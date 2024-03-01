Kate Spade Outlet Slides into Spring with Chic Floral Crossbodies Starting at $49, Plus an Extra 25% off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring is almost here – flowers are emerging, the sun is shining a little longer, and our wardrobes start transitioning for the warmer weather. And whether you're traveling, working from home, or just taking it day by day, you deserve a little springtime treat. And what better way to tap into the approaching spring vibes than with a chic floral bag. Not sure where to start? No worries, Kate Spade Outlet has got you covered. For a limited time, you can save up to 15% on orders over $150, 20% on orders over $200, and 25% on orders over $250 using code SAVEMORE at checkout. That means the $249 crossbody with the adorable rose design that's on sale for $49, could be $36.75. The more you buy, the more you save. If you don't feel like math-ing right now, no worries, again. For all the spring-ready bags below I've taken the extra 25% off to give you an idea of the savings.
And we're not just talking crossbodies, Kate Spade Outlet also has bucket bags, shoulder bags, handbags, and totes that are all on sale. The deals are so good that it's easy to score a few bags for $250 and then save 25% off. These bags feature styles that go with everything, neutral and statement colorways, and, of course, they're all Kate Spade quality. Spring has finally sprung, in the best way possible.
But, like the glorious spring weather, these deals won't last long. So, scroll down and make your way over to Kate Spade Outlet for these amazing price tags. Your spring wardrobe is now complete.
Leila Hobo Shoulder Bag
Available in 6 colors, this Leila Hobo Shoulder Bag has something for everyone. It easily fits over your shoulder and has just enough room for your essentials. At $119, it's 70% off, but could be $89 if you spend over $250 -- just a thought.
Kristi Floral Flap Crossbody
Florals are in, and this Kristi Crossbody is no exception. It features a crossbody strap and an elegant gold chain that can transition from day to night in a snap. Get it now for $69, or spend over $250 and snag it for $51.
Dana Small Flap Crossboy
The Dana Small Flap Crossbody is a steal at $49, and an even greater steal if you spend over $250. It features a sweet rose design that's perfect for spring and it's great for going out or heading to work.
Harper Crossbody
Reviewers have raved that the Harper Crossbody is just the perfect size for running errands. Snag it in four colors for $75, or spend over $250 and get it for $56.25.
Kristi Park Posies Crossbody
Get a touch of color and pattern with the Kristi Park Posies Crossbody. It's another floral favorite that delivers a light spring touch to any outfit. Down from the original $299, you can grab it for $89 or $66 when you spend over $250 using code SAVEMORE.
Madison Small Flap Crossbody
Add a splash of sunshine to your fit with the Madison Small Flap Crossbody. This reviewer reported, "Love the chain detail, love the colour. Works perfectly as a pop of colour to neutral outfits." It's also available in more neutral colors, and it's a steal at $66 (when you spend $250 with code SAVEMORE).
Kristi Crossbody
This classic Kristi Crossbody features a versatile style that goes with absolutely everything. Day to night, formal or casual, you can wear this bag everywhere. Don't forget to use code SAVEMORE to save when you buy more than one bag.
Brynn Tote
Save big on this Brynn Tote when you spend more than $150 and use code SAVEMORE. It's the perfect size when you need a little more space and one fan reports, "Holds everything I need for a day at work while looking trim and neat."
Madison Floral Waltz Small Flap Crossbody
Adorned with sweet spring flowers, this Madison Crossbody belongs in your cart now. It includes 8 card slots and a back slip pocket, in case you don't want to carry your wallet, and features enough space for your essentials. Spend more than $250, get it for $66.
Elsie Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag
Reviewers report that this Elsie Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag comes with lots of compliments. They also rave about the quality, strap length, and the "perfect size." It's available and three colors and you might just rave about the price tag, too.
