These Cute Swimsuits From Amazon Are All Under $40 & Will Have You Ready for a Beach Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Apart from bras, swimsuits are probably one of the hardest things to shop for, especially online. On top the fact that you're likely playing a guessing game in terms of how the swimsuit will actually fit once it's on your body, there's also the issue of price tag, which can surprisingly high. But worry not because once again, Amazon has come to the rescue. At Amazon, you'll find every type of swimsuit you could want in endless colors and prints. You'll also find two-piece swimsuit sets for under $40, whereas other brands will charge that exact price for an individual top or bottom. That's all to say that if you're looking for affordable and stylish swimsuits, Amazon has got you covered. Even better, these swimsuits are backed by glowing reviews and 5-star ratings, which are extremely helpful when it comes to figuring the sizing and fit.

From full coverage one pieces with flattering ruched bodices, classic string bikinis, and two-piece sets featuring high-waisted bottoms and long length tops, there's something for everyone at Amazon. So if you're looking to get beach day ready, keep reading for the best swimsuits on Amazon, all of which are under $40.