Salma Hayek Covers Her Gray Roots With This Unexpected Makeup Product

Salma Hayek revealed the makeup product she swears by when she doesn't have time to dye her gray roots. As she put it on Instagram, "We don't gatekeep here."

You'll be hair for Salma Hayek's beauty hack.

The House of Gucci star revealed how she covers up her gray roots when she doesn't have time to dye her strands.

"Look at all this white hair," she began her Feb. 27 Instagram video during her glam session, in which she donned a white robe and had a full face of makeup on. "So, what is the secret? How can you cover it without having to dye it? When I'm on my own, I just put mascara."

But the 57-year-old noted there are things to keep in mind before swiping the wand into your hair.

"You clean it really well and then just go like this," she explained, mimicking brushing the mascara over her grays. "And all the rebellious little ones that stick up not only go black, but they stay flat."

And although Salma didn't share the mascara she uses, she held up what looked like Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes, which has a flexible wand that includes both a flat side and bristle side.

photos
Salma Hayek Through the Years

Though when she has time—and her hairstylist, Miguel Martin Perez, on her side, she opts for a different tactic to touch up gray roots in a jiffy.

"It's just like a magic spray," the pro said, applying the L'Oréal Professionnel Root Touch Up Spray. "And then we're just going to cover it up for the day."

Considering Salma's mascara hack works best for people with dark tresses, the root spray comes in six various shades.

As she put it, "We don't gatekeep hair tips here."

And when all else fails, embrace your natural beauty or make light of it.

In fact, it's an approach Salma has taken. She quipped in a June 2023 Instagram, "Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.

Keep reading to see how other celebrities have celebrated their beauty—gray roots and all.

