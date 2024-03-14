Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Reveals He’s Open to Dating AD After Calling Off Chelsea Wedding

Jimmy Presnell is not blind to how incredible Amber Desiree "AD" Smith is.
In fact, the Love Is Blind star revealed he's not closing the door on dating the season six star, after calling off his wedding to fiancée Chelsea Blackwell in the finale.
"We'll see," Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I think the world of AD, so I don't wanna say no just yet."
And while Jimmy initially said he "won't go there" out of respect for her former fiancé Clay Gravesande, he also admitted that he felt like he and AD shared a "vibe."
"I could sit and have a whole conversation with that girl all day," Jimmy explained. "She's cool."
And that's not the only attribute the software salesman liked about AD. After all, in episode six of the series, he made a jaw-dropping comment about the real estate agent's figure being "absolutely stacked" during a tropical trip with the whole group.
"AD is amazing," Jimmy told E!. "I've already commented on her body but she has an amazing personality."
But that's not to say the reality star plans to make a move anytime soon.
"I got a lot on my plate right now—I'm not looking," Jimmy clarified. "I just went from zero to 100. I'm just trying to enjoy the moment. I'm trying to keep it together."
Providing some hope for the future, though, he added, "I don't want to jump into something right now, but I think I would be doing myself a disservice by telling anybody that I wouldn't want an opportunity with AD one day."
