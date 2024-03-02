Free People’s Warm Weather Staples Are Up To 66% Off - Plus Get Free Shipping & Deals Starting At $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that we've it to March, it's time so seriously start thinking about a spring wardrobe refresh, since the season officially starts in just a few weeks. And while it may still be chilly in most parts of the country, that doesn't mean that you can't start shopping for warm weather pieces that you'll be able sooner than you think. And if there's one place that always come through with effortlessly chic, bohemian-inspired pieces that just scream spring and summer, it's Free People. It just so happens that right now, Free People has added a bunch of new pieces to their sale section, with deals of up to 66% off. Even better? You'll also be able to enjoy free shipping on all orders, no minimum purchase amount required. Basically, now's the time to shop Free People's sale to get free shipping on must-have spring pieces for your wardrobe.

Take this beautiful $148 textured midi dress, which is now $49.95 or this $98 romantic lace mini skirt, now $39.95. Whether you're looking for a new dress, a unique going out top, or a matching set you'll wear all season long, you're sure to find it at Free People for up to 66% off. Read on to shop our favorite deals.