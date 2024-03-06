Love Is Blind's Chelsea Shares What Wasn’t Shown in Jimmy Romance

Love Is Blind viewers weren't shown the whole story, according to Chelsea Blackwell.
In the season six finale, fiancé Jimmy Presnell ended things with the flight attendant before they made it to the altar. And while fans saw plenty of their fights—over how many kisses she got or him having drinks with friends—Chelsea doesn't believe the edit was "accurate" in depicting their love story.
"I wish that people got to see a lot more," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We had such a strong, strong relationship that's not shown at all. There's so many moments of why I was feeling the way that I was feeling that are just not shown."
For example, she revealed the core issue behind that argument in the kitchen, where Jimmy said he wanted a "breather" from sex.
"I was getting told what I wanted to hear," she shared. "But I wasn't getting his actions to match his words, so I wish that was shown a little more."
And when it comes to the exact turning point that ended it all for the couple, Chelsea explained, "I think we both were really struggling in this journey together, and it's intense. And he's struggling, I'm struggling, we're trying to figure out."
The 31-year-old also noted she and Jimmy seemed to have different approaches to their relationship in the weeks before the wedding.
"I'm trying to show you, 'This is the kind of wife I'm going to be. I'm going to be making dinner, I'm gonna be doing your laundry,'" she told E!. "And me thinking like, ‘This is great, I'm showing him exactly who I'm going to be to him,' and his response being that ‘You're clingy' was hard to hear."
In hindsight, Chelsea acknowledges she was insecure while filming the show a year ago, which could have contributed to the way things unfolded.
"The whole process has made me realize so much about myself. I'm so so different now," she said. "All of us have a type of insecurity that we're trying to work past and mine were just very heightened. It's such a different, unique experience. How can you be secure in that situation? You can't. There's no way. So, I handled things a lot differently."
The event planner added, "I'm very emotional, so my insecurities on top of my emotions just were wild."
