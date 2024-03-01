Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Hours after Jax Taylor’s wife Brittany Cartwright revealed the duo was living separately, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared insight into their current living arrangement.

By Olivia Evans Mar 01, 2024 5:03 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesVanderpump RulesJax Taylor
Watch: Jax Taylor Speaks Out on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor is pumping the brakes when it comes to speculation about his and Brittany Cartwright's future together. 

Just hours after Brittany shared that she had moved out of the couple's shared home amid their separation, the House of Villains alum gave an update about their living arrangements.

"We're actually together," the Vanderpump Rules alum told Page Six in a Feb. 29 video. "We're living in our home right now—she was in a house for a while but, yeah, she's back now. We're trying to figure it out."

And while Brittany—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax—explained on her When Reality Hits podcast that she'd moved out for the sake of her "mental health," Jax had an optimistic perspective on their current situation. 

"It's not evil nastiness," the 44-year-old—who wed Brittany in 2019 after four years of dating—clarified. "It's just two people who are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage—and could go one way or the other."

photos
Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

The reality stars are simply taking things one step at a time, and doing what's best for their son. 

"This is not divorce, we're just taking some time apart," Jax added. "We have a child involved and we just want to do what's best for our kid." 

And Brittany echoed that sentiment, noting on When Reality Hits, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested After Bar Fight

3

Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Jax and Brittany's marital strife comes just ahead of the premiere of their new Bravo series The Valley, which premieres on March 19. And fans may just get a glimpse at what led to their marriage breakdown. 

As the couple continues to examine their future together, they've made it clear there's still a lot of love between them. Read on for their best moments. 

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors

Welcome to SUR

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright first meet while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2015. He convinced her to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season four, which premiered that same year. Following her Bravo debut, the Kentucky native and Jax took their relationship to the next level in the public eye. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Going Country

The pair took a break from life in West Hollywood and headed to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They filmed their Bravo spinoff show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience many ups and downs in their relationship. The first and only season aired in 2017.

Instagram

Hitting the Pause Button

Brittany and Jax briefly called it quits in December 2017 after he confessed to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers. However, they rekindled their romance and appeared happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion in May 2018.

"He was very persistent and just did not give up," Brittany told E! News following the reconciliation. "There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me."

Instagram

The Big Question

Brittany shared the special news that she and Jax are engaged on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she said of her proposal, which took place in Malibu in June 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Instagram

Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to ther 2018 People's Choice Awards, where Brittany showed off her gorgeous engagement bling.

"Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities shared a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram

Time to Party

The couple lived it up as they celebrated their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties in Miami. At the time, a source told E! News Jax and Brittany were "having a blast" with their guests.

Twitter

It's Official!

Ahead of their televised wedding ceremony, the couple got their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Instagram

Wedded Bliss

Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watched the Bravo stars tie the knot at a Kentucky Castle in June 2020.

Instagram

Baby Boom

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax announce they're expecting a baby boy. "Mom & Dad," Brittany captioned a phoyto of herself and Jax. "The love of our lives is coming soon."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

End of an Era

Amid Brittany's pregnancy, the couple announced in December 2020 that they "will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules."

They added at the time, "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

Brittany gave birth to her and Jax's first baby—son Cruz Michael Cauchi—on April 12, 2021 "We have never been more in love," she shared on Instagram. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

Felix Kunze/Bravo via Getty Images

Valley Rules

In January 2024, Bravo announced that Brittany and Jax—as well as fellow VPR alum Kristen Doute—will star in the spinoff series called The Valley, which will center around their day-to-day in the famed Los Angeles suburb.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Taking Time Apart

The couple hinted at problems in their marriage in February 2024, sharing that they had separated for the time being.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," Brittany shared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested After Bar Fight

3

Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

4

Idaho Murder Trial Update: Bryan Kohberger Plans to Call 400 Witnesses

5

Love Is Blind’s Jess Hints She's Dating Another Season 6 Star