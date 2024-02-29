Tish Cyrus Shares What Could've Helped Her Be a "Better Parent"

Looking back at her parenting journey, Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus is blunt about her misgivings.

While sharing insight into her first times using marijuana, the 56-year-old shared why she thinks her parenting would have been different if she'd begun using it earlier.

The 56-year-old feels using marijuana makes her a better mom. However, that is something she discovered only a decade ago, when her youngest child was a teenager.

"I didn't start smoking until I was like, 46," Tish said on the Feb. 29 episode of her and daughter Brandi Cyrus' podcast Sorry We're Stoned. "I think I would've been a better parent if I would have smoked then. I do really wish I had smoked then."

Tish, who shares Brandi, 36, Trace Cyrus, 35, Miley, 31, Braison Cyrus, 29, and Noah Cyrus, 24, with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, also explained how she uses weed throughout the day.

"I don't get up and smoke a whole joint," Tish—who tied the knot with Prison Break's Dominic Purcell last year—added, "but I like to get up and take a couple puffs. And then throughout the day, that's what I'll do."