Travis Kelce Fills Blank Space in His Calendar With Star-Studded Malibu Outing

The guy on the Chiefs is enjoying some time off.
Two weeks after Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce stepped out in style for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. For the Feb. 28 occasion, the NFL tight end donned a black baseball cap, small silver hoop earrings, a long-sleeved graphic T-shirt, brown sweat pants and Adidas Sambas.
And the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned when fellow athlete Christian McCaffrey was also at the hotspot with his fiancée Olivia Culpo—as well as her sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo.
Christian was spotted in an all-black ensemble, including suede-looking boots, jeans, and a plain T-shirt.
Meanwhile, Olivia matched her fiancé with a black turtleneck, but also wore blue jeans and an oversized white blazer. She topped off her look with some gold jewelry—including some statement earrings.
Despite their teams' rivalry at the end of the NFL season, there's not any bad blood between the football players. After all, Christian—who got engaged to Olivia last April—admitted he thought Travis was the "coolest guy ever" despite having only met him twice back in November, adding that a run-in with the 34-year-old in March 2023 solidified his big reputation.
"I'm in New York—I'm standing on the side of the road, and all of a sudden, I hear, ‘C-Mac! C-Mac!' I was like, ‘What the hell is that?' That's when Travis was shooting SNL, so he's in the back of a black car, and he rolls the window down," the 27-year-old explained to NBC Sports. "I knew him as much as someone I'd only met once. So much energy out of the window, I was like, ‘I f--king love that guy.' Great energy. Authentic, that's who he is."
The guy on the Chiefs is on a celebration tour of sorts following his Super Bowl win earlier this month. After visiting his girlfriend Taylor Swift for her Australia leg of The Eras Tour, Travis was also spotted clubbing back in Las Vegas Feb. 24.
Of course, Travis is still hearing the "Karma" singer's voice in the dark as she continues on to the Singapore leg of her tour. Case in point: he was spotted dancing to a remix of "Love Story" on several fans' Instagram stories.
Read on for every detail from Travis' latest excursion.