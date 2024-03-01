Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Paris Fashion Week With Crutches

Watch : David Beckham Posts Update Of Victoria Beckham’s Injured Foot After Gym Accident

Be honest: You're wondering what happened to Victoria Beckham after she was spotted using crutches at Paris Fashion Week, right?

Well, she and husband David Beckham are here to provide some answers on how she injured her foot.

No, the former Spice Girl didn't slam it to the left—and it looks like she won't be able to shake it to the right anytime soon, either. As the retired soccer player explained, she had a mishap while exercising.

"Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break," David wrote in a Feb. 29 Instagram Stories post that included a photo of Victoria's foot in a boot, per screenshots shared by People. Wishing his wife a speedy recovery, he reportedly added a Snoopy GIF telling her to "Feel Better."

And if you really wannabe in the know about how the fashion designer hurt her foot while working out, you can look back at the details she shared a few weeks ago.

"Happy Valentine's Day to me…" Victoria wrote on Instagram Stories Feb. 14, per the outlet. "Fell over in the gym!!!!!"