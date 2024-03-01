Kylie Jenner's Knee-High Thong Heels Might Be Her Most Polarizing Look Yet

There's nothing basic about Kylie Jenner's latest LBD moment.
After all, the Kardashians star stepped out on Feb. 28 in one of her most polarizing looks to date.
During an afternoon outing in Calabasas, Calif., Kylie sizzled in a structured blazer minidress by Jacquemus that featured a cinched waistline with dainty buttons and dramatic shoulder pads with oversized sleeves.
She paired the business casual outfit with attention-grabbing shoes: Black leather knee-high thong heels. Yes, you read that correctly. The open-toed stilettos showcased her bright red pedicure, which popped against the dark muted color.
While the 26-year-old may have pushed the fashion boundaries, she kept the rest of her look subdued as she opted for her signature glam of barely-there makeup and an effortless wavy hairstyle.
Kylie's daring style moment is one of the many ways she's switched up her go-to look. Last month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled her mom Kris Jenner with a bob hair transformation.
As she cheekily captioned her Feb. 9 Instagram, "kris jenner is quaking."
The matriarch replied, "you're not even the fart," referencing a lyric from Ice Spice's song "Think U The S--t (Fart)."
Kylie's playful style as of late is a sign she's entered a new chapter.
After all, the mom of two—who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott—opened up about her mental and physical changes following her son's birth in February 2022.
"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter. I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that."
Her goal, she said, was to be transparent so other parents don't feel alone in their journey.
"I think we look on the internet," she continued, "and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."
