Build Your Dream Spring Capsule Wardrobe From Home With Amazon's Try Before You Buy

Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy allows you to curate the perfect wardrobe with pieces that fit just right. Pay $0 upfront, get seven days to try the pieces, and only pay for the ones you keep!

By Jenny Lee Mar 01, 2024 11:00 AMTags
Shop Amazon Try Before You Buy Spring WardrobePhoto Courtesy of Getty Images - Maria Korneeva

Happy first day of March! It's finally starting to feel like spring is in the air, and we're ecstatic. TBH, we're just trying to get through these next few weeks of work, and mentally, we're already jetting off to a relaxing spring break on tropical beaches, ski resorts and more. As much as we love rot girl winter, we're ready to come out of hibernation in our cozy beds and transition into horse girl spring (yes, it's a thing). As we prepare to enter this new era filled with sunny skies and fresh flowers, we're also preparing to update our closets. The thing is, when you're shopping online, one of the hardest things is finding clothes that you know will fit you perfectly and are to your liking — technically, yes, you could buy and return clothes you purchased on the interweb, but it can be such a hassle purchasing the clothes & getting charged on your credit card, only to return them and have to wait weeks to get a refund on your account.

Amazon Prime, ever the problem-solver of all things shopping, has the perfect solution for us: Try Before You Buy. Long story short, you pick out up to six items from the available collections and get them shipped to you for free. They arrive (often with the speed of Prime shipping), and you have a week from the day they arrive to try out your picks and send back the ones you don't like. You only pay for the items you choose to keep beyond that seven-day trial run — which is perfect for my fellow indecisive girlies who also have to try on new clothes multiple times on different days to determine how whether we like them or not (or maybe that's just me). To get you started, we rounded up some gorgeous picks that are perfect for building your spring capsule wardrobe, featuring timeless pieces that you'll love & wear for years to come, from chic blazers & totes to trendy jackets & tops.

Sign up for Amazon's Try Before You Buy here, and check out our top picks below!

The Drop Women's Ian Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Side Slit Detail

Found: you new favorite pair of jeans that are as stylish as they are comfy. They're also available in white, and they feature a Goldilocks-style fit — not too loose, not too clingy, but juuust right.

$54.90
Amazon

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Elevate your spring capsule wardrobe with this bestselling blazer. It comes in 17 chic colors & trendy patterns, and it has an inclusive size range from XX-Small to 5X.

$74.90
$41.80
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Mini Flap Crossbody

Crossbody bags are a classic fashion staple that won't be going out of style anytime soon. This top-rated mini version is perfect for those on the go, featuring a detachable shoulder strap, push-lock closure, and interior zip compartments with a built-in slip pocket. It comes in 16 gorgeous colors/designs.

$78.99
Amazon

Coach Town Tote

If you're looking for something roomier that will hold all your daily essentials, Coach's Town Tote has you covered. The timelessly sleek black design pairs perfectly with any outfit, adding a layer of sophistication to your look.

$280
Amazon

The Drop Women's @Caralynmirand Sleeveless Wrap-Jumpsuit

From work meetings to Easter brunches, warm-weather vaccays & more, this stylish jumpsuit is a must-have spring wardrobe pick. Plus, it's available in six gorgeous colors — pick your favorite or try out a few different colors!

$59.90
Amazon

Bcbgmaxaria Womens Asymmetrical Neck Sleeveless Ruched Bodysuit With Snap Button Closure

Pair this sleek bodysuit with some jeans or trousers for an instantly chic look. It's crafted from a polyester-Spandex blend that will snatch your figure, and it's also available in red.

$33.42
Amazon
read
Wear the New Elegant Casual Trend with These Chic & Relaxed Clothing Picks

The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

Strappy sandals are forever a warm-weather staple, and these minimal-chic ones are sure to effortlessly elevate your 'fit. They're available in a super wide range of colors with sizes ranging from 5 to 13, and they pair gorgeously with everything from trendy jeans to slinky dresses & more.

$54.90
Amazon

Wrangler Women's Relaxed Fit Girlfriend Denim Jacket

Wear this jean jacket over your lighter layers for an effortlessly cool 'fit that's both trendy and sophisticated. It's styled with a relaxed fit for an oversized look, and it comes in four different colors.

$54.99
Amazon

Olukai Pehuea Li Women's Slip On Sneakers

Your classic sneakers, but better. Lightweight, breathable, and stylish, these Olukai shoes feature the brand's patented Drop-In Heel design for both shoe and slide functionality. Plus, the dual-density anatomical PU footbed offers additional support for immediate comfort that lasts all day long during all your adventures.

$99.95
Amazon

DKNY Standard Womens Open Front Cape Jacket

For the girlies making big moves, this cape jacket will have you feeling and looking your best. Trendy and elegant, the blazer-cape falls to your hips and is designed with a stretchy open front.

$139
$76.73
Amazon

The Drop Women's Karolina Sleeveless Ribbed Mock-Neck Sweater

This sleeveless mock-neck sweater is a great basic to have in your year-round wardrobe. It's chic enough to wear on its own or layer up, and it's styled with a regular fit that comfortably hugs & flatters your silhouette.

$29.90
$22.30
Amazon

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

This slip skirt adds a touch of effortless elegance & style to your look, and it can be dressed up or worn with your fave cropped tee or tank for a more casual vibe. It features a pull-on style with an easy foldover elastic waistband detail. Did we mention it comes in 24 different colors?

$49.90
Amazon

