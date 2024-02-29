Love Is Blind’s Jess Vestal Hints She’s Dating Another Season 6 Contestant

Watch : Love Is Blind’s Jess Dishes on Her EpiPen Comment

Jess Vestal may have found love in the pods—just not with Jimmy Presnell.

The Love Is Blind star revealed that she may be dating a different season six contestant after Jimmy ultimately proposed to Chelsea Blackwell on the Netflix show. However, Jess isn't interested in sharing the person's identity just yet, explaining during a Feb. 29 episode of The Viall Files podcast, "I'm still trying to sort things out right now."

And though the 29-year-old—who is mother to daughter Autumn, 10—won't be spilling the tea on the specifics of her romance, she confessed that viewers may be able to figure it out themselves while watching the series.

"I had another strong connection," Jess shared. "You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I'm not saying any names."

And that wasn't the only clue the executive assistant offered about her potential suitor.

"I have a super specific type, actually, like, extremely tall—at least 6'2 because most of my exes are 6'4 [or] 6'5," Jess noted. "Beard, always a beard, [and] I'd prefer tattoos—like a sleeve—but if they don't have that, I might be OK with tall, dark and handsome."