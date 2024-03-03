You Won’t Believe All the Hidden Gems We Found From Amazon’s Outdoor Decor Section for a Backyard Oasis

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's the first day of March, which means spring is right around the corner besties! So it's time to get excited because this is the month we start packing away our puffer jackets and replace them with light jackets, cardigans, and cute spring dresses. But it doesn't stop at building your spring capsule wardrobe, your home will most likely need a spring refresh as well! And while we've already helped you find all the best spring decor finds for your home, it's time to take things outside and focus on the area most of us usually forget to give some love to (guilty!), your patio/outdoor space. With things starting to warm up, you're obviously going to start spending more time outside. Meaning a major update to turn your outdoor space into the backyard oasis of your dreams is in order. We're talking chic potted plants, dreamy outdoor spring lights, cozy throw blankets, and an affordable patio set that would surprise you with how comfy and lush it feels.

The best part? You don't even have to break the bank to score amazing finds and transform your backyard! Lucky for you, we found all the most affordable and cute gems from Amazon's outdoor decor section. So, if you're not sure where to start looking, keep scrolling to find all our top picks that'll instantly upgrade your space.