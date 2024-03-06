Love Is Blind's Chelsea Shares What Wasn’t Shown in Jimmy Romance

Watch : Love Is Blind: Jimmy & Chelsea Admit What Really Happened In Their Relationship

Love Is Blind viewers weren't shown the whole story, according to Chelsea Blackwell.

In the season six finale, fiancé Jimmy Presnell ended things with the flight attendant before they made it to the altar. And while fans saw plenty of their fights—over how many kisses she got or him having drinks with friends—Chelsea doesn't believe the edit was "accurate" in depicting their love story.

"I wish that people got to see a lot more," she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "We had such a strong, strong relationship that's not shown at all. There's so many moments of why I was feeling the way that I was feeling that are just not shown."

For example, she revealed the core issue behind that argument in the kitchen, where Jimmy said he wanted a "breather" from sex.

"I was getting told what I wanted to hear," she shared. "But I wasn't getting his actions to match his words, so I wish that was shown a little more."