Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Paris Fashion Week With Crutches

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham recently shared how she hurt her foot, with the retired soccer player noting the former Spice Girl's injury was a "clean break."

Watch: David Beckham Posts Update Of Victoria Beckham’s Injured Foot After Gym Accident

Be honest: You're wondering what happened to Victoria Beckham after she was spotted using crutches at Paris Fashion Week, right?

Well, she and husband David Beckham are here to provide some answers on how she injured her foot. 

No, the former Spice Girl didn't slam it to the left—and it looks like she won't be able to shake it to the right anytime soon, either. As the retired soccer player explained, she had a mishap while exercising. 

"Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break," David wrote in a Feb. 29 Instagram Stories post that included a photo of Victoria's foot in a boot, per screenshots shared by People. Wishing his wife a speedy recovery, he reportedly added a Snoopy GIF telling her to "Feel Better."

And if you really wannabe in the know about how the fashion designer hurt her foot while working out, you can look back at the details she shared a few weeks ago.

"Happy Valentine's Day to me…" Victoria wrote on Instagram Stories Feb. 14, per the outlet. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!"

Because the couple aren't afraid to spice things up with some playful trolling, David added a little humor to the situation.

"How bigs your toe?" the Inter Miami CF co-owner teased while resharing the post, per the magazine. "WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE @victoriabeckham."

Best Image / BACKGRID

Still, the injury didn't stop Victoria from going to Paris Fashion Week. In fact, she's scheduled to present her latest collection March 1.

And she isn't the only star there. Keep reading to see more celebrity appearances at Paris Fashion Week.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sienna Miller

At Chloé show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Kiernan Shipka

At Chloé show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

At Off-White show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

At Off-White show.

Peter White/Getty Images

Alexander Edwards and Cher

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

At Balmain show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Ashley Park

At Balmain show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Alix Earle

At Balmain show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Willow Smith

At Acne Studios show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

At Acne Studios show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Zoë Kravitz

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Elsa Hosk

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Rosé

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Georgia May Jagger

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Lily Collins

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Diane Kruger

At Saint Laurent show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kate Moss

At Saint Laurent show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Olivia Wilde

At Saint Laurent show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

At Christian Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

At Christian Dior show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior

Rosalía

At Christian Dior show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Christina Milian

At Ester Manas show.

Richard Bord/Getty Images

Julia Fox

At Pressiat show.

