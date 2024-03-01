White Christmas Star Anne Whitfield Dead at 85 After "Unexpected Accident"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood is mourning the loss a holiday classic star.

Anne Whitfield, known for her role in the 1954 film White Christmas, died Feb. 15 in a hospital and surrounded by family after "suffering an unexpected accident while on a walk in her neighborhood" near Seattle, her Feb. 24. obituary read.

The retired actress was 85.

"Through the kindness of neighbors who provided expert medical support," the obituary, posted to local outlet B-Town Blog, noted, "family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish."

Anne is survived by her three adult children Julie Stevens, Evan Schiller and Allison Phillips, as well as seven grandchildren.

Born in Oxford, Miss., she began her entertainment career as a child, appearing on radio programs. She made her onscreen acting debut in the 1950 film The Gunfighter with her breakout role coming four years later, at age 15, when she played Susan Waverly in White Christmas alongside Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney.