Vanderpump Rules Alums Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Announce Separation

After four years of marriage, former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright revealed she and husband Jax Taylor are taking time apart and are currently living under separate roofs.

Watch: Jax Taylor Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed His Life

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's marriage is on the rocks.

In fact, after four years of marriage, the Vanderpump Rules alums have separated, Brittany announced on their joint podcast When Reality Hits.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she shared during the Feb. 29 episode. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

The 35-year-old went on to hint at her and Jax's recent relationship issues.

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Brittany, who shares 2-year-old son Cruz with Jax, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

photos
A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

Though the Bravolebrity didn't want to share specific details relating to their drama, she did admit the split is "still very hard to talk about."

"I'm taking one day at a time," she noted. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

Noam Galai/Bravo

Brittany concluded her announcement by asking fans to "pray for us," adding that she believes "everything will be just fine" no matter the outcome of their current marriage woes.

Jax and Brittany married in June 2019 at a castle in her home state of Kentucky surrounded by family and close friends, including costars Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent. Lance Bass officiated the summer ceremony.

Two years later, they welcomed baby boy Cruz in April 2021.

News of the couple's split comes just a few weeks before Jax, 44, and Brittany's new Bravo series The Valley is set to premiere next month. The show will document Jax, Brittany and their other friends adjusting to adult life in suburbia in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Keep reading to relive Jax and Brittany's romance pre-split.

The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, following a new episode of Vanderpump Rules. Beginning Tuesday, March 26, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m.

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors
Welcome to SUR

Brittany and Jax first meet while vacationing in Las Vegas in 2015. He convinces her to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules for season 4, officially making her a Bravolebrity. The Kentucky native and Jax take their relationship to the next level in the public eye. 

Bravo
Going Country

The pair take a break from life in West Hollywood and head to the brunette beauty's home state: Kentucky. They film their Bravo spin-off show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, where they experience many ups and downs in their relationship. The first and only season airs in 2017.

Instagram
Hitting the Pause Button

In 2017, Brittany and Jax call it quits after he confesses to cheating with fellow VPR castmate Faith Stowers. However, they reconcile and appear happier than ever during the Pump Rules reunion

"He was very persistent and just did not give up. There were some times—sorry to say this Jax—where I'd have 30 missed calls from him. He just wasn't going to give up on me," Brittany reveals to Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner on E!'s Daily Pop.

Instagram
The Big Question

Brittany shares the special news that she and Jax are engaged on Instagram. "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7," she says of her proposal, which took place in Malibu in June 2018. " I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I am the happiest girl ever right now."

Instagram
Engagement Festivities

The two lovebirds celebrate their engagement news with their closest friends and family. It's certainly a night to remember!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Red Carpet Ready

The two bring the glitz and the glam to E!'s People's Choice Awards in 2018. "Thank you sooooo much to the fans who got us this far, this is an incredible experience that I never imagined I would be apart of and I am so grateful," the Bravolebrity shares on Instagram. "I won't forget this night for the rest of my life..."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Two Lovebirds

In the midst of wedding planning, the reality TV personalities share a special moment on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Instagram
Time to Party

The couple lives it up as they celebrate their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties in Miami. "All of the ladies and guys have been doing group activities together and are having a blast," a source reveals of their festivities.

Twitter
It's Official!

Ahead of their televised wedding ceremony, which takes place in the summer of 2019, the couple makes things a bit more official by getting their marriage license at the Clark County Courthouse in Kentucky.

Kels Malicote Photography
Something Blue

The pair steps out in their finest attire for their rehearsal dinner in Kentucky. Cartwright wears an adorable heart-printed dress while Taylor opts for something blue!

Instagram
Wedded Bliss

Family, friends and Vanderpump Rules cast members watch the Bravo stars tie the knot at a Kentucky Castle in June 2019. 

Instagram
Baby Boom

In September 2020, Brittany and Jax announce they're expecting a baby boy. "Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," the mom-to-be shares on social media. 

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
End of an Era

"Although this is difficult to share, [we] will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules," the couple announces in December 2020. "We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors."

Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
And Baby Makes Three

On April 12, 2021, son Cruz Michael Cauchi makes his long-waited debut: "We have never been more in love," Brittany shares on Instagram. "He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy. We are soooooo so happy, he is a dream come true!!"

