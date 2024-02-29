Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Separate After 4 Years of Marriage: Look Back at Their Romance

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are pumping the brakes on their relationship.
After four years of marriage, the Vanderpump Rules alums have separated and are taking time apart, Brittany announced on Feb. 29.
"Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," she shared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Brittany—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax—added that the split is "still very hard to talk about," though she's taking it "one day at a time."
"I don't know what the future holds," the 35-year-old said, "but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
However, this is not the first time Jax, 44, and Brittany—who tied the knot in 2019—have hit the pause button to SURvey where they stand. Back in 2017, the pair broke up after Jax confessed to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers.
"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," he admitted on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, explaining that he became unfaithful after fighting with Brittany "for a long time."
Jax added, "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me."
Though Brittany initially told him to "rot in hell," her tune started to change after seeing Jax turn a new leaf. By the following year, the pair rekindled their romance.
"He was very persistent and just did not give up," Brittany told E! News in 2018 of their reconciliation. "I knew that I loved him still. I was trying to act like I didn't. In the end, I'm just so glad where we are right now because we are so much better than we ever have been."
Only time will tell if the couple will go for another around or declare last call on their marriage. For now, keep reading to relive their love story.
