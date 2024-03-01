Thomas Kingston's Cause of Death Revealed

Days after Thomas Kingston, husband of royal family relative Lady Gabriella Kingston, died at age 45, the circumstances surrounding his death were revealed in a coroner's inquest.

By Corinne Heller Mar 01, 2024 4:50 PMTags
Royals
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas Kingston have come to light.

Five days after the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston's passing, his cause of death has been determined to be an apparent suicide. The 45-year-old died from a traumatic head wound, multiple outlets reported March 1, citing a coroner's inquest.

Thomas, a financier and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, passed away Feb. 25, representatives for his family confirmed at the time.

During a hearing at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court March 1, senior coroner Katy Skerrett said Thomas was found "deceased with a catastrophic head injury" during a visit to his parents Martin and Jill Kingston's home in the Cotswolds in southwest England.

"Emergency services were called," she said, per Sky News. "Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious." 

Thomas, whose wife is the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent, is also survived by his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.

 

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," his family had said in a statement after his death. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested After Bar Fight

3

Idaho Murder Trial Update: Bryan Kohberger Plans to Call 400 Witnesses

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who had occasionally spent time with Thomas and Gabriella at family events over the years, also issued a statement at the time to express their condolences.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

'The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas' death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," they said. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Keep reaching for more royal news from this year, including Charles' cancer diagnosis:

 

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, died Feb. 25. Although the cause of death was not disclosed, no suspicious circumstances or other parties were involved, according to the family.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested After Bar Fight

3

Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

4

Idaho Murder Trial Update: Bryan Kohberger Plans to Call 400 Witnesses

5

Love Is Blind’s Jess Hints She's Dating Another Season 6 Star