Kourtney Kardashian's Postpartum Fashion Hack Will Get You Ready in "5 Seconds"

Kourtney Kardashian isn't gatekeeping her fuss-free fashion tips that will help new moms get dressed in "5 seconds."

By Alyssa Morin Mar 01, 2024
You can certainly keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's style advice.

Four months after she and Travis Barker's welcomed their son Rocky, she shared her foolproof postpartum fashion hack.

"Last night's postpartum how to get ready in 5 seconds tip of the day," she wrote on Instagram Stories Feb. 29, alongside a mirror selfie of her look. "Wear your husband's oversized jerseys."

In the snapshot, The Kardashians star rocked a white jersey with a black miniskirt and matching knee-high boots. She paired her outfit with a messy, textured updo and barely-there makeup. 

Kourtney wore the sporty getup to her husband's Blink-182 concert in Melbourne, Australia.

But this hasn't been her only fashion lesson as of late.

"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding=throwing on an oversized coat," the 44-year-old began her Feb. 27 Instagram Story, "flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband's vintage t shirts and dickies."

As she put it, "Anything super fast to throw on=less time away from my baby the better."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney—who shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9 with ex Scott Disick, 40—also offered her fuss-free beauty tips. (Travis, 48, is also a dad to Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.)

"2 minute hair & makeup with a baby," she added in another post. "Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss. Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)."

Indeed, the reality TV star hasn't shied away from sharing her postpartum journey

"Doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy," she wrote in Dec. 23 Instagram Story, just one month after welcoming baby Rocky. "Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods."

She concluded with an important reminder to her fans: "Be kind to yourself."

Of course, the Poosh founder isn't the only celebrity to open up about her motherhood experience. Keep reading to see stars share everything from breastfeeding to embracing their postpartum body.

Keke Palmer/Instagram
Keke Palmer

"I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," Keke told Essence in an interview published Aug. 21. "And I wanted to give up at so many different points, but I just kept pushing myself and kept trying to figure it out."

She added, "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again."

Tia Mowry / Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Game alum, who shares son Cree, 12, and daughter Cairo, 5, with ex-husband Cory Hardrict, opened up about her struggles with breastfeeding. "When I had Cree, I was struggling to breastfeed him," she wrote in an Aug. 10 Instagram. I was only able to breastfeed for 3 months before having to switch to formula. And during the second time, I found that I was able to breastfeed Cairo for 13 months." 

She continued, "Nonetheless, the journey was difficult...if you are struggling with breastfeeding, I want you to know that it is more than okay to feed your children formula. As long as your children are fed, loved, happy, and supported that's all that matters."

 

Instagram/Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis

The House Bunny actress snapped a photo of herself nursing daughter Louetta, who she shares with musician Derek Richard Thomas, during a family beach day in August 2023.

Instagram
Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley

In a carousel of Instagram pictures, the former Victoria's Secret model shared a photo of herself breastfeeding her and Jason Statham's baby girl, Isabella

Instagram
Ashley Graham

In May 2022, Ashley Graham shared a photo of herself feeding her twin boys, Malachi Ervin and Roman Ervin, at the same time. She captioned the post, "double fisting (peep the whacky tan lines)."

Instagram / Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk

In March 2021, the Victoria's Secret model shared a pic of herself on Instagram breastfeeding her baby girl, Tuulikki Joan Daly. A couple of hours later, she shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Find it interesting the amount of dms I get from men who get offended when you post a photo breastfeeding... Like, why is the most natural thing so offending to you? Breasts literally excists [sic] so we can feed our children [red heart emoji]."

Instagram
Nikki Reed

The Twilight star opened up about breastfeeding her 20-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in an Instagram post in 2019. "To be honest, I have no idea how long her and I will be on this journey together. I follow her lead, and she tells me exactly what she needs," she wrote.

Twitter
Kehlani

"little bear," Kehlani tweeted in 2019, along with photos of her and baby Adeya.

 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

"On a lighter note.... @acrebaja was bomb," the actress shared on Instagram while kicking off 2019, after welcoming her second child, daughter Banks

Instagram
April Love Geary

"Feeding time for the little munchkin," Robin Thicke's girlfriend wrote by a video of her feeding their daughter Mia

Instagram
Molly Sims

The actress breastfed son Grey, writing on Instagram in 2017, "BREASTFEEDING=JUDGEMENT FREE ZONE!"

Instagram
Audrina Patridge

The Hills alum and mom of one told her Instagram followers in 2016 that her sister, Casey Loza, is "always capturing me in moments. #momonthego."

Instagram
Stacy Keibler

The actress is all smiles as she snaps a selfie of her feeding her little one.

Instagram
Karolina Kurkova

The model mom of two encourages other moms to share #breastfeedingselfie pics.

Instagram
Kandi Burruss

The Bravo star astutely pointed out in 2016 that "this #breastfeeding stuff is no joke."

Instagram
Alyssa Milano

The actress shared this photo in honor of daughter Elizabella's first birthday in 2015. "Happy Birthday, my beautiful Elizabella. You've taught me that my heart has no end. You were the missing piece to my soul. Thank you for choosing me," she wrote

