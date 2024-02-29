Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Separate After 4 Years of Marriage: Look Back at Their Romance

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Separating

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are pumping the brakes on their relationship.

After four years of marriage, the Vanderpump Rules alums have separated and are taking time apart, Brittany announced on Feb. 29.

"Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year," she shared on their joint podcast When Reality Hits. "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Brittany—who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax—added that the split is "still very hard to talk about," though she's taking it "one day at a time."

"I don't know what the future holds," the 35-year-old said, "but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

However, this is not the first time Jax, 44, and Brittany—who tied the knot in 2019—have hit the pause button to SURvey where they stand. Back in 2017, the pair broke up after Jax confessed to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers.