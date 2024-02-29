Tish Cyrus Shares What Could've Helped Her Be a "Better Parent"

Looking back at her parenting journey, Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus is blunt about her misgivings.
While sharing insight into her first times using marijuana, the 56-year-old shared why she thinks her parenting would have been different if she'd begun using it earlier.
The 56-year-old feels using marijuana makes her a better mom. However, that is something she discovered only a decade ago, when her youngest child was a teenager.
"I didn't start smoking until I was like, 46," Tish said on the Feb. 29 episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast Sorry We're Stoned. "I think I would've been a better parent if I would have smoked then. I do really wish I had smoked then."
Tish, who shares Brandi, 36, Trace Cyrus, 35, Miley, 31, Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 24, with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, also explained how she uses weed throughout the day.
"I don't get up and smoke a whole joint," Tish—who tied the knot with Prison Break's Dominic Purcell last year—added, "but I like to get up and take a couple puffs. And then throughout the day, that's what I'll do."
And for Tish, incorporating cannabis into her routine has only helped her. "Everything is better," she said. "My decision making is so much better now that I smoke weed."
She added that for her, weed "has just been the best thing ever."
The episode's guest Wiz Khalifa—who shares son Sebastian, 10, with ex-wife Amber Rose—agreed, noting the positive effect weed's had on his parenting. It definitely gives me a lot of patience," he said. "I'm super chill when it comes to my son."
Tish had told E! News in 2021 that she was initially "so against" marijuana. That all changed after an incident that occurred while accompanying Miley on tour.
"We were going from like, Houston to New Orleans," she recalled, "and I stayed behind to meet up with friends and on the way to New Orleans, our bus caught on fire."
Though everyone inside the bus made it out, the vehicle burned to the ground. And the experience caused Tish to develop sleeping problems, and she turned to the anti-insomnia medication Ambien, which she said she "hated."
And ultimately, Miley—who has also spoken about her marijuana use in the past—suggested her mom try something else.
"That's actually how I started smoking," Tish added. "Miley said, 'Mom, why are you putting a chemical in your body that makes you feel so bad the next day?'"
