You Won't Believe What Sparked This Below Deck Guest's Drunken Meltdown

Tipsy Below Deck vacationers have a messy, confusing fight over dinner in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' March 4 episode.

These charter guests might be going overboard—with the drinks that is.

In a sneak peek at Below Deck's March 4 episode, some tipsy vacationers get into a messy fight over—wait for it—profiteroles.

The meltdown occurs at the end of the group's dinner when primary guest Tina takes a giant bite of her dessert before everyone at the table has been served their profiteroles and ice cream.

"It tastes like egg," Tina declares in the preview. "I hate it."

Several of Tina's friends are shocked by her manners, with her pal Beth responding, "She didn't wait for everybody. How rude!"

Tina's explanation? "It's fucking ice cream," she fires back, "it's gonna melt."

But Beth remains peeved and takes another dig at her friend. "I can hardly wait to take a bite," she notes. "I was waiting for everyone else though. That's kind of how I roll, but..."

Then, guest Eileen chimes in to back Beth up, adding, "If you're a polite person you wait until everyone has theirs."

The Most Dramatic Below Deck Firings Ever

The comment sends an inebriated Tina into a tailspin. "Jesus Christ, do we have to f--king have this?" she explodes, to which Eileen retorts, "Well, this is how we do it in the real world."

Tina then gets up and leaves the table, declaring, "I'm done! You guys, just, whatever!"

Chief Stew Fraser Olender is baffled by the cocktail-fueled feud, as he notes, "Such a weird exchange."

The teaser ends with Tina's pal Rob attempting to comfort her downstairs as she sobs uncontrollably, but she simply responds through tears, "I just don't get it."

See the wild night play out when Below Deck airs tonight, March 4, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see some of the most out of control guests in Below Deck history.

Oh Captain, My Captain

The Bravo franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests, including Georgia, who was a little too flirty with no-nonsense leader Captain Lee Rosbach.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party—at least, that's what this demanding guest asked for. Was it eyebrow-raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam? Yes. Was it still epic because of how excited he was? Also yes.

Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores? The season eight Below Deck charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Memorable Modern Family

Barrie boarded the Parsifal III with his blended family, including his current fiancé and his ex-husband, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. With such a large guest list, the crew was certainly put to work, especially chef Natasha. Not only did Barrie have no problem sending his breakfast back, but he also refused to have his family served buffet-style.

Fighting Over James

The first charter of Below Deck season eight was certainly a memorable one. We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little handsy with deckhand Jack Stirrup. Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Impossible Request

For the most part, the charter guest is always right. However, in season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, charter guest Erica requested that Captain Glenn Shephard do something to make the ship stop rocking. Unfortunately for Erica, they were in the middle of a thunderstorm and Captain Glenn didn't have the power to control the weather.

Other highlights from this charter group include a woman with hours worth of stories, bullying accusations among the ladies and so much more.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was. On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why. On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight-up ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

