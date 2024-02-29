Halsey Shares Photo of Herself "Back in Diapers" Amid Endometriosis Journey

Watch : Halsey Says They Wonder "If I Chose the Wrong Life"

Halsey is being kind to herself during a difficult chapter in her health journey.

The "You Should Be Sad" singer got candid about her endometriosis battle when she shared a photo of her bare stomach covered in several bandages. The image also showed what looked to be the waistband of a pair of absorbency briefs—commonly given out to patients after surgery—poking out from her pink-and-white striped pajamas.

"Back in diapers," Halsey captioned the selfie on Instagram Story Feb. 28, "but at least they have little bows."

The 29-year-old did not share further details of her procedure, though she thanked Los Angeles-based OBGYN Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi for her "unparalleled care and brilliance."

Halsey added in a separate post, "endometriosis gang."

Endometriosis is a chronic disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the organ, causing severe pain and fertility challenges, according to the World Health Organization.