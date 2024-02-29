Why Jada Pinkett Smith Would Want Daughter Willow to Have a Relationship Like Hers

Though Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage has faced its highs and lows, it's allowed her the opportunity to grow.
Which is why she'd approve of daughter Willow Smith having a relationship like the one she and Will Smith have.
As the Girls Trip actress recently explained to Danielle Robay on the Feb. 29 episode of PRETTYSMART, "If it's going to help her become the woman I'm becoming, yes."
In fact, despite her and Will's 2016 separation, Jada confirmed they are in it for the long haul.
"As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it's not happening," she said, echoing a previous statement from last year.
And although Jada noted her relationship will never be the "fairy tale" she previously hoped for, she's still thankful to have the Oscar winner as her life partner. "To know that I have someone by my side that, no matter what, is dedicated to learning how to love and learning how to love me, and vice versa, I don't know what else you could ask for."
The Red Table Talk host also had nothing but praise for daughter Willow's musical career.
"She was just so enamored with her mother performing. And she just loved it so much," Jada said of the 23-year-old. "And then to just see her, I mean, she just took it to the next level."
And Jada, who also shares son Jaden, 25, with Will, is so impressed with that path Willow has taken with her career.
"Your children, who journeyed with you in a certain way," she added, "and then they take that journey and just fly with it. She's just an exceptional artist in my mind."
