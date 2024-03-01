Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard's Bombshell Drug Accusation About Ex Carl Radke Revealed

Watch : Carl Radke Didn't Give Producers a Heads Up on Split

We're finally getting a bird's eye view into exactly what led to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's breakup.

The pair, who ultimately called off their engagement last August, got into an explosive fight after she questioned his sobriety during Summer House's Feb. 29 episode. The drama all started in an Uber when the cast was headed out to go bar-hopping in the Hamptons.

"She looked at me, we're like this close, she's like, 'What are you on?'" Carl recounted in a confessional. "I'm like, 'Nothing, what are you talking about?'"

Costar Kyle Cooke was equally shocked by Lindsay's accusation, as he explained in his own confessional of the fight, "I can't even put into words how quickly Lindsay went from zero to 100."

Meanwhile, Amanda Batula recalled Lindsay expressing concerns, though the rest of the cast didn't share the same concerns as Lindsay. "He's on something," Amanda recalled her friend saying. "He's so mean to me, I can't do this. I think he's on something."

Once they got to the bar, Lindsay immediately went back to their rental house with BFF Gabby Prescod, where she reiterated her speculations about her then-fiancé. "Something's going on with him," she insisted. "The way he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of Carl on cocaine. I don't know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight."