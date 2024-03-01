Thomas Kingston's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas Kingston have come to light.

Five days after the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston's passing, his cause of death has been determined to be an apparent suicide. The 45-year-old died from a traumatic head wound, multiple outlets reported March 1, citing a coroner's inquest.

Thomas, a financier and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, passed away Feb. 25, representatives for his family confirmed at the time.

During a hearing at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court March 1, senior coroner Katy Skerrett said Thomas was found "deceased with a catastrophic head injury" during a visit to his parents Martin and Jill Kingston's home in the Cotswolds in southwest England.

"Emergency services were called," she said, per Sky News. "Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious."

Thomas, whose wife is the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent, is also survived by his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.