.
One Amazon shopper called these bags "Perfect for small spaces." They explained, "I am very limited on storage and store with minimal space. I have a 2 year old and a 3 year old and lots of hand me downs. I am able to store items by sizes and reuse the bags. It's so simple that I can open and restore in just a few minutes. Lots of bags included and even includes smaller bags for travel. The bags are so thin I can stack multiple under the bed and can easily be moved."
Command 2-Grippers Plastic Storage Hook in Grey/White
Brooms & mops can be super tricky to store, and if you're tired of them constantly falling over (and sometimes hitting you in the head) whenever you open your storage closet, these storage hooks with 30,400+ five-star Amazon reviews are an absolutely game-changer. The package includes four adhesive strips and two Command broom/mop grippers that can each hold up to four pounds. They seamlessly mount onto walls without leaving holes, marks, or sticky residue, making them great for renters as well.
One shopper raved, "I originally only bought the 2 pack and have since bought 6 more. These work so well and are so versatile in what they can hold! They stick to the wall with zero damage to the wall and can hold heavy items. It's easy to put the handles in and out of the holder and grips them tightly so no slipping or falling. I've had some on the wall for a year now with heavy items like a swiffer and have had zero issues. I even use them in my bathroom - I hang my electric scrubbing brush handle up in the corner of my linen closet and the handheld shower head on my shower wall - I wanted something that could be removed and wouldn't damage the tile but was worried the water and steam would keep it from sticking well. Nope - it's been up for 9ish months with zero issues. Highly recommend these and will continue to find new uses for them around the house!"
Pottery Barn Temple Street All-In-One Organizer
A storage solution for spaces of all sizes, this chic all-in-one organizer will help you declutter while simultaneously elevating your home decor. Featuring hooks, shelves & storage containers, the organizer is made from ultra-strong steel that's built to last, and it's also available in white.
SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer - 24 Pockets
With over 99,100(!) five-star reviews on Amazon, it's safe to say that this over-the-door hanging shoe organizer is a shopper fave. You can choose from two pocket sizes and six colors, and the organizer doesn't require any hardware for installation. The transparent dust covers make them ideal for storing other miscellaneous items like toys, beauty accessories & more.
One shopper even called this the "Perfect closet organizer." They wrote, "I actually bought this to store closet gear (hats, gloves, ear muffs, sunscreen, foot powder, etc). This has been a game changer for our hallway coat closet. The pockets are sturdy, the kids haven't ripped it. For the price of this, I should have done this years ago."
Durmmur Hat Racks for Baseball Caps - Pack of 2
Organize your bulky pile of head accessories with this genius hat rack that comes with everything you need to install it via self-adhesive or drilling. The organizers can be installed vertically or horizontally according to your needs, and each rack holds 10-15 hats.
According to one Amazon shopper's experience, "This simple yet amazing product finally fixed my hat problem. My problem was having too many and all over the place. Half the time I didn't even kniw what hats I had. Now they are all organized and easy to find. Most of all they are all neat and staying clean. Love the product and the hooks are the perfect length."
Gracie Oaks Coridon Accent Cabinet
Hide away your "extra" items (e.g., plates, books, towels) with this elegant accent cabinet that comes in five chic colors. It's designed with two barndoor cabinets that offer a rustic feel, one drawer with telescoping metal drawer glides, and two adjustable interior shelves.
East Oak 31-Gallon Deck Box
From toys to home maintenance supplies, this heavy-duty, waterproof deck box will enable you to store away bulky items like toys & home maintenance supplies in a stylish, neat container. It's available in four different sizes, comes with a padlock, can be used both outside & inside, and has a 170-pound load capacity. Plus, it's equipped with two handles on each side for easy transport.
The deck box has 3,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. One shopper raved, "This small storage bin is exactly what we were looking for to store a few things on our small apartment patio. The color is neutral and perfect for the space. We needed something to safely store birdseed and other outdoor items like winter salt, patio chair rain covers, etc. We have local deer that will eat all the seed in one sitting, so the small lock that was included is perfect. It also keeps any potentially harmful items like winter salt and other outdoor/car related chemicals locked away from any curious neighbors or kiddos. We have had a bunch of recent storms in our area, and so far the bin has been 100% waterproof. No leaks yet! I would whole heartedly recommend this storage bin to anyone."
Lilly's Love Stuffed Animal Net Hammock for Plushie Toys - Pack of 2
If you have a fur baby or little one at home, you probably step on a stray toy on the floor at least once a day. Keep all the plushies and stuffed animals organized in a corner of your room — off the floor — with this creative net hammock. It's made from durable fishing net-grade fibers, comes in 13 different colors & two size options, and has 20,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
According to one shopper, "These were perfect! They hold plenty of plush animals and still have lots of room to add more. Installing was easy and simple, I was nervous that I would require a few tools but nope, this comes with everything you need to install. I would recommend to purchase this product if looking to clear up space that is being taken up by plush animals."
Amazon Basics 3-Shelf Narrow Adjustable, Heavy Duty Storage Shelving Unit
If you want a storage solution that's practical & versatile, this shelving unit is the way to go — it's perfect for homes with unused/unorganized storage space under the stairs, in the basement, garage, and more. There are a variety of shelf options to choose from — this model features three shelves that have a 750-pound total weight capacity.
The shelves are top-rated on Amazon with 174,000+ five-star reviews. One helpful reviewer explained, "I needed something sturdy for the closet under the stairs and this backs up into the corner pretty perfectly. Sturdy enough for my microwave, random tools, and mix master. Don't overthink the assembly. The clips that keep the shelves in place will click once they're in the correct position. Just slide up or down a little until they're in place. Don't go get a hammer. Don't do it."
Beachcrest Home™ 4-Piece Wicker/Rattan Basket Set
Free up closet space without sacrificing your aesthetic home with this coastal-inspired wicker basket set. The baskets nest for easy storage when not in use, and they're crafted from braided plant fibers formed around durable metal frames that will hold their shape. Each handmade basket can hold up to five pounds, according to the brand.
One Wayfair shopper reported, "Loved them so much I bought 2 sets! I put them on an industrial storage unit, and they look marvelous! They hold my coffee, tea, candles...practically anything and everything!"
