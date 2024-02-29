Trying to Use Less Plastic? These Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Products Are Must-Have Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's talk about plastics (and not the ones from Mean Girls). The stuff is everywhere, it's in our fridges, in our living rooms, in our bathrooms, and it seems to multiply by the day. And when we throw it away, some of it gets recycled, but some can end up polluting our oceans and others end up in our landfills (where it can take hundreds of years to decompose). If you're looking to live more sustainably, cut down your carbon footprint, and use less plastics in your day, then I've got you covered. I've compiled a list of sustainable products that can help you achieve those goals and maybe help the Earth along the way. From glass bottles of refillable soap to bamboo toothbrushes, these are the eco-friendly items you'll be glad to have in your home.

What to Look for in Sustainable Products

Starting to live sustainably doesn't have to happen all at once. In fact, there are small, everyday choices that you can make now, which can have big effects later on. It can start with recycling and keeping an eye out for products that are mindful of reducing waste. For example, try buying reusable or refillable items over single-use ones. That means using reusable grocery and produce bags when you go to the supermarket or concentrated soaps that just need water (and don't come in large plastic jugs).

If you're looking to cut down on your plastic use in all rooms of your home, keep on scrolling. There are eco-friendly solutions for the bathroom, kitchen, and more, and best of all, they won't break the bank.