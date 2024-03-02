These Cute Swimsuits From Amazon Are All Under $40 & Will Have You Ready for a Beach Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Apart from bras, swimsuits are probably one of the hardest things to shop for, especially online. On top the fact that you're likely playing a guessing game in terms of how the swimsuit will actually fit once it's on your body, there's also the issue of price tag, which can surprisingly high. But worry not because once again, Amazon has come to the rescue. At Amazon, you'll find every type of swimsuit you could want in endless colors and prints. You'll also find two-piece swimsuit sets for under $40, whereas other brands will charge that exact price for an individual top or bottom. That's all to say that if you're looking for affordable and stylish swimsuits, Amazon has got you covered. Even better, these swimsuits are backed by glowing reviews and 5-star ratings, which are extremely helpful when it comes to figuring the sizing and fit.
From full coverage one pieces with flattering ruched bodices, classic string bikinis, and two-piece sets featuring high-waisted bottoms and long length tops, there's something for everyone at Amazon. So if you're looking to get beach day ready, keep reading for the best swimsuits on Amazon, all of which are under $40.
CUPSHE Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit
With over 23,700 5-star ratings, there's a reason why this one piece swimsuit is so beloved. With its ruffle details, plunging neckline, ruched bodice, and a lace-up back, reviewers love how flattering it is, with one writing, "this is the best one-piece I've ever worn." Best of all, it comes in several solid hues and patterns.
Pink Queen Strapless Cheeky High Waist Bikini
This two-piece proves that simple can be stylish. It features a bandeau top with removable steps and a high-waisted bottom with medium coverage. It has 14,000 5-star reviews, with one reviewer raving, "got so many compliments on it and was so comfortable i forgot for awhile that i was in a bikini." It comes in 39 bold colors and prints and extended sizes.
Eomenie Cutout One Piece Swimsuits
Enjoy the best of both worlds with this best-selling one piece. It has a midriff cutout with a tummy control bodice and full coverage bottoms. Between the adjustable criss cross straps and the self-tie detail, you'll achieve the perfect fit, plus the fixed padded cups offer some shape. Choose from several colors and prints. This reviewer said, "Let me say this suit is amazing. The fabric is sturdy, great tummy control, and the girls fit like a glove."
Suvimuga Triangle Bikini
You can't go wrong with a string bikini like this one, since you have full control of how tight or loose it fits. With its classic triangle top and low-rise cheeky bottoms, this swimsuit will never go out of style, or as one reviewer put it, "timeless."
CUPSHE High Waisted Falbala Bikini Set
Between the high-waisted ruched bottoms and the flowy top, this two-piece is perfect for those who want moderate coverage but still want to show as little skin. The straps are adjustable is a major bonus. This reviewer raved, "it's very well made and is super flattering! Most of my extra weight is in my belly area, so these high waisted bottoms made me feel confident."
Ekouaer High Neck Halter Bikini
This two-piece has a sporty feel with its halter-style top that provides lots of coverage (and sun protection) and its simple low-rise bottom with medium coverage. Available in 30 colors and prints, with one reviewer saying, "I just bought this 2-piece bikini & will be back for another…Top provides full coverage for swimming & diving, and is figure flattering, as well."
Aleumdr One Piece Swimsuits
This scoop neck one piece swimsuit is a classic and it's ideal for swimming or soaking up some sun, since it's full-coverage. The criss cross detailing in the back adds some interest and it's lots of pretty colors and prints as well as extended sizes. This reviewer raved, "I bought this suit for Water Aerobics. It stays in place, fits well. Others in class have asked where to purchase!"
Hilinker High Waisted 2 Piece Bathing Suit
This bikini consists of a v-neck top with adjustable straps and high-waisted bottoms with slightly cheeky coverage. It comes in extended sizes as well as 50 colors and patterns, so you'll find one that suits your unique style. One reviewer wrote, "It really holds on your tummy and makes your boobs look great! I highly recommend!"
SuperPrity Ruffle Two Piece Bathing Suit
Boasting 22,400+ 5-star ratings, this tankini has a flirty flouncy top and ruched high-waisted bottoms, making it a great choice if you want a two piece that's more full coverage. "It fit as expected and is so cute! It has great coverage and made me feel super confident and comfortable at the beach," said one reviewer. Choose from 42 color combinations and extended sizes.
CUPSHE Two Piece Bikini Set
This bikini is so darn cute! The top features a sweetheart neckline with adjustable criss cross straps that one reviewer said, "has great support and is super comfortable and soft." It's paired with a cheeky low cut bottom and comes in several patterns and colors.
Holipick One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
This one-shoulder full piece swimsuit is so chic and classy. It has a ruched bodice with tummy control properties for a smooth silhouette plus it has lots of coverage and an adjustable strap. With several colors and extended sizes to choose from, with one reviewer saying, "Want one in every color! I never have to pull it up, stays in place so good for being one shoulder, sucks you in where it matters!!"
SOLY HUX Spaghetti Strap Floral Print Bikini
This playful two-piece features a triangle top with adjustable spaghetti straps and a keyhole cutout at the bust that can be customized with the self-tie paired with a cheeky bottom. It's available in 18 colorways, including the most gorgeous floral prints. "This bikini is so cute for the beach! It fits true to size and is made of good stretchy material!," said one happy reviewer.
Blooming Jelly One Piece Swimsuit
With its ruched bodice, full coverage bottoms and ruffle detailing along the bust, this stylish one piece swimsuit is a must-have in your collection. It's made from a stretchy, quick-drying material and has adjustable straps. This reviewer said, "Fits true to size, comfortable with a little tummy control (but not so tight that it makes bulges) and good support on top."
Pink Queen High Waisted Cheeky Two Piece Swimsuit
Boasting a sporty yet sexy feel, this two-piece swimsuit has an adjustable sports bra style scoop neck top and a high-waisted bottom with a cheeky 90s cut. Available in 39 colors and prints, this reviewer raved, "It's so flattering and still shows my curves!!"
CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit
This one piece reveals just enough skin while still providing moderate coverage. It has cutouts in the front and the back with a bandeau style bust with adjustable straps that make your cleavage look amazing. This reviewer said, "Fits as expected and I like how the straps made it more versatile. I could cross in the front or in the back for a different look."