Lucky You, Kate Spade Outlet Has Effortlessly Cool Crossbodies Up to 75% off, Plus Score an Extra 25% off

TL;DR: The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals
- Editor's Pick: Madison Mini Camera Bag,
$279 $79$59.25
- Most Popular: Sadie North South Crossbody,
$299 $89$66.75
- Best Deal: Staci Tote and Wristlet 3 Piece Set,
$499 $129$96.75
In my wardrobe, I like to have bags that can match a lot of different outfits (capsule wardrobe-esque). I just don't have the space or funds for extra baggage, so what I have has to be stylish and versatile. Luckily, Kate Spade Outlet understands where I'm coming from. I always find something on the site that pairs with my aesthetic, budget, and comes with a quality that I trust. So when I heard about Kate Spade's recent sale, I immediately perked up. For a limited time, you can save up to 15% on orders over $150, 20% on orders over $200, and 25% on orders over $275 using code SAVEMORE at checkout. That means the $299 colorblock backpack that's on sale for $89, could be $66. The more you buy, the more you save. And if you don't feel like calculating the girl math right now, don't worry about it. For the chic and cool bags below I've taken the extra 25% off to give you an idea of how much you could potentially save.
You'll find crossbodies, shoulder bags, backpacks, belt bags, and more, all on sale. And the deals are so enticing, you might find it easy to score a few bags for yourself (or a loved one) for $275 and then save 25% off. These bags feature styles and colorways that go with every outfit, from day to night, and everything in between.
But, you won't find these classic pieces at these prices for too long. So, scroll down and make your way over to Kate Spade Outlet. Your cool spring look has arrived.
Perry Colorblock Leather Crossbody
Complete with a warm beige and cream colorblock, this leather crossbody is perfect to wear all year round. It's just the right size for your essentials and if you spend more than $275, you can get it for $51 with code SAVEMORE.
Leila Mini Zip Crossbody
Soft leather in a warm gingerbread color, make this crossbody hard to resist. It comes in four other colors, goes with practically any outfit, and features a price tag that's also hard to resist. Spend $275 and it's just $51, use code SAVEMORE.
Chelsea Colorblock Medium Satchel
Sporty and stylish, you'll want this colorblock satchel on your way to work, running errands, or out for girls' night. One reviewer reported, "This is by far my favorite Kate Spade yet! It has so many pockets/compartments and very roomy inside without "digging deep."" Get it for $89, or for $66 when you spend $275.
Staci Tote and Wristlet 3 Piece Set
You can save up to $403 on this Staci tote set (when you spend $275 and use code SAVEMORE). It includes a tote that has so much room for everything you need, plus a matching pouch and wristlet. This fan exclaimed, "I have been waiting to purchase this handbag for over a year!"
Staci Flap Shoulder Bag
Need a shoulder bag for your next formal (or casual event)? Then you need the Staci Flap Shoulder Bag. It comes in four colors and one shopper raved, "it is the perfect night out bag. It's able to hold my phone, wallet, keys, compact, and lipstick. I get lots of compliments on it." You'll rave about the $79 price tag (or the $59 one when you spend $275).
Dana Tote
This bestselling tote is available in three colors and it's the perfect going-to-work bag, according to reviewers. It fits a laptop and everything you need for the day, plus it's sturdy and stylish. And the $59 price tag (when you spend $275 with code SAVEMORE), can't be beat.
Madison Mini Camera Bag
I love the turtle green color and thick strap of this mini camera bag. It makes a statement, while remaining effortlessly cool and chic. This fan glowed, "I love this bag! It's the perfect bag for running errands or a night out. Surprisingly it fits quite a bit." You'll glow about the $59 price tag (remember to use code SAVEMORE).
Sadie North South Crossbody
Grab this Sadie North South Crossbody in black, peony blossom, light olive, or grenache for just $66 (when you spend $275 and use code SAVEMORE). Reviewers rave that it's "perfect," "just the right size," and "beautiful color" for running errands or going out for the night.
Chelsea Medium Backpack
Looking for a backpack? Then your search is over. This Chelsea backpack is made of soft leather and features credit card slots, a key leash, pockets, and slips for all your stuff. Remember to use code SAVEMORE when you spend over $150.
Chelsea Belt Bag
This smooth nylon belt bag is light and comfortable for travel or your day to day. It's so easy to wear on your waist or over your shoulder, and features stylish gold zippers. When you spend over $275, it's just $51 with code SAVEMORE.
