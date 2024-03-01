Proof Machine Gun Kelly Is Changing His Stage Name After Over a Decade

Watch : Machine Gun Kelly Covers His Upper Body With Blackout Tattoo

Machine Gun Kelly is kiss, kissing his stage name goodbye.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer, whose birth name is Colson Baker, changed his professional moniker to mgk more than a decade after his musical debut.

As of Feb. 29, his artist profiles on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and YouTube read mgk to reflect the change. Likewise, his name on X—formerly known as Twitter—was switched to the initials MGK, though his @machinegunkelly handle remained the same.

The name change comes more than a year after comedy act Chad and JT petitioned to have "machine gun" from the musician's alias as to not "glorify machine guns." As seen in a September 2022 YouTube video, the duo asked MGK to make the switch at a concert using a large sign, prompting him to ask the audience, "What do you think?"

Though separate fan footage showed MGK—who shares the Machine Gun Kelly nickname with famed Prohibition era gangster George Kelly Barnes—shrugging off the request at the time, the 33-year-old seemingly changed his tune last November. While attending the 2023 GQ Men of the Year event with his fiancée Megan Fox, MGK asked attendees to call him by a new name.