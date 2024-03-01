Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Watch : Jax Taylor Speaks Out on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor is pumping the brakes when it comes to speculation about his and Brittany Cartwright's future together.

Just hours after Brittany shared that she had moved out of the couple's shared home amid their separation, the House of Villains alum gave an update about their living arrangements.

"We're actually together," the Vanderpump Rules alum told Page Six in a Feb. 29 video. "We're living in our home right now—she was in a house for a while but, yeah, she's back now. We're trying to figure it out."

And while Brittany—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax—explained on her When Reality Hits podcast that she'd moved out for the sake of her "mental health," Jax had an optimistic perspective on their current situation.

"It's not evil nastiness," the 44-year-old—who wed Brittany in 2019 after four years of dating—clarified. "It's just two people who are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage—and could go one way or the other."