Trying to Use Less Plastic? These Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Products Are Must-Have Essentials

Let's talk about plastics (and not the ones from Mean Girls). The stuff is everywhere, it's in our fridges, in our living rooms, in our bathrooms, and it seems to multiply by the day. And when we throw it away, some of it gets recycled, but some can end up polluting our oceans and others end up in our landfills (where it can take hundreds of years to decompose). If you're looking to live more sustainably, cut down your carbon footprint, and use less plastics in your day, then I've got you covered. I've compiled a list of sustainable products that can help you achieve those goals and maybe help the Earth along the way. From glass bottles of refillable soap to bamboo toothbrushes, these are the eco-friendly items you'll be glad to have in your home.
What to Look for in Sustainable Products
Starting to live sustainably doesn't have to happen all at once. In fact, there are small, everyday choices that you can make now, which can have big effects later on. It can start with recycling and keeping an eye out for products that are mindful of reducing waste. For example, try buying reusable or refillable items over single-use ones. That means using reusable grocery and produce bags when you go to the supermarket or concentrated soaps that just need water (and don't come in large plastic jugs).
If you're looking to cut down on your plastic use in all rooms of your home, keep on scrolling. There are eco-friendly solutions for the bathroom, kitchen, and more, and best of all, they won't break the bank.
MAISONOVO Foaming Hand Soap Refills
Ditch the plastic bottles of liquid soap, because all you need is this hand soap set. It comes with a glass bottle that you can refill, and four hand soap tablets scented in peppermint, lavender, unscented, and cedarwood. Just fill with warm water, drop in a tablet, and you have soap.
Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo Bar
You can even cut down on plastic use in the shower, by using this rice water shampoo bar. It saves you from using heavy plastic bottles of product and can even give your locks a shiny boost and help repair damaged hair.
FineDine 24 Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids
One thing I hate is taking my leftovers out of a plastic container and seeing a residue left behind that just won't wash off (I see you, pasta sauce). Fortunately, that won't happen with these glass containers with leakproof lids. The 24-piece set includes all different sizes and they're microwave, oven, and dishwasher-safe.
Isshah Biodegradable Eco-Friendly Natural Bamboo Charcoal Toothbrushes, 12 Count
Made of durable and waterproof bamboo with bristles made of nylon and infused charcoal, these 12 plastic-free toothbrushes can last a family for up to a year. One reviewer wrote, "I'm really trying to go plastic free in my life and these bamboo toothbrushes fit the bill. I don't feel guilty about tossing these, knowing that they're a little better for the environment. They do a great job of cleaning your teeth too!"
SuperBee Dentos Toothpaste Tablets, 100 Tabs
You'll have no need for tubes of toothpaste when you have these toothpaste tabs. Just pop a tablet in your mouth, chew, and brush as usual. And since there are no liquids involved, they're super convenient for travel.
Laundry Detergent Refill Pouch and Glass Bottle Set
Make your laundry routine a little more sustainable with this glass bottle and refillable pouch set. The concentrated solution smells like lavender or bergamot, and it's safe to use on front and top loaders.
Zero Waste Dishwashing Starter Set
Instead of using a liquid soap, you can opt for this dish soap bar, that comes with a soap dish and two scrub brushes. I use this set at home and it's done wonders for my dishes (and even made my coffee pot sparkle like new). Plus, there's zero plastics involved.
Grove Co. Multi-Purpose Cleaner Concentrate, 2-Pack
One-ounce of this cleaner concentrate is equal to a 16-ounce plastic spray bottle, according to the brand. Just mix it with water and it's safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, from wood to countertops. Plus, there's a ton of pretty scents to choose from.
Food Huggers 5pc Reusable Silicone Food Savers
You won't need plastic wrap when you're using these silicone food savers. They come in five different sizes and are perfect for preserving the half of a lemon, apple, tomato, or any other kind of fruit or vegetable.
EARTH RATED Pet Waste Bags, 120 bags
Made from 65% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, these pet waste bags are also extra long, durable, and leakproof. You get 120 bags in a pack and they're also scent-free.
Yihong Reusable Metal Straws, Set of 8
With this metal straw set you get four straight straws, four bent straws, two cleaning brushes, and a carrying case for travel. They're a great alternative to plastic straws and reviewers report that they don't leave a metal after taste.
All Purpose Cleaner Refill Pouch and Glass Bottle Set
Combat dirt, grime, and grease with this all-purpose cleaner (I love using it all over my house). It comes in a refillable pouch that uses less plastic, and the set comes with a glass bottle that you can use again and again.
purifyou Reusable Produce Bags, Set of 9
You'll never need to use those plastic produce bags at the grocery store again. This set of 9 mesh bags come in three different sizes and include a drawstring at the top for easy closing. They even include weight tags so you know how much to deduct when weighing.
Ello Syndicate 20oz Reusable Glass Water Bottle
Over time I've noticed that my plastic water bottles can start to taste weird, so I've moved over to reusable glass water bottles, like this one. It can hold up to 20 ounces of liquid and features a silicone sleeve (with a built-in carrying loop) for security and convenience.
Bee's Wrap Reusable Beeswax Food Wraps, 3-Pack
This three pack of beeswax wraps comes in sizes small, medium, and large, and is another great alternative to plastic wrap. They're reusable, washable, and made of organic cotton, beeswax, organic plant oil, and tree resin. Just warm the wrap up with your hands, wrap it, and as it cools it will create a secure seal.
Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag
Cut down on plastic waste with this reusable silicone storage bag. It can hold up to 28 ounces, and you can even throw it in the dishwasher for a refresh. One reviewer remarked that it doesn't hold odors and added, "Easy to dry upright in a drain rack. Seals easily like a ziploc and easy to open. Thick, not flimsy."
Creative Green Life Store Reusable Grocery Bags, 3-Pack
This three-pack of reusable grocery bags is heavy duty and can handle all your groceries for the week. They're also durable, easy to fold for storage, and they won't tip over in your trunk. This fan noted, "The material is high quality and they hold their shape when open and being loaded or carried. It's like a mixture between a cloth box and a bag, which is genius for groceries. They make loading and unloading really simple."
HOMBYS Empty Clear Glass Spray Bottles with Silicone Sleeve Protection, 3-Pack
Having these glass spray bottles handy is perfect for mixing your own cleaners or refilling with product. This set comes with three and even features a silicone sleeve at the bottom so it stays securely on surfaces.
