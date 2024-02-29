Halsey Shares Photo of Herself "Back in Diapers" Amid Endometriosis Journey

Halsey is being kind to herself during a difficult chapter in her health journey.
The "You Should Be Sad" singer got candid about her endometriosis battle when she shared a photo of her bare stomach covered in several bandages. The image also showed what looked to be the waistband of a pair of absorbency briefs—commonly given out to patients after surgery—poking out from her pink-and-white striped pajamas.
"Back in diapers," Halsey captioned the selfie on Instagram Story Feb. 28, "but at least they have little bows."
The 29-year-old did not share further details of her procedure, though she thanked Los Angeles-based OBGYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi for her "unparalleled care and brilliance."
Halsey added in a separate post, "endometriosis gang."
Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the organ, causing severe pain and fertility challenges, according to the World Health Organization.
Back in 2018, Halsey—who shares son Ender, 2, with ex Alev Aydin—sopened up about suffering a miscarriage shortly after she was diagnosed with the condition. "Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life for my relationship," she recounted on The Doctors, "the next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."
The devastating experience led Halsey to seek "aggressive" treatment—including undergoing surgery—and freeze her eggs.
"Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman," she said at the time. "There's a lot of times when you're sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself. You're sick, you don't feel sexy, you don't feel proud, you don't feel like there's much hope."
However, Halsey is proud to be a self-professed "endo warrior."
In fact, while pregnant with Ender, the "Graveyard" artist bared her surgery scars from endometriosis treatment. Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, she wrote in a 2021 Instagram Story post: "the scars that got me this angel."