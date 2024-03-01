The Masked Singer Introduces This British Musician as New Panelist in First Look at Season 11

Watch : Rita Ora Shows Off Her Emerald Wedding Ring From Taika Waititi

Now we know what Rita Ora is up to.

The "Praising You" singer joined her fellow panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke—as well as host Nick Cannon—in a new trailer for season 11 of The Masked Singer, premiering March 6.

"I am so thrilled to be stepping as season 11's new panelist," the 33-year-old said in a new promo for the show, with Ken adding, "This season goes to 11, innit."

"Don't think twice, you and I can be together for the brand new season of The Masked Singer," Rita continued, referencing her hit songs. "I'll be waiting for you."

Back in September, the FOX show revealed the British singer would be taking over for longtime panelist Nicole Scherzinger, who was stepping away from season 11 to star in the West End's revival of Sunset Boulevard.

And luckily for Rita—who married director Taika Waititi in 2022—she's already a pro when it comes to competition shows, having been a panelist on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer since January 2020 and previously serving as a coach on The Voice Australia and a judge on The X Factor UK.