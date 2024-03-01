Kylie Jenner's Knee-High Thong Heels Might Be Her Most Polarizing Look Yet

Watch : Kylie Jenner’s Topless Selfie Has Kris Jenner “Quaking”

There's nothing basic about Kylie Jenner's latest LBD moment.

After all, the Kardashians star stepped out on Feb. 28 in one of her most polarizing looks to date.

During an afternoon outing in Calabasas, Calif., Kylie sizzled in a structured blazer minidress by Jacquemus that featured a cinched waistline with dainty buttons and dramatic shoulder pads with oversized sleeves.

She paired the business casual outfit with attention-grabbing shoes: Black leather knee-high thong heels. Yes, you read that correctly. The open-toed stilettos showcased her bright red pedicure, which popped against the dark muted color.

While the 26-year-old may have pushed the fashion boundaries, she kept the rest of her look subdued as she opted for her signature glam of barely-there makeup and an effortless wavy hairstyle.

Kylie's daring style moment is one of the many ways she's switched up her go-to look. Last month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder channeled her mom Kris Jenner with a bob hair transformation.

As she cheekily captioned her Feb. 9 Instagram, "kris jenner is quaking."

The matriarch replied, "you're not even the fart," referencing a lyric from Ice Spice's song "Think U The S--t (Fart)."