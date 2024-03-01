Build Your Dream Spring Capsule Wardrobe From Home With Amazon's Try Before You Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy first day of March! It's finally starting to feel like spring is in the air, and we're ecstatic. TBH, we're just trying to get through these next few weeks of work, and mentally, we're already jetting off to a relaxing spring break on tropical beaches, ski resorts and more. As much as we love rot girl winter, we're ready to come out of hibernation in our cozy beds and transition into horse girl spring (yes, it's a thing). As we prepare to enter this new era filled with sunny skies and fresh flowers, we're also preparing to update our closets. The thing is, when you're shopping online, one of the hardest things is finding clothes that you know will fit you perfectly and are to your liking — technically, yes, you could buy and return clothes you purchased on the interweb, but it can be such a hassle purchasing the clothes & getting charged on your credit card, only to return them and have to wait weeks to get a refund on your account.

Amazon Prime, ever the problem-solver of all things shopping, has the perfect solution for us: Try Before You Buy. Long story short, you pick out up to six items from the available collections and get them shipped to you for free. They arrive (often with the speed of Prime shipping), and you have a week from the day they arrive to try out your picks and send back the ones you don't like. You only pay for the items you choose to keep beyond that seven-day trial run — which is perfect for my fellow indecisive girlies who also have to try on new clothes multiple times on different days to determine how whether we like them or not (or maybe that's just me). To get you started, we rounded up some gorgeous picks that are perfect for building your spring capsule wardrobe, featuring timeless pieces that you'll love & wear for years to come, from chic blazers & totes to trendy jackets & tops.

Sign up for Amazon's Try Before You Buy here, and check out our top picks below!