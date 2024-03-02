Free People’s Warm Weather Staples Are Up To 66% Off - Plus Get Free Shipping & Deals Starting At $30

Get a $148 midi dress for $49.95, a $98 mini skirt for $39.95, a $128 matching set for $69.95, and so much more.

By Alexa Vazquez Mar 02, 2024 1:00 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop - Free People Sale - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Free People

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Now that we've it to March, it's time so seriously start thinking about a spring wardrobe refresh, since the season officially starts in just a few weeks. And while it may still be chilly in most parts of the country, that doesn't mean that you can't start shopping for warm weather pieces that you'll be able sooner than you think. And if there's one place that always come through with effortlessly chic, bohemian-inspired pieces that just scream spring and summer, it's Free People. It just so happens that right now, Free People has added a bunch of new pieces to their sale section, with deals of up to 66% off. Even better? You'll also be able to enjoy free shipping on all orders, no minimum purchase amount required. Basically, now's the time to shop Free People's sale to get free shipping on must-have spring pieces for your wardrobe. 

Take this beautiful $148 textured midi dress, which is now $49.95 or this $98 romantic lace mini skirt, now $39.95. Whether you're looking for a new dress, a unique going out top, or a matching set you'll wear all season long, you're sure to find it at Free People for up to 66% off. Read on to shop our favorite deals.

Gabby Seamless Midi Dress

Slide into spring with this textured midi dress, which has a body-skimming silhouette and open back cutout. Choose from three colors.

$148
$49.95
Free People

Sea Me Maxi

You'll look so ethereal in this semi-sheer maxi dress with asymmetrical skirt with crochet lace details. The open back offers a bit of sex appeal to this flowy ensemble. Choose from three colors.

$108
$49.95
Free People

Off The Shoulder Long-Sleeve

This off-the-shoulder long-sleeve top is a closet staple that you can style in so many different ways. Available in three colors, this top has a super stretchy construction that hugs you in all the right places.

$48
$29.95
Free People

Highway Tank

This 70s-inspired tank is adorned with beautiful beading and sequins, making the perfect going out top. It's sheer with an asymmetrical hem v-shaped neckline and comes in amber (pictured) or black.

$128
$69.95
Free People

Give A Little Seamless Layering Top

The ideal transitional piece, this mock neck top is anything but basic, with its gorgeous, sheer lace construction. It's also super stretchy and fits like a glove. Choose from three colors.

$88
$49.95
Free People
read
Kate Spade Outlet Slides into Spring with Chic Floral Crossbodies Starting at $49, Plus an Extra 25% off

Dreamcatcher Mini Skirt

This A-line mini skirt with an asymmetrical hem gives off such a romantic vibe thanks to its beautiful lace paneling. Choose from three colors.

$98
$39.95
Free People

Sundown Skirt Set

Made from a breezy cotton blend, this set includes a boxy crop top and matching wrap skirt. It's the perfect thing to throw on when you don't feel like getting dressed. Choose from black or a dusty baby blue.

$128
$69.95
Free People

Disco Cashmere Shrug

You can throw on this cute cashmere shrug over any tee or dress whenever you get a little chilly. Available in seven shades, it has a slouchy, cropped fit that is so effortless.

$128
$69.95
Free People

Ruffled Mesh Top

With its Y2K-inspired design, you'll be wearing this mesh top all spring and summer long. It has an asymmetrical lettuce hem, ruffles along the bust with a feminine rosette detail, and adjustable straps. It comes in hot pink (pictured) or black.

$78
$39.95
Free People

Felicia Midi Dress

Casual and comfy, you can throw on this midi dress for lunch, errands, or a walk around town. It's made from a textured waffle fabric, contrasting seams, and has a relaxed fit that's great for warm weather. Choose from two colors. 

$78
$59.95
Free People

Psst! Ann Taylor has secretly chic workwear 'fits, and they're offering an extra 30% off sale styles.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!