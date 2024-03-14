Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Reveals He’s Open to Dating AD After Calling Off Chelsea Wedding

Watch : Love Is Blind's Jimmy Defends Telling Chelsea He Does Not Want Sex

Jimmy Presnell is not blind to how incredible Amber Desiree "AD" Smith is.

In fact, the Love Is Blind star revealed he's not closing the door on dating the season six star, after calling off his wedding to fiancée Chelsea Blackwell in the finale.

"We'll see," Jimmy exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I think the world of AD, so I don't wanna say no just yet."

And while Jimmy initially said he "won't go there" out of respect for her former fiancé Clay Gravesande, he also admitted that he felt like he and AD shared a "vibe."

"I could sit and have a whole conversation with that girl all day," Jimmy explained. "She's cool."

And that's not the only attribute the software salesman liked about AD. After all, in episode six of the series, he made a jaw-dropping comment about the real estate agent's figure being "absolutely stacked" during a tropical trip with the whole group.