Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor is pumping the brakes when it comes to speculation about his and Brittany Cartwright's future together.
Just hours after Brittany shared that she had moved out of the couple's shared home amid their separation, the House of Villains alum gave an update about their living arrangements.
"We're actually together," the Vanderpump Rules alum told Page Six in a Feb. 29 video. "We're living in our home right now—she was in a house for a while but, yeah, she's back now. We're trying to figure it out."
And while Brittany—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax—explained on her When Reality Hits podcast that she'd moved out for the sake of her "mental health," Jax had an optimistic perspective on their current situation.
"It's not evil nastiness," the 44-year-old—who wed Brittany in 2019 after four years of dating—clarified. "It's just two people who are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage—and could go one way or the other."
The reality stars are simply taking things one step at a time, and doing what's best for their son.
"This is not divorce, we're just taking some time apart," Jax added. "We have a child involved and we just want to do what's best for our kid."
And Brittany echoed that sentiment, noting on When Reality Hits, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
Jax and Brittany's marital strife comes just ahead of the premiere of their new Bravo series The Valley, which premieres on March 19. And fans may just get a glimpse at what led to their marriage breakdown.
As the couple continues to examine their future together, they've made it clear there's still a lot of love between them. Read on for their best moments.