Kate Spade Outlet Slides into Spring with Chic Floral Crossbodies Starting at $49, Plus an Extra 25% off

Spring is almost here – flowers are emerging, the sun is shining a little longer, and our wardrobes start transitioning for the warmer weather. And whether you're traveling, working from home, or just taking it day by day, you deserve a little springtime treat. And what better way to tap into the approaching spring vibes than with a chic floral bag. Not sure where to start? No worries, Kate Spade Outlet has got you covered. For a limited time, you can save up to 15% on orders over $150, 20% on orders over $200, and 25% on orders over $250 using code SAVEMORE at checkout. That means the $249 crossbody with the adorable rose design that's on sale for $49, could be $36.75. The more you buy, the more you save. If you don't feel like math-ing right now, no worries, again. For all the spring-ready bags below I've taken the extra 25% off to give you an idea of the savings.

And we're not just talking crossbodies, Kate Spade Outlet also has bucket bags, shoulder bags, handbags, and totes that are all on sale. The deals are so good that it's easy to score a few bags for $250 and then save 25% off. These bags feature styles that go with everything, neutral and statement colorways, and, of course, they're all Kate Spade quality. Spring has finally sprung, in the best way possible.

But, like the glorious spring weather, these deals won't last long. So, scroll down and make your way over to Kate Spade Outlet for these amazing price tags. Your spring wardrobe is now complete.