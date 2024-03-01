Build Your Dream Spring Capsule Wardrobe From Home With Amazon's Try Before You Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy first day of March! It's finally starting to feel like spring is in the air, and we're ecstatic. TBH, we're just trying to get through these next few weeks of work, and mentally, we're already jetting off to a relaxing spring break on tropical beaches, ski resorts and more. As much as we love rot girl winter, we're ready to come out of hibernation in our cozy beds and transition into horse girl spring (yes, it's a thing). As we prepare to enter this new era filled with sunny skies and fresh flowers, we're also preparing to update our closets. The thing is, when you're shopping online, one of the hardest things is finding clothes that you know will fit you perfectly and are to your liking — technically, yes, you could buy and return clothes you purchased on the interweb, but it can be such a hassle purchasing the clothes & getting charged on your credit card, only to return them and have to wait weeks to get a refund on your account.
Amazon Prime, ever the problem-solver of all things shopping, has the perfect solution for us: Try Before You Buy. Long story short, you pick out up to six items from the available collections and get them shipped to you for free. They arrive (often with the speed of Prime shipping), and you have a week from the day they arrive to try out your picks and send back the ones you don't like. You only pay for the items you choose to keep beyond that seven-day trial run — which is perfect for my fellow indecisive girlies who also have to try on new clothes multiple times on different days to determine how whether we like them or not (or maybe that's just me). To get you started, we rounded up some gorgeous picks that are perfect for building your spring capsule wardrobe, featuring timeless pieces that you'll love & wear for years to come, from chic blazers & totes to trendy jackets & tops.
Sign up for Amazon's Try Before You Buy here, and check out our top picks below!
The Drop Women's Ian Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Side Slit Detail
Found: you new favorite pair of jeans that are as stylish as they are comfy. They're also available in white, and they feature a Goldilocks-style fit — not too loose, not too clingy, but juuust right.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Elevate your spring capsule wardrobe with this bestselling blazer. It comes in 17 chic colors & trendy patterns, and it has an inclusive size range from XX-Small to 5X.
JW PEI Women's Mini Flap Crossbody
Crossbody bags are a classic fashion staple that won't be going out of style anytime soon. This top-rated mini version is perfect for those on the go, featuring a detachable shoulder strap, push-lock closure, and interior zip compartments with a built-in slip pocket. It comes in 16 gorgeous colors/designs.
Coach Town Tote
If you're looking for something roomier that will hold all your daily essentials, Coach's Town Tote has you covered. The timelessly sleek black design pairs perfectly with any outfit, adding a layer of sophistication to your look.
The Drop Women's @Caralynmirand Sleeveless Wrap-Jumpsuit
From work meetings to Easter brunches, warm-weather vaccays & more, this stylish jumpsuit is a must-have spring wardrobe pick. Plus, it's available in six gorgeous colors — pick your favorite or try out a few different colors!
Bcbgmaxaria Womens Asymmetrical Neck Sleeveless Ruched Bodysuit With Snap Button Closure
Pair this sleek bodysuit with some jeans or trousers for an instantly chic look. It's crafted from a polyester-Spandex blend that will snatch your figure, and it's also available in red.
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
Strappy sandals are forever a warm-weather staple, and these minimal-chic ones are sure to effortlessly elevate your 'fit. They're available in a super wide range of colors with sizes ranging from 5 to 13, and they pair gorgeously with everything from trendy jeans to slinky dresses & more.
Wrangler Women's Relaxed Fit Girlfriend Denim Jacket
Wear this jean jacket over your lighter layers for an effortlessly cool 'fit that's both trendy and sophisticated. It's styled with a relaxed fit for an oversized look, and it comes in four different colors.
Olukai Pehuea Li Women's Slip On Sneakers
Your classic sneakers, but better. Lightweight, breathable, and stylish, these Olukai shoes feature the brand's patented Drop-In Heel design for both shoe and slide functionality. Plus, the dual-density anatomical PU footbed offers additional support for immediate comfort that lasts all day long during all your adventures.
DKNY Standard Womens Open Front Cape Jacket
For the girlies making big moves, this cape jacket will have you feeling and looking your best. Trendy and elegant, the blazer-cape falls to your hips and is designed with a stretchy open front.
The Drop Women's Karolina Sleeveless Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater
This sleeveless mock-neck sweater is a great basic to have in your year-round wardrobe. It's chic enough to wear on its own or layer up, and it's styled with a regular fit that comfortably hugs & flatters your silhouette.
The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
This slip skirt adds a touch of effortless elegance & style to your look, and it can be dressed up or worn with your fave cropped tee or tank for a more casual vibe. It features a pull-on style with an easy foldover elastic waistband detail. Did we mention it comes in 24 different colors?
