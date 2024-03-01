The Masked Singer Introduces This British Musician as New Panelist in First Look at Season 11

Rita Ora is stepping in for longtime host Nicole Scherzinger on season 11 of The Masked Singer, joining panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke.

By Sabba Rahbar Mar 01, 2024 1:31 AMTags
Now we know what Rita Ora is up to.

The "Praising You" singer joined her fellow panelists Ken JeongJenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Robin Thicke—as well as host Nick Cannon—in a new trailer for season 11 of The Masked Singer, premiering March 6.

"I am so thrilled to be stepping as season 11's new panelist," the 33-year-old said in a new promo for the show, with Ken adding, "This season goes to 11, innit."

"Don't think twice, you and I can be together for the brand new season of The Masked Singer," Rita continued, referencing her hit songs. "I'll be waiting for you."

Back in September, the FOX show revealed the British singer would be taking over for longtime panelist Nicole Scherzinger, who was stepping away from season 11 to star in the West End's revival of Sunset Boulevard.

And luckily for Rita—who married director Taika Waititi in 2022—she's already a pro when it comes to competition shows, having been a panelist on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer since January 2020 and previously serving as a coach on The Voice Australia and a judge on The X Factor UK.

The next season promises to shake things up, with Ken touting the incredible theme weeks like The Wizard of Oz, Queen and Transformers.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

As for the new characters hitting the screen? Fans can look forward to performances from singers dressed as an Ugly Sweater, a Clock and even a mustachioed book.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

In December season 10 came to an exciting end as singer Ne-Yo took the crown with in his Cow costume. Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider finished second as the Donut, with Janel Parrish's Gazelle coming in third and Grammy winner's Macy Gray as the Sea Queen finishing fourth.

The new season of The Masked Singer debuts on FOX March 6.

Keep reading for more silly characters that have graced The Masked Singer stage.

Instagram (maskedsingerfox) & Santiago Felipe (Getty Images)

Anonymouse: Eliminated Pre-Premiere

During the season 10 kickoff special on Sept. 10, Demi Lovato was revealed as Anonymouse. However, she won't be competiting, it was a special one-time appearance.

"I wanted to be on your show," she told host Nick Cannon during the episode, "because it seemed so fun, and it has been so fun. And I get to sing, so its the best of both worlds."

Michael Becker/FOX / ABC via Getty Images

Rubber Ducky: Eliminated Week 1

The Rubber Ducky was revealed as Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson on the Sept. 27 episode.

Michael Becker/FOX / FOX via Getty Images

Diver: Eliminated Week 2

The Diver was exposed as Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval on Oct. 4.

Michael Becker/FOX / Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pickle: Eliminated Week 3

Michael Rapaport was unmasked as the Pickle on the Oct. 11 episode.

Michael Becker/FOX/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for WSF

Royal Hen: Eliminated Week 4

Tennis legend Billie Jean King was revealed to be the Royal Hen on the Oct. 18 episode.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+/Michael Becker / FOX

Hawk: Eliminated Week 5

Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey was unmasked as Hawk during Harry Potter week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hibiscus: Eliminated Week 6

Say hello to the Countess! The Real Housewives of New York City icon Luann de Lesseps was revealed as Hibiscus during week six.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Michael Becker/Fox

Cuddle Monster: Eliminated Week 7

Cuddle Monster was a surprise addition to season 10 when he was introduced as a Wild Card contestant during week seven. However, his time on the show was short lived. During his elimination, it was revealed the giant star was none other than former NBA pro Metta World Peace.

Michael Becker/FOX/Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

S'more: Eliminated Week 8

During Disco Night, S'more was unmasked as Ashley Parker Angel from the hit 2000s boy band O-Town.

Michael Becker/FOX/Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

Tiki: Eliminated Week 9

Skid Row rocker and Gilmore Girls alum Sebastian Bach was sent home during week nine.

Michael Becker/FOX/Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Huskey: Eliminated Week 9

"Pony" singer Ginuwine was revealed as Husky after being eliminated during Rock 'n' Roll week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Anteater: Eliminated Week 10

Singer John Oates was revealed as Anteater during a double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Candelabra: Eliminated Week 10

Singer Keyshia Cole was revealed as Candelabra during a double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX / Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Sea Queen: Fourth Place

The royal was sent swimming home on the Dec. 20 finale after her unveiling as R&B and soul singer Macy Gray.

Michael Becker/FOX / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gazelle: Third Place

The animal was unmasked as Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish. 

Michael Becker/FOX / Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Donut: Runner-Up

The donut was revealed on the finale to be Smallville actor John Schneider.

Michael Becker/FOX / Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cow: Winner

The cow was the cream of the crop, with three-time Grammy winner Ne-Yo taking the trophy on season 10.  

