Summer House: Lindsay Hubbard's Bombshell Drug Accusation About Ex Carl Radke Revealed

We're finally getting a bird's eye view into exactly what led to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's breakup.
The pair, who ultimately called off their engagement last August, got into an explosive fight after she questioned his sobriety during Summer House's Feb. 29 episode. The drama all started in an Uber when the cast was headed out to go bar-hopping in the Hamptons.
"She looked at me, we're like this close, she's like, 'What are you on?'" Carl recounted in a confessional. "I'm like, 'Nothing, what are you talking about?'"
Costar Kyle Cooke was equally shocked by Lindsay's accusation, as he explained in his own confessional of the fight, "I can't even put into words how quickly Lindsay went from zero to 100."
Meanwhile, Amanda Batula recalled Lindsay expressing concerns, though the rest of the cast didn't share the same concerns as Lindsay. "He's on something," Amanda recalled her friend saying. "He's so mean to me, I can't do this. I think he's on something."
Once they got to the bar, Lindsay immediately went back to their rental house with BFF Gabby Prescod, where she reiterated her speculations about her then-fiancé. "Something's going on with him," she insisted. "The way he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of Carl on cocaine. I don't know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight."
Their feuding later continued over text. After Carl returned home and calmly suggested they talk out their beef the next morning after a good night's sleep, Lindsay messaged her then-boyfriend, "Let me know when you're sober," to which he replied, "I'm sober right now, Lindsay. You're not, period."
In a confessional, Carl, who recently celebrated three years of sobriety, explained why the publicist's accusation was so hurtful.
"My heart's racing as I say this and I'm shaking from it because it's beyond hurtful," the 39-year-old said, "it's f--ked up and that's the person I'm supposed to marry? It pains me deep down the accusation or insinuation that I'm on something. That kills me."
Tensions didn't improve the next day when Lindsay and Carl came face-to-face. While continuing her questioning about his suspected drug use, she accused him of dismissing her feelings.
After she asked, "Lemme ask you a question: Why did you say 'I'm sober right now'?" he exploded in frustration.
"I'm f--king sober!" Carl fired back. "In that moment you were not. You drank all day long and were rude and aggressive to me when I'm trying to be supportive. You shut me down and tell me I'm fighting you. That is so f--ked up!"
