Salma Hayek Covers Her Gray Roots With This Unexpected Makeup Product

Watch : Salma Hayek's Secret to Maintaining Her Appearance Will Surprise You

You'll be hair for Salma Hayek's beauty hack.

The House of Gucci star revealed how she covers up her gray roots when she doesn't have time to dye her strands.

"Look at all this white hair," she began her Feb. 27 Instagram video during her glam session, in which she donned a white robe and had a full face of makeup on. "So, what is the secret? How can you cover it without having to dye it? When I'm on my own, I just put mascara."

But the 57-year-old noted there are things to keep in mind before swiping the wand into your hair.

"You clean it really well and then just go like this," she explained, mimicking brushing the mascara over her grays. "And all the rebellious little ones that stick up not only go black, but they stay flat."

And although Salma didn't share the mascara she uses, she held up what looked like Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes, which has a flexible wand that includes both a flat side and bristle side.