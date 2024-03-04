You Won't Believe What Sparked This Below Deck Guest's Drunken Meltdown

These charter guests might be going overboard—with the drinks that is.
In a sneak peek at Below Deck's March 4 episode, some tipsy vacationers get into a messy fight over—wait for it—profiteroles.
The meltdown occurs at the end of the group's dinner when primary guest Tina takes a giant bite of her dessert before everyone at the table has been served their profiteroles and ice cream.
"It tastes like egg," Tina declares in the preview. "I hate it."
Several of Tina's friends are shocked by her manners, with her pal Beth responding, "She didn't wait for everybody. How rude!"
Tina's explanation? "It's fucking ice cream," she fires back, "it's gonna melt."
But Beth remains peeved and takes another dig at her friend. "I can hardly wait to take a bite," she notes. "I was waiting for everyone else though. That's kind of how I roll, but..."
Then, guest Eileen chimes in to back Beth up, adding, "If you're a polite person you wait until everyone has theirs."
The comment sends an inebriated Tina into a tailspin. "Jesus Christ, do we have to f--king have this?" she explodes, to which Eileen retorts, "Well, this is how we do it in the real world."
Tina then gets up and leaves the table, declaring, "I'm done! You guys, just, whatever!"
Chief Stew Fraser Olender is baffled by the cocktail-fueled feud, as he notes, "Such a weird exchange."
The teaser ends with Tina's pal Rob attempting to comfort her downstairs as she sobs uncontrollably, but she simply responds through tears, "I just don't get it."
See the wild night play out when Below Deck airs tonight, March 4, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to see some of the most out of control guests in Below Deck history.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)