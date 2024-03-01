Kourtney Kardashian's Postpartum Fashion Hack Will Get You Ready in "5 Seconds"

You can certainly keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's style advice.
Four months after she and Travis Barker's welcomed their son Rocky, she shared her foolproof postpartum fashion hack.
"Last night's postpartum how to get ready in 5 seconds tip of the day," she wrote on Instagram Stories Feb. 29, alongside a mirror selfie of her look. "Wear your husband's oversized jerseys."
In the snapshot, The Kardashians star rocked a white jersey with a black miniskirt and matching knee-high boots. She paired her outfit with a messy, textured updo and barely-there makeup.
Kourtney wore the sporty getup to her husband's Blink-182 concert in Melbourne, Australia.
But this hasn't been her only fashion lesson as of late.
"Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding=throwing on an oversized coat," the 44-year-old began her Feb. 27 Instagram Story, "flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband's vintage t shirts and dickies."
As she put it, "Anything super fast to throw on=less time away from my baby the better."
Kourtney—who shares kids Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11, and Reign Disick, 9 with ex Scott Disick, 40—also offered her fuss-free beauty tips. (Travis, 48, is also a dad to Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.)
"2 minute hair & makeup with a baby," she added in another post. "Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss. Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol)."
Indeed, the reality TV star hasn't shied away from sharing her postpartum journey.
"Doing the most important job in the world...being a mommy," she wrote in Dec. 23 Instagram Story, just one month after welcoming baby Rocky. "Keeping my baby alive, on demand breastfeeding means keeping calories high with lots of nourishing foods."
She concluded with an important reminder to her fans: "Be kind to yourself."
Of course, the Poosh founder isn't the only celebrity to open up about her motherhood experience. Keep reading to see stars share everything from breastfeeding to embracing their postpartum body.