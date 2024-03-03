You Won’t Believe All the Hidden Gems We Found From Amazon’s Outdoor Decor Section for a Backyard Oasis

It's the first day of March, which means spring is right around the corner besties! So it's time to get excited because this is the month we start packing away our puffer jackets and replace them with light jackets, cardigans, and cute spring dresses. But it doesn't stop at building your spring capsule wardrobe, your home will most likely need a spring refresh as well! And while we've already helped you find all the best spring decor finds for your home, it's time to take things outside and focus on the area most of us usually forget to give some love to (guilty!), your patio/outdoor space. With things starting to warm up, you're obviously going to start spending more time outside. Meaning a major update to turn your outdoor space into the backyard oasis of your dreams is in order. We're talking chic potted plants, dreamy outdoor spring lights, cozy throw blankets, and an affordable patio set that would surprise you with how comfy and lush it feels.

The best part? You don't even have to break the bank to score amazing finds and transform your backyard! Lucky for you, we found all the most affordable and cute gems from Amazon's outdoor decor section. So, if you're not sure where to start looking, keep scrolling to find all our top picks that'll instantly upgrade your space.

Ferrgoal Artificial Bird of Paradise Plant with Woven Basket

For a maintenance-free outdoor space full of greenery, opt for fake plants like this tall, stunning Bird of Paradise. It comes in a charming wicker planter, fooling anyone with its realistic appearance.

NiNi ALL Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers

Adding a pillow or two to your outdoor seating will make any space look more put together and cozier. That's why we recommend these waterproof pillow covers that can withstand any weather and still look great.

VMANOO Outdoor String Lights 25ft

Transform your outdoor space into a chic retreat with these top-rated waterproof string lights, adding a touch of charm to every occasion. From intimate dinners to lively gatherings, these lights will set the scene for unforgettable moments under the stars.

Justina Blakeney Jungalow Hypnotic Fringed Throw Blanket

Elevate your outdoor lounging with this cozy, designer-approved throw blanket by Justina Blakeney, perfect for those cool summer evenings. Wrap yourself in comfort and style while enjoying the starry nights outdoors

Khen Shatterproof Tritan Stemless Wine Glasses

Add a pop of color to your outdoor gatherings with these unbreakable wine glasses crafted from vibrant-colored glass. These adorable additions will not only enhance your outdoor gatherings but also make your social media feed shine (when you take a pic of your BBQ spread obvi).

KagoLing Solar Hanging Lantern Lights

Create a mesmerizing ambiance on your patio with these flameless, solar-powered LED candles encased in beautiful wicker lanterns. Enjoy worry-free illumination as they are not only waterproof but also safe to leave unattended.

Tangkula Outdoor Metal Porch Swing

If you have space for it, we say go all out with a porch swing. It's the perfect place to relax while reading a book and enjoying the well-needed sun. This one is easy to install and can hold up to 400 pounds.

LA Jolie Muse Flower Pots

Upgrade your outdoor decor in a budget-friendly way with this matching set of planters crafted from stunning speckled white stone. Despite their luxe appearance, these beauties offer high-end style without breaking the bank.

SAFAVIEH Courtyard Collection Area Rug

Revamp your deck effortlessly with this easy-to-clean rug, simply hose it off for instant freshness. With stain, weather, and UV resistance, it's a durable yet stylish addition to your outdoor space that you'll adore.

SAFAVIEH Outdoor Collection 4-Piece Patio Set with Cushions

Say goodbye to the struggle of finding stylish patio furniture with this legitimately luxurious four-piece set priced under $300. It's a steal you won't want to miss out on that'll instantly elevate your outdoor space without dropping loads of cash. You can thank us later bestie.

