Psst! Ann Taylor Has Secretly Chic Workwear Fits, and They’re Offering an Extra 30% off Sale Styles

Let's be real, when it comes to finding cute workwear clothes for your corporate job, one of the last places that probably comes to mind is Ann Taylor. Well, we're here to tell you to start putting the brand back on your radar corporate girlies! Gone are the days of Ann Taylor being the place where your mom shops, because they've been dropping such cute basics, blouses, sweaters, and more office-appropriate clothes that are (no joke) very chic. The best part? They're currently having a sale on sale, offering 30% off both full-price and sale styles. So, not only do you get high-quality staples to wear at your office job year-round, but you're also getting unbeatable savings on top of already great deals! Seriously, who can resist that?
From elegant blouses that give off that stylish French sophisticated look to colorful sweaters that add a pop of color to your wardrobe, Ann Taylor officially has everything you need to elevate your corporate girlie look. If you're ready to take a peek at all their secretly cute finds, keep scrolling for the top picks we've rounded up from their sale section. Trust us, you won't want to miss out on these hidden gems!
Floral Wedge Sweater
Florals for spring? Yes please, especially when it comes in a cute sweater like this floral wedge one from Ann Taylor. Pair it with your favorite jeans and heeled boots for a corporate-casual look.
The Seamed Side Zip Legging in Pebbled Faux Leather Ponte
If you're tired of wearing boring wide-leg trousers, spice up your office fit with these work-appropriate faux leather leggings. Just pair them with a blouse and blazer, and you're set for a day of meetings and post-work drinks.
Striped Turtleneck Sweater
As the weather transitions into spring, incorporating a turtleneck sweater with spring colors like this striped one is the perfect way to welcome the long-awaited season into your wardrobe. Throw on a bright blue blazer over it for a more fun office look.
Mixed Media Shirred Mock Neck Top
Brighten things up with this shirred mock neck top. We love its vibrant color and how it can be easily dressed up or down. Did we mention it's on sale for less than $35 right now?!
Houndstooth Mixed Media Pleated Top
If you're looking to add more sophisticated tops that exude confidence, reach for the Houndstooth mixed media pleated top. Not only does its name scream sophistication, but it's also flowy, chic, and versatile, making it a must-have for any wardrobe.
Mid Rise Boot Jeans in Mid Grey Wash - Curvy Fit
These may not be strictly workwear pants, but if your office is lenient on jeans, these boot-cut ones would look so cute when paired with colorful blouses this spring! They're also currently on sale for less than $49 (a major steal!).
Cozy Wedge Sweater
You can never have enough cozy sweaters in our book, and we can't get over how simple and stylish this pastel yellow sweater is. It features a wedge silhouette, drop shoulders, and a ribbed neckline.
Metallic Clip Smocked Mock Neck Popover
Is it just us, or does this mock neck popover look like it belongs on the show Emily in Paris? Pair it with a skirt and boots, and you'll feel like you're strolling the streets of Paris yourself, effortlessly chic and ready for any adventure (even while at work).
Metallic Dobby Stripe Bow Blouse
Doesn't this metallic stripe bow blouse give off that sophisticated je ne sais quoi type of vibe? It's the perfect blend of elegance and charm, guaranteed to make a statement wherever you go.
Crystal Embedded Chain Necklace
Finish off your workwear fit with a sparkly crystal-embedded chain necklace. Trust us, it'll instantly transform your outfit without having to add any other accessory.
