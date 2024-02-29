Vanderpump Rules Alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Announce Separation

Watch : Jax Taylor Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed His Life

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage is on the rocks.

In fact, after four years of marriage, the Vanderpump Rules alums have separated, Brittany announced on their joint podcast When Reality Hits.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she shared during the Feb. 29 episode. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

The 35-year-old went on to hint at her and Jax's recent relationship issues.

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Brittany, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."