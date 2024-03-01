Kourtney Kardashian's Postpartum Fashion Hack Will Get You Ready in "5 Seconds"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Reveal Where They Conceived Rocky

You can certainly keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's style advice.

Four months after she and Travis Barker's welcomed their son Rocky, she shared her foolproof postpartum fashion hack.

"Last night's postpartum how to get ready in 5 seconds tip of the day," she wrote on Instagram Stories Feb. 29, alongside a mirror selfie of her look. "Wear your husband's oversized jerseys."

In the snapshot, The Kardashians star rocked a white jersey with a black miniskirt and matching knee-high boots. She paired her outfit with a messy, textured updo and barely-there makeup.

Kourtney wore the sporty getup to her husband's Blink-182 concert in Melbourne, Australia.

But this hasn't been her only fashion lesson as of late.

"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding=throwing on an oversized coat," the 44-year-old began her Feb. 27 Instagram Story, "flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband's vintage t shirts and dickies."