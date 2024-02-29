Travis Kelce Fills Blank Space in His Calendar With Star-Studded Malibu Outing

Watch : How Taylor Swift Helped Travis Kelce Become a "Different Man"

The guy on the Chiefs is enjoying some time off.

Two weeks after Super Bowl LVIII, Travis Kelce stepped out in style for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. For the Feb. 28 occasion, the NFL tight end donned a black baseball cap, small silver hoop earrings, a long-sleeved graphic T-shirt, brown sweat pants and Adidas Sambas.

And the planets and the fates and all the stars aligned when fellow athlete Christian McCaffrey was also at the hotspot with his fiancée Olivia Culpo—as well as her sisters Sophia Culpo and Aurora Culpo.

Christian was spotted in an all-black ensemble, including suede-looking boots, jeans, and a plain T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Olivia matched her fiancé with a black turtleneck, but also wore blue jeans and an oversized white blazer. She topped off her look with some gold jewelry—including some statement earrings.

Despite their teams' rivalry at the end of the NFL season, there's not any bad blood between the football players. After all, Christian—who got engaged to Olivia last April—admitted he thought Travis was the "coolest guy ever" despite having only met him twice back in November, adding that a run-in with the 34-year-old in March 2023 solidified his big reputation.