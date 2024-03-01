Thomas Kingston's Cause of Death Revealed

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.
Tragic circumstances surrounding the death of Thomas Kingston have come to light.
Five days after the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston's passing, his cause of death has been determined to be an apparent suicide. The 45-year-old died from a traumatic head wound, multiple outlets reported March 1, citing a coroner's inquest.
Thomas, a financier and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, passed away Feb. 25, representatives for his family confirmed at the time.
During a hearing at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court March 1, senior coroner Katy Skerrett said Thomas was found "deceased with a catastrophic head injury" during a visit to his parents Martin and Jill Kingston's home in the Cotswolds in southwest England.
"Emergency services were called," she said, per Sky News. "Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious."
Thomas, whose wife is the daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Michael of Kent, is also survived by his sisters Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray.
"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," his family had said in a statement after his death. "Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."
King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who had occasionally spent time with Thomas and Gabriella at family events over the years, also issued a statement at the time to express their condolences.
'The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas' death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family," they said. "In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."
