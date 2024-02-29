Fan-Fave Travel Brand CALPAK Just Launched Its First-Ever Baby Collection, & We're Obsessed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Today's a very special day, bestie, and not just because it's Leap Day. As much as we enjoy having this extra day of the year to daydream about our spring break plans that can't come soon enough, catch up on work emails, and shop limited-time sales from our fave brands, there's another reason why we're going (goo-goo) gaga right now.
As it so happens, cult-fave travel brand CALPAK just launched its first-ever baby collection, featuring chic parenting essentials that draw inspiration from the internet-viral Luka Duffel Bag. The collection effortlessly combines style with utility, with elevated designs ranging from the classic diaper backpack (but better) to a genius changing pad clutch that takes the stress out of keeping your baby clean on the go. We're in love with everything about this collection, especially with the way the brand has managed to prioritize the unique needs of parents without compromising on aesthetics. Speaking of, did we mention that each of the new items are available in six totally trendy colors? Long story short, CALPAK has absolutely knocked it out of the park this time, and the timing couldn't be more perfect with baby shower season coming up just around the corner. These picks are sure to please the parent in your life — and even if you're not a parent yourself, these items are so versatile that early reviewers even mention using picks like the Diaper Tote Bag for work & more. We've also included some of the brand's signature, bestselling picks like the Insulated Lunch Bag & Water Bottle Holder, so make sure to check those out, too!
Read on to learn more about the collection and why it's such a game-changer.
CALPAK Diaper Backpack with Laptop Sleeve
If we could describe this diaper backpack in one word, it would be game-changing. Perfectly versatile for everyday use and effortlessly cool to boot, the backpack is designed to fit a laptop (up to 14") and features multiple insulated bottle pockets, breathable mesh pockets, magnetic closure, easy transport handle & more. It's even equipped with a luggage trolley sleeve, adjustable shoulder straps, and water-resistant fabric for unexpected messes.
According to one reviewer, this backpack is wonderful even if you're not a parent. They wrote, "Do I have a baby? No. Do I have a job where I leave the house and think, I hope I get home at a normal hour. Yes. This bag not only holds the regular work stuff, laptop, notebook, etc., but I can keep my lunch cold in the front pocket with an ice pack and a Poppi cold in one of the other insulated bottle pockets so I can actually eat without having to resort to fast food. Baby or not, just buy this backpack, it's perfection!!"
Convertible Mini Diaper Backpack
For the busy bee parents who prefer to travel light with just the essentials, the Convertible Mini Diaper Backpack is the way to go (especially if you're traveling with your little one). Compact yet spacious, the bag is equipped with a padded tablet sleeve, insulated bottle pockets, and a convenient transport handle. You can easily adjust the straps to find your preferred fit — or, wear it as a chic crossbody!
One CALPAK reviewer raved, "I love the feeling of this bag. And all the pockets. It's a good size I have two kids and I can fit everything for them and the front pocket is perfect for my stuff. Put the elastic to the top of the strap where you can loosen or tighten it and it won't move."
Diaper Tote Bag with Laptop Sleeve
Your classic diaper tote, but better. This new CALPAK edition is the ultimate solution for expert parenting & uninterrupted productivity. Featuring an elevated-chic design made from durable & water-resistant material, the bag is perfection down to the details, from the built-in baby wipe compartment and 16" laptop pocket to the adjustable shoulder strap, luggage trolly sleeve, and insulated bottle pockets.
According to one shopper's experience, "Versatile, Functional, Clean, Fashionable. I absolutely love it. My husband and I swear by Calpak and I was SO excited when they announced their baby collection. I dropped our old baby backpack & bought this tote as soon as it was available. I can fit SO much in the tote - 10+ diapers, multiple packing cubes of extra misc. items like baby clothes, lotion/powder/meds, burp cloths, a book & toys, snacks, a full pack of wipes, my wallet & keys, my Dr. Browns freezer bag, and more. There are so many storage pockets & options for your gear. Easy to access your items (which we all love). Very happy about the 3 tall & spacious insulated pockets for my drinks & my little one's bottles - that was always a problem area with my old baby bags. And the material - it is so easy to clean. All around, this is an amazing bag and I cannot wait to add the backpack & changing pad to our collection."
CALPAK Portable Changing Pad Clutch
Parents, say hello to your new favorite sidekick — the Portable Changing Pad Clutch. Intuitively designed to keep you prepared for diaper changes on the go (minus the bulky bags and chaotic searches for a clean spot), the clutch features a baby wipe pocket, detachable changing pad, water-resistant lining, breathable mesh pocket, and collapsible hanging hook.
CALPAK Convertible Stroller Caddy Crossbody
From morning strolls at the park to afternoons playdates, this convertible crossbody will keep all of your baby's essentials close by. It features an adjustable magnetic closure, multiple interior & exterior pockets, expandable sides & more. The bag also comes with a convenient D-ring attachment and stroller straps so you can easily switch between crossbody and caddy styling.
According to one CALPAK shopper, "So many diaper bags and baby products are cringey but this is the perfect mix of practical AND cute. We use this on our Doona because there's no storage on it and we throw it in tote bag when it's not on our stroller. It's on the smaller size so it will only fit essentials., so it's great to use when we're going out for a short trip out. We bought a compact changing mat and it fits in there great. Overall, LOVE this and excited to put to good use!"
CALPAK Stroller Straps for Diaper Bag - Set of 2
While shoulder straps are included with the Convertible Stroller Caddy Crossbody, you can also purchase the stroller straps separately to effortlessly turn your CALPAK Baby Bag into a chic, functional stroller caddy.
CALPAK Luka Duffel
The Luka Duffel is one of the brand's most beloved items, and right now, you can score it in a gorgeous, limited-edition pink shade on sale. The duffel is the peak combination of quality, practicality, and design; it's decked out with cool features like an exterior shoe compartment, luggage trolley sleeve, and all the interior/exterior pockets you need to stay organized for travel, work, the gym & more. Did we mention that it's available in two sizes and a wide range of oh-so-stylish colors?
CALPAK Insulated Lunch Bag
Lunch time never looked so good. The Insulated Lunch Bag, which comes in multiple colors & patterns, is fitted with insulated lining and water-resistant interior to keep your food in pristine condition until you're ready to chow down. All you have to do in the morning is pack it, pull the drawstring shut, and you're all good to go!
CALPAK Water Bottle Holder
For the girlies making big moves on the daily, the Water Bottle Holder is a must-have everyday essential. Made from water-resistant ripstop nylon that's easy to wipe down, the holder is designed with an insulated interior, a top carry handle, and a detachable shoulder strap for staying hands-free on the go. Plus, the multiple exterior pockets are perfect for storing everything from sunscreen to snacks, hand sanitizer & more.
CALPAK Large Clear Cosmetics Case
Spacious, chic, and practical, this see-through cosmetic case will come in handy during your daily beauty routine or when you're jetting off for spring break. Not only is it lightweight and water-resistant, the case also features dual carrying handles, two spacious zippered compartments, and a mesh interior zippered pocket for small essentials.
CALPAK Packing Cubes Set - 5 Pieces
If you're planning a trip anytime soon (or in the more distant future), these packing cubes will totally transform your travel game. The set comes with five cubes featuring durable mesh fabric, and it includes a water-resistant envelope pouch. Keep your luggage organized and travels stress-free from start to finish with these gorgeous & functional accessories.
Looking to shop more must-have bags that are as cute as they are functional? You'r in luck, because Free People finally restocked their bestselling quilted carryall — we predict they'll sell out again soon, so get a move on!